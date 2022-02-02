Rare 40,000 year old log given to Māori rather than science

Increasingly, archaeologist and scientists are coming into conflict with indigenous people, and that’s to be expected as the latter exert rights that have long been trampled on. A lot of these conflicts involve biological remains like skeletons or fossils or, in this case, a log, that are found on “indigenous territory”. What do we do with such specimens?
First of all, you have to examine the claim that the indigenous have a genuine connection with the material. One would be hard pressed, for example, to say that a 15,000 year old fossil hominin in Alaska belongs to the local Inuits. It may come from a person not even closely related to modern Inuits. What is the moral claim to the skeleton? Likewise for remains found on modern or even ancestral tribal lands. Establishing such a connection is of course hard. Ideally, science would study the hell out of the object and then turn it over to those locals who have a substantive and empirical claim to it.
As for artifacts or living material, that’s clearer. Fossils and living species at least belong to the country where they’re found, though not necessarily to people who live nearest to the spot of discovery, and should not be removed to other places without permission. Artifacts like pots that can be clearly connected to modern groups must surely belong to them, though of course it would be nice if they were scientifically examined before repatriation.
But below we have a case where the course of action should be clear, but was violated because of what I call “the valorization of the oppressed.” We’re talking about New Zealand again, but in this case the indigenous people—the Māori—descend from Polynesians who arrived in what is now New Zealand about 700 years ago. Any non-“colonial” cultural artifacts dating after that period clearly should be given into the care of the Māori. Anything dated before about 1300, cannot be connected to Māori, and its disposition depends on property laws and government regulations.
And so, the discovery of a 40,000 year old log of a kauri tree (Agathis australis) that was preserved in an anoxic swamp, should raise no problems. But it did. Click on the screenshot to read:
Kauri trees are increasingly rare as they’ve been cut down for their durable and decorative wood, and a magnificent kauri is a sight to see:
The trees, found only at the northern part of the North Island of New Zealand, are endangered. Kauri play a role in Māori mythology, and that, along with massive deforestation, has been one reason why cutting them is almost completely banned. But aa 60-tonne kauri log was recently found in a swamp during excavations, and determined to be over 40,000 years old.
From the article:
A 45,000-year-old log discovered during excavations for a new power station could explain a mysterious global event that may have dramatically changed the Earth’s climate.
Scientists in New Zealand believe the 60-tonne log could hold the answers to the ancient Laschamp Event – where the earth’s north and south poles switched with each other 40,000 years ago.
The 60-tonne Kauri log was found nine metres beneath the surface in Ngāwhā in New Zealand’s north island in February and was handed over to local Maoris on Wednesday after a major excavation operation.
Top Energy, the company building the power station, began earthworks in 2017 and had excavated 900,000 cubic metres of the soil before stumbling across the 16-metre log.
Scientist Alan Hogg, from Waikato University, determined the tree dates back to 40,500 years ago, NZ Herald reported.
The mammoth log’s age sparked interest in scientists studying the Laschamp Event – a ‘magnetic reversal’ where the Earth’s north and south magnetic poles switched places.
More:
It was not known exactly when the reversal occurred but it was thought to have been about 41,000 years ago.
Scientists hope that studying the level of radioactive carbon in the tree’s rings would allow them to determine when the reversal occurred and for how long.
Kiwi scientists believe the magnetic reversals — and the accompanying drop in the Earth’s magnetic field strength, which allowed more solar radiation to reach the Earth’s surface — could have a major effect on climate.
‘This tree is critical, we’ve never found one of this age before,’ Mr Hogg says finding the tree was a stroke of luck which will play a huge role in future research.
Going by its size the tree was likely to have been 1500-2000 years old when it died, Mr Hogg said.
The 16-metre log was transported to nearby Ngāwhā Marae (sacred place) on Wednesday, where a ceremony was be held to welcome the ancient tree to the hapū’s care (a division of Maoris).
As far as I can see, the tree was simply handed over to the local Māori without any scientific examination:
Ngāwhā Trustees committee chairman Richard Woodman said it was a ‘fantastic acknowledgement’ from Shaw that the tree was being returned to its rightful owners rather than gifted.
Transporting the tree was a major operation, with sections of about 1.5m long needing to be cut off either end so it could be moved, with the stump alone weighing 28 tonnes.
“Rightful owners”? Where did that come from? That tree both lived and centuries before the Māori even arrived in New Zealand. If there are rightful owners, it’s the government of New Zealand, who should hand the tree over to scientists who have, as noted above, a good reason for studying it. (Ring distribution can also give a clue to ancient climates in NZ, for one rarely gets a tree that is both that old and that well preserved.
The only reason Māori get the tree is because they consider it sacred. This is one example of how excessive respect for the culture of locals impedes the progress of science. No progress will be made by allowing it to stay on the Marae except to buttress a creation myth that is false. Study the hell out of it and then, if you wish, give it to the Māori, but don’t let myth overcome science. This is one reason why Māori “ways of knowing”—mātauranga Māori—are incompatible with science, for in this case the mythological sacredness of the tree, based on its presumed role in creation, prevent scientific work.
Let’s just hope the Māori allow scientists to look at the tree.
12 thoughts on “Rare 40,000 year old log given to Māori rather than science”
But only give it to the Māori if they’ll keep it safe and available to science. After all, scientific analysis will always be vastly more capable in 50 years time.
I’d say the same about things like the Kennewick Man skeleton, even if we can use DNA to identify which group today it is most similar to. Religion and cultural traditions will change so much over 9000 years or so that we should regard anything that old and that precious as belonging to everyone. And since it tells us about history, the priority should be to keep it safe and available for study.
Yes, Kennewick immediately came to my mind as well.
That’s freakin’ interesting – a giant old log and Laschamp Event – sounds so huge, like “Tunguska Event” – because it is! Magnetic field – I’d never have thought…
Any pics of the specimen (while I go look for one quick…)
The Tunguska event was only a few Hiroshima-sizes in terms of energy release. There have been several other similar events recorded since – over the Amazonian forests of N.Brazil in the late 1930s (no ground traces seen); Chelyabinsk in 2013 ; several recorded over the oceans by nuclear test-ban treaty monitoring systems since the 1960s. Tunguska was probably closer to a once-in-a-decade event than a once in a century event.
Laschamp – it’s a magnetic reversal – they typically come along every 100,000 years or so. Look at the record in the rocks. If they were of significance to life forms, then we’d see appreciable extinction/ replacement in the fossil record correlated with the magnetic record. We don’t.
Yes, there are migratory species that respond to magnetic signals. But they also respond to light signals and weather and landscape signals. If, as you’ll know from your own experience, you get two signals pointing one way, and one pointing differently, you reject the signal from the faulty sensor. If a species did depend solely on magnetic signals, and had a close relative that used magnetics and (say) sun position to navigate, then the extinction of the single-sensor species and it’s replacement by the similar (“close relative”) species with two navigation systems, would indeed be a consequence of a magnetic reversal. I don’t know of a single species that relies only on magnetotactic navigation. Presumably whenever they arise, they become extinct at the next magnetic reversal, proving once again that a single point of failure is a bad idea.
2nd attempt :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetotactic_bacteria
Ignore my comment which hasn’t appeared yet about the specimen – pics are in the article.
How would the Maori know it was more than Forty thousand years old without “real” science? Furthermore how are they the “rightful owners”?
My bet would be that during the planning and site-investigation for (whatever the building project is), the ground engineers designing the foundations would have taken core samples across the site (using a “rammed cylinder” method – which gives you ground-strength measurements along with a section through the ground) before designing a piling or foundation system onto which the builders can put their building.
I don’t know NZ civil engineering standards, but that’s what is required in Britain, because we’ve had enough cases of building collapses because of inadequate foundation investigation. My 30 years as a professional geologist doesn’t give me any of the certifications or professional competences to get into doing such work – I’ve tried.
North Island has reasonably frequent ash-rich volcanic eruptions, so a soil scientist working there would probably have a pin-up on his lab wall of eruption dates, mineral grain fracture characteristics and mineral chemistries (“Send these samples to the probe lab, Sam!”). Find the appropriate bed at (say) 3m below surface, and you can read the age off the chart.
I spent most of a decade steering wells between such beds in the basins around the Forties Volcano (about 55 million years old) – we had about 30 marker horizons in that field which we could look for in sediment and micropalaeontology characteristics through the couple of million years duration of the volcanic centre. (We didn’t waste any effort on getting radiometric dating – the labs took too long to give us useful feedback for drilling.)
That’s the North and South MAGNETIC poles swapping with each other. There are enough people who conflate the movement of the magnetic poles (possible, routine, fairly inconsequential) with the movement of the rotation axis of the Earth (needs an immense external torque to achieve more than a few seconds of arc movement per decade ; never shown to have happened ; would be fairly consequential) that you don’t want to encourage that trope.
The problem is that the content of magnetic minerals in tree tissues is generally low. You might be able to pick up an interesting signal of changes in cosmic radiation against time, if the growth of the tree didn’t replace the structure of wood in the trunk on a regular basis. You’d be looking for nanomolar or femtomolar concentrations of beryllium-10 (IIRC) or several species of chlorine isotopes as a proxy for cosmic radiation intensity ; the beryllium signal might be OK, but after 40,000 years in a peat bog, I think you’d be optimistic to hope for a signal to not have been washed out.
Other than that, someone has produced a selection of age estimates for the tree (spanning about 3 times it’s age), which might be by stratigraphy (ash deposits, this being the North Island?) or possibly by C-14 dating (which is going to be subject to all sorts of problems from penetration of C-14-young fungal hyphae, pore fluid, and the excavation process ; there’s a reason that smoking is banned on archaeological sites where C-14 samples are anticipated to be taken).
If someone took reasonable quality photos of the cut ends of the stump and trunk when they separated it, you should be able to get the dendrochronological climate record out of that – it’s a fairly robust signal, which routinely survives burial at sea before or after partial incineration.
One hopes the Maori paid for the lorry(s) to take it away. This thing from about 39300 years before they landed on the islands to exterminate the moas.
Which begs the question of where that flurry of (non-overlapping) dates came from. The excavation of the bog might have given a hint, by the chemistry of ash-beds, but whether the excavation records were detailed enough to use that … those non-overlapping dates in the quoted articles do not fill me with optimism.
For accurate dating of the Laschamp event, estuarine sediments with a reasonable (few 10ths of a % or more) concentration of magnetic grains would be much more useful (“estuarine”, because you want repeated influxes of marine microfossil-depositing tides so you can tie the sediment record to the fossil record). (Excavating sediment samples for magnetic analysis is a very specialist skill – it’s a lot easier in hard rock.) Unless you were lucky and got a really good bombardment record from the cosmogenic isotope profile from bark to interior, and managed to somehow tie that tree-ring record to the marine record.
I have heard of people doing date-of-exposure dating of rock surfaces from cosmogenic isotope dating, but I don’t remember hearing of the technique being (successfully) applied to organic tissues.
“the rotation axis of the Earth (needs an immense external torque to achieve more than a few seconds of arc movement per decade”
Veritasium has an amusing video which follows this tangent : https://youtu.be/1VPfZ_XzisU
Intermediate axis theorem I think
… just a tangential idea.
Do we really know that the switching of the magnetic poles will be inconsequential? Since the Earth’s magnetic field protects us from harmful radiation, I worry that there might be a gap in this protection during the switchover period. I suppose not much of our infrastructure relies on reliable magnetic compass readings these days but I don’t know it for a fact. Surprising someone hasn’t made a disaster movie about this pole switching. I suppose it’s because it wouldn’t be visually interesting — we hope.