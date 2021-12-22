Was the D. C. librarian anti-Semitic?

A few days ago I wrote about Kimberlynn Jurkowsky, a librarian in a Washington, D.C. elementary school who was fired for making third-graders re-enact the Holocaust in the school library. These performances included one Jewish kid ordered to play Hitler and then pretend to shoot himself, children pretending to ride trains to the concentration camps, children pretending to dig graves for other children and then pretend to shoot them, and children pretending to be gassed. The children reported to parents that Jurkowsky, an African-American women, made anti-Semitic remarks during the grotesque theater, told one child that the Nazis killed the Jews because “the Jews ruined Christmas,” and then told the children not to tell anyone what happened.
To me the most likely explanation for this is anti-Semitism. Why else would Jurkowsky tell the children to keep their mouths shut, and make that remark about the “Jews ruining Christmas”? Could it be that I grossly misinterpreted her gesture, and she really was trying to evoke sympathy for the Jews through this charade? I doubt it, yet some readers thought that. Here’s part of one comment from a regular reader:
Ok, reading this I got a different impression. I’m going to make a guess that the librarian wasn’t trying to use this role-playing exercise to make a point against the Jews, but against brutal fascist regimes in general, and/or the Nazis in particular. The “anti-Semitic” comment here might have been a ham-fisted way of saying the Germans did it “for a stupid reason.” She didn’t think the school was doing a good enough job at depicting the horrors and wanted to test out her better idea by “tutoring” them. For real.
I’m not saying there’s not been a rise in antisemitism. There obviously has. But this story doesn’t strike me like that. It would have been different if she’d had the “Jews” rounding up the “Palestinians” for the Death Camps, of course.
Of course I had to examine my conclusions, especially because I know some of these commenters as thoughtful people who shouldn’t be dismissed. But upon re-examination, and some new information, I stand by my first conclusion: Jurkowski was an unstable woman trying to traumatize children and denigrate Jews out of anti-Semitism.
Some of the reasons are given above, but some readers said the children might have misreported the anti-Semitic comments, or the statement about Jews and Christmas might be misinterpreted. I think the most probable hypothesis is that the children reported correctly. I have no idea about how a statement that “the Jews ruined Christmas” as the librarian’s explanation of why the Nazis killed Jews cannot be plausibly interpreted in any way as sympathetic to Jews.
The woman also has a record for fraud, and was fired from her previous job:
Apparently Jurkowski was suspended from teaching in New Jersey after she was convicted of theft and falsifying documents in a tutoring scam. She also lost her teaching license for three years; and there’s one report that she faced a cruelty to animals charge in 2009. How she managed to get the job in Washington with a record like that baffles me.
Remarkably, her Twitter feed is still up, but appears to have been cleansed of her own tweets and contains mostly retweets. But the only retweets about Palestine and Israel she made that I could find were these. They surely don’t bolster the idea that Ms. Jurkowski is sympathetic to Jews or Israel:
There are, as Angy Ngo says below, pro-Antifa tweets, and Ngo finds pro-BLM tweets, and pro-Nation of Islam tweets. The Nation of Islam is explicitly anti-Semitic, while BLM is pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel.
Now I know all the criticisms that have been leveled at Ngo for not being an objective reporter and for being anti-Antifa. But I don’t think he’d forge tweets.
I’m just wondering whether, in light of this, and in the complete absence of evidence that Jurkowski had any sympathy for Jews (indeed, she evinces the opposite), people still maintain that her actions were sympathetic to Jews, and that the bizarre Holocaust Exercise she promulgated was designed to make her students (probably mostly black, since she teaches in SW Washington, D.C) more fully feel the horrors of the Holocaust. To maintain that “She didn’t think the school was doing a good enough job at depicting the horrors and wanted to test out her better idea by ‘tutoring” them. For real.” seems to me a misguided attempt to gild Jurkowski’s acts in the face of all the evidence.
Given all of the above, I’d say that the priors make the best Bayesian inference one of anti-Semitism on Jurkowski’s part. If you have other evidence that she is sympathetic to Jews and wanted to impress on all her students the horrors of the Holocaust, by all means tell me.
Even if all of your ideas about Jurkowski is somehow wrong, it isn’t, she should still be removed and not allowed to teach anything to any kids. Her best defense would be to plea mental defect.
I hope nobody thought that, regardless of her biases, making the kids do that was reprehensible.
I kind of thought I said the same thing you are saying. Her being a bigot is not something illegal in the courts but what she did to the kids, that might be illegal. Something to nail her.
Did you write that correctly? I hope that *everyone* thought it was reprehensible.
These are 8 year olds. She wasn’t trying to teach them, she was trying to make them paranoid and racist, prejudiced bigots like she is.
My only objection to your original take on this incident was the claim that Jurkowski “forced” the children to enact these scenes. It evokes the picture of the students standing there in tears while the teacher barks instructions to them. If true, then it’s the right word. Without evidence that she forced them, I suspect she just used her normal authority as a teacher. The students probably did as she instructed even they thought it was strange and later told their parents.
At the time I too was privately wondering if the activity was some some of attempt to get kids to think about atrocities, and that she may have as likely gotten them to play out a skit about slavery and slave owners.
But the above paints a clear picture about antisemitism. And of course incredibly poor judgement.
I tend to look at this through a free will skeptic’s lens. Restraint, rehabilitation restoration and finally deterrence. I will set aside the “d” for now, apparently deterrence is the weakest of the responses. It would be wise for now that she is restrained and not in a position to perform this enactment again. The question then becomes can she be rehabilitated and is restoration possible. I am to far removed from her ‘mind’ to comment on her intent.
But then as free will skeptic I can’t help thinking she is a product of her environment and perhaps we could try and fix that.
Of course there is a fourth “r” … retribution.
Because I have family members with autism and other mental conditions, I feel particularly disgusted by the tweet about the autistic Palestinian. I’d be quite OK if disability advocates write about this case, provided that they cover also similar cases in their own country and other countries; but it stands isolated, a tragedy used as a mere propaganda tool against Israel by a person who never before or afterwards cared about autistic people.
The background history obviously makes a difference, so I now think it less likely that the exercise was more anti-fascism than anti-Semitic.
In fact, if most of the students were black and she picked out white Jews to play the villain, it becomes very likely she was saying something negative about Jews (and being white.)
Absent having the actual wording and context, I still think this could have gone either way.
“Teacher, why did the Nazis want to kill the Jews?”
“Because they were filled with irrational hatred. ‘The Jews caused the War, the Jews charge too much interest, the Jews polluted society, the Jews ruined Christmas and eat little Christian babies.’ Once people find a group to despise, anything and everything can be invented and used against them.”
Vs
“”Because the Jews killed Christ, and ruined the promise of Christmas.”
Either one is conceivable. She shouldn’t be fired for the 1st as if it was equivalent to the second. But, given her background, the 2nd is now at least as likely as the first — and the entire traumatic role-playing lesson worthy of sanctions regardless of her motivation. College students have trouble dealing with that, even decades ago.
I am not sure how people can say she’s not anti-Semitic when one of her direct quotes to the kids was “the Jews ruined Christmas”
The only caveat I would throw in – if it is one – is that I think the history of fraud and so on is irrelevant to the current case, and is potentially prejudicial. There are many ways in which a person can commit crimes, or be convicted of them even if they didn’t commit them (not that I have reason to doubt that she did), and they are not necessarily relevant to other character attributes and actions.
Animal cruelty may NOT be irrelevant in this case, as it is often a hallmark of those who end up diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder, though that’s certainly not the only problem associated with animal cruelty, and we don’t seem to have any details about that charge or claim.
The history of her tweets is much more convincing, assuming those tweets were indeed shared by her, which, again, I have no current reason to doubt.
If she had CLAIMED that she was trying to make the kids understand the horrors of the Holocaust and that she had just ended up missing her target, so to speak, I would at least have been willing to give the benefit of the doubt. I dislike judgments that smack of mind-reading; I’ve never met anyone who is any good at it, nor seen evidence that anyone IS particularly good at it…more often it at least SEEMS as if the people passing judgment are expressing their own biased interpretations.
Nevertheless, given the combination of her actions, her apparent lack of any statements to the contrary, and her tweets being at LEAST arguably anti-Israel (and NOT arguably pro-Semitic, if that’s a word), and the emotionally manipulative (toward children, anyway) statement that “The Jews had ruined Christmas”, or whatever that specific quote was, the evidence points toward an anti-Semitic bent.
At the very least, the overall story gives the impression of someone who is emotionally unstable.