Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “flew,” came with the email motto: “To believers, disbelief is radical.” Indeed, and remember that believers do take certain religious statements as fact, including the existence of God. That’s why they’re at odds with science.
Here, the barmaid stands for “scence”.
5 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ disbelief”
I wish the archangel would turn up to settle the issue — maybe dictate a more agreeable covenant.
Zeus, who scored a personal best recently, is thoroughly cheesed off that the atheist US ignored His role by calling it a ‘spectacular natural phenomenon’.
Good one. I wonder why is the strip titled “JESUS ‘N’ MO…” and not “ “JESUS ‘N’ MUH***AD”
small typo: the barmaid stands for “scence”…
I like the four segment format of Jesus and Mo. However, I often find myself thinking of what a fifth panel might portray. This time it occurred to me that Jesus might say, “Yes, Mo. I agree. The internet sure does radicalise Islamists to extreme tactics.” Of course Mo might have a similar thought for Evangelical activists and their versions of Jihad.
Two thoughts … one Biblical and one semantic. Gabriel is not described as an archangel in the Bible, not sure about the Koran.
I use “disbelief” in the sense I believe something is not true. And “unbelief” as simply not having a belief, ie a negative belief in philosopher speak.