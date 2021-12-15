Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “harbour”, came with the author’s comment “Seems a bit extreme!”
My interpretation of the last frame is that they’re being hyperwoke and the artist and barmaid are antiwoke, but I’m not sure. What do readers think?
11 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ a duet”
anti-woke? au contraire – hyperwoke.
What I meant is that the artist is making fun of the woke. I’ll make this clearer in the text, thanks.
It’s not always about the PC (‘woke’). I think the artist is pointing out a tendency of hyper-defensiveness amongst the religious as a reaction to increasing secularization and better education. I have seen it firsthand for the past several decades. Look at the ‘War on Christmas’ crowd.
First thing I thought of was trans rights, where anyone not fully left is labeled transphobic.
I think it can apply to religion or the woke ideology. The religious may say you don’t believe because you just hate God or you just want to sin, etc…
Wokism isn’t a (god-free) religion?
Well, colour me surprised and sell me a sausage!
(Yes, I am am ordained minister in the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (may Sauce be upon her Mighty Meaty Balls). As our anti-hero Elron said, “why lumber a religion with a god who might interfere with the taking of profit?”
“Author” is indeed generally “woke critical”.
This strip could well be about the woke responses to the latest JK Rowling Tweet.
MO’s final comment is clearly woke to the extreme. Satirically so, to say the least. Certainly hyperbolically reframed to claim evil intentions.
Attacking a misrepresentation of an argument is very common. When I talk to people, I try to avoid it by focusing on asking them questions, so I can get them to clarify their position. Often that is sufficient because I have found that many people find it hard to clarify positions that they have not carefully examined. The comic struck me as a general criticism. But then I am not at one with current US culture (not entirely a bad thing), so I see it from a different perspective.
I find asking questions doesn’t help:
“What evidence do you have that your God exists?”
“Ha! So you believe the Universe created itself”
There’s also the rule of so. If somebody begins their response to something you say with the word “so”, what follows will almost certainly be a strawmanned attempt at restating your position.
I find that I keep beginning my online lectures with “So”. I’ve tried to stop since hearing John Finnemore point out this tic, but its a hard habit to kick.