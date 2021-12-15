America is rapidly losing its religiosity

We occasionally see some ignoramus claiming that religion is making a comeback everywhere. Well, that might be true in some places, but certainly not in the U.S., Britain, and continental Europe, whose residents are becoming nonbelievers at a very rapid pace.
I have no real explanation for that save that mythology is no longer tenable in an age of science, and, most probably, because as people become more well off, they become less religious. The last phenomenon has been well documented, and has been explained this way: “when you have society to take care of you, and have a place to live, money, health care, and food, you no longer need to believe in a divine being who will support you or to whom you can appeal for succor.” There’s a ton of evidence for that hypothesis, including negative correlations between happiness and well-being on one hand and religiosity on the other. These are just correlations, and not necessarily indications of causality, but they hold not just for the countries of the world, but for the states of the U.S. And there’s independent evidence for the latter hypothesis, which was first suggested by Marx. Most people just quote the bit in bold, but it becomes clearer what Marx was getting at when you read the real quote, which is from A Contribution to the Critique of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right:
Religious suffering is, at one and the same time, the expression of real suffering and a protest against real suffering. Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people.
The abolition of religion as the illusory happiness of the people is the demand for their real happiness. To call on them to give up their illusions about their condition is to call on them to give up a condition that requires illusions. The criticism of religion is, therefore, in embryo, the criticism of that vale of tears of which religion is the halo.
At least in that assertion, Marx pretty much got it right.
The data on reduction of religiosity are given in this summary of a recent Pew poll (click on the screenshot below to read; the pdf of the full report is here). And here’s the methodology:
The 2021 National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS), conducted online and by mail among a nationally representative group of respondents recruited using address-based sampling (ABS). The survey was conducted among 3,937 respondents from May 29 to Aug. 25, 2021. The response rate was 29%. Complete details about how the 2021 survey was conducted are available here.
The 2020 NPORS, conducted online and by mail among a nationally representative group of respondents recruited using ABS. The survey was conducted among 4,108 respondents from June 1 to Aug. 11, 2020. The response rate was 29%. Complete details about how the 2020 survey was conducted are available here.
Polls from earlier years are described in the pdf.
What has become clearer to me from this poll is that the “nones”, the fastest-rising group of “believers”, aren’t really people who believe in God and haven’t affiliated themselves with a church. Some of them may well be, but I believe they call themselves “nones” because it’s less damning than saying you’re an “atheist” or an “agnostic.” From this I take the lesson that the percentage of Americans who believe in a divine being is dropping rapidly, and about a quarter of us are nonbelievers, whether you call them “nones,” “atheists,” or “agnostics.”
First, let’s look at what the categories mean. All are by self-identification, and, in particular, “nones” are “people who describe themselves as atheists, agnostics, or nothing in particular.” The crucial part is what “nothing in particular” really means. Does it mean you believe in a divine being? It’s a bit ambiguous, which makes it hard to suss out the proportion of nonbelievers in America. We’ll get to that in a second. First, I’ll show data on the drop of religiosity and rise of “no religion” (atheists, agnostics, and nones) over the last 14 years. Remember, that’s not very long!
Christians, including Catholics, evangelical Protestants, and non-evangelical Protestants, have dropped 15% over the period; as we’ll see, most of this involves Protestants. People of no religion, on the other hand, have nearly doubled in proportion—from 16% to 29%. Other religions (Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, etc.) haven’t changed much, but they are only 6% of the population—about a fifth of those with “no religion”. As the report says:
Currently, about three-in-ten U.S. adults (29%) are religious “nones” – people who describe themselves as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular” when asked about their religious identity. Self-identified Christians of all varieties (including Protestants, Catholics, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Orthodox Christians) make up 63% of the adult population. Christians now outnumber religious “nones” by a ratio of a little more than two-to-one. In 2007, when the Center began asking its current question about religious identity, Christians outnumbered “nones” by almost five-to-one (78% vs. 16%).
Nearly all the declines are among Protestants (and, as we’ll seen, among both evangelical and non-evangelical Protestants). These graphs speak for themselves. Catholics appear to cling more tenaciously to their faith, perhaps because they fear the terrors of hell. (I’m joking!)
There’s a graph showing, surprisingly, that “born again” or evangelical Christians (Protestants) outnumber non-evangelical ones. I guess the Protestants I know are a non-random sample:
Within Protestantism, evangelicals continue to outnumber those who are not evangelical. Currently, 60% of Protestants say “yes” when asked whether they think of themselves as a “born-again or evangelical Christian,” while 40% say “no” or decline to answer the question.
This pattern exists among both White and Black Protestants. Among White Protestants, 58% now say “yes” when asked whether they think of themselves as born-again or evangelical Christians, compared with 42% who say “no” (or decline to answer the question). Among Black Protestants, evangelicals outnumber non-evangelicals by two-to-one (66% vs. 33%).
The decline of religiosity is also instantiated by the following two graphs, showing a decline in Americans who pray daily (an oft-used sociological index of “religiosity”), as well of those who consider religion “important in their lives”:
and
I won’t show the graphs, but will just state that, in the 2020-2021 data, about 32% of Americans say that go to religious services “monthly or more”, about 67% “a few times a year or less”, and of the latter, about a quarter of adults say they never go to church, which comports with the percentage of nones (29%).
And (drum roll), what percentage of those nones self identify as “atheists”, “agnostics” or “nothing in particular”? Here are the data over the last 14 years. Note that in all three subclasses, the proportion who self-identify as godless or “nones” has risen since 2007. Atheists have doubled (though they’re at a scant 4%) agnostics have risen 2.5-fold, and the “nones”—by far the largest segment of “not religious”—have nearly doubled. The total again: 29% of Americans are either nonbelievers or not particularly religious.
That’s good news, and the trend is going to continue over all religions in the U.S. (and in the UK and Europe). As for the other faiths, here’s what the survey says:
In addition to the 63% of U.S. adults who identify as Christians, the 2021 NPORS finds that 6% of adults identify with non-Christian faiths. This includes 1% who describe themselves as Jewish, 1% who are Muslim, 1% who are Buddhist, 1% who are Hindu and 2% who identify with a wide variety of other faiths. (While 1% of NPORS respondents identify with Judaism as a religion, a larger and more comprehensive Pew Research Center survey of U.S. Jews conducted in 2020 estimates that 1.7% of U.S. adults identify as Jewish by religion.)
Only 1% Jews—I believe that used to be 2%. We’re a rare breed!
26 thoughts on “America is rapidly losing its religiosity”
Religion, to some extent, is an example of loose, flawed thinking. That people are becoming less religious in the traditional sense does not mean that people are getting any better at examining their ideas. The decline in numbers is often a topic of Christian radio to which I listen from time to time. They suggest finding Christian social groups for their university-bound children 🙂
Who says there’s no good news to be had anymore? Cheers!
That was exactly my thought as I read the story in this morning’s paper. I would also say that many church’s teachings on sexuality and the role women has also contributed significantly to the decline.
To this day I’m still stumped about how any woman could be a Christian, especially a Roman Catholic. Have they ever actually listened to what the Father is saying during the wedding ceremony?
I attribute the decline to the Internet, where religions go to die. It is easy for young people growing up in religious families to be exposed to nonbelievers these days, much more so than when I was a kid.
Unfortunately, as more leave the faiths of their parents, those who remain will become increasingly frantic to push nonsense in public spaces.
“America is rapidly losing its religiosity”
Religion as we know it, yes.
However, to the religious, their ideology is simply The Truth – not a religion. To wit, the new Puritanism of The Elect – a new religion (as argues, compellingly, McWhorter), possibly filling the god shaped hole, or the uncared for wound of the apostates.
Unquestioned mythology can survive for centuries. I’m not sure about unquestioned ideology. I’ve heard claims about how that demographic refuses to be questioned. In my understanding, though, unquestionable ideologies don’t last longer than three or four generations, from National Socialism to Soviet Communism. It just sucks to be a dissident during those decades. I’d argue that China is a separate case; the Chinese Communist ideology survived through the 1980s; the power structure remains in force today, even without a true communist ideology. I suspect we will have gotten through this whole PC mindset before we finish with monotheism.
Have you seen any unquestionable ideologies that have stayed in power for over a century?
Since the response rate of the NPORS was 29%, my assumption is that 71% have the attitude of “I don’t care enough about religion to even respond” and that half of those are in the “NO Religion” category.
I couple that with the assumption that few people lie about being atheist or agnostic and that many lie about being religious because they will be ostracized if they don’t say they are.
My opinion/conclusion is that 50%+ of Americans are “NO Religion”
This steep decline of those who identify as Christian is great news. I don’t care whether people identify as atheist, agnostic, or “none.” The important part, in my mind, is that they are no longer putting money into the collection plates on Sunday mornings. This is the real threat to the authoritarians who hold religious power in this country. And it shouldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of people.
Interestingly Jennifer Rubin (rapidly becoming my favorite political columnist) discusses the same data in a just-released column (https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/12/15/pew-poll-declining-religion/). However, she raises the concern that I share, that is that, as the religious base of the GOP shrinks, it will rely more and more heavily on antidemocratic means (voter suppression, vote counting manipulation, the Bush/Trump supreme court, etc) to maintain power. We’re seeing that now, and if the GOP (as is likely) gets a majority in one or both houses of Congress next year, it will only get worse. Thus, while the long term trend may be encouraging, it may have short term effects that seriously erode our democratic institutions.
i read someplace recently that one of the goals of the impending dictatorship when they suspend the Constitution is to force everyone to join a church. (Joining, of course, means having to PAY a membership fee.)
If this comes to pass, it should be interesting to see where it leads.
L
> Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature
I can’t help but think of how much North Americans pushed Christianity onto slaves and other disenfranchised peoples. A friend of mine attended a Canadian Residential School for indigenous youth. The forced religious indoctrination along with other abuse was horrifying. Many cultures are still saddled with the gods of their historical oppressors.
(That may be the single most PC thing I’ve said all year.)
Of course, I don’t know whether those populations would be better off with their own native gods. I guess it cuts both ways. I want individuals to have the freedom to question and investigate without social pressure.
… of course, all of the above also applies to Roman Empire (From both Rome and Constantinople) pushing Christianity onto oppressed peoples in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
One could expect an uptick in religiosity in these trying and uncertain times, but I don’t see much sign of it.
Much of that identification may be cultural rather than religious. It’s got at least as much to do with bingo night, CYO sports, and an open bar at the Knights of Columbus hall as it does with the transubstantiation of the Eucharist or the Holy Days of Obligation.
There are quite a few nominal Catholics who qualify as functional “nones,” I suspect.
Really, Ken, what would Sister Felicity (or is it Perpetua) say? I’m of a mind that Catholicism is like a country—e.g., if you’re raised American you can go live as an ex-patriot in Paris but you’re still an American. Ditto for Catholicism. When people ask me if I’m a practicing Catholic, I reply, “I don’t need to practice; I’ve got it down.” That said, I don’t identify with any religion and would probably show up in the survey as “nothing in particular” unless they had a category for pantheists.
I am acquainted with a number of recovering Catholics who are entirely irreligious, but occasionally
attend mass (or a Christmas or Easter service) out of an impulse of—well, nostalgia is the best word for it. On a similar impulse, I have taken my developmentally disabled son to a few, shorter Jewish religious observances. [Come to that, I myself once attended mass in Cuernevaca and once Evensong in Salisbury Cathedral, and cannot possibly be counted among the RCs or C of Es.]
My problem with these surveys is always the same – where do they get the people who take them. I would not expect the drop in percentages to be the same across the country. Maybe they do surveys for each state to compare. If you live in these bible belt places ( and that is pretty wide) you do not see religion going down much.
Almost half of Americans pray daily? Jumping Jehosaphat, this journey will be long… Among all the idiotic religious rituals, praying takes the prize. Anyway, at least we are moving along.
I think uttering “holy shit“ or “Jesus Christ“ is considered praying.
‘holy shit’, Bob? You are pushing it…
God damn it counts also 🙄
When my mother was particularly exasperated, undoubtedly because of something I had done, she would utter her most serious prayer: Jesus H Christ, Mary and Joseph!
All in the family.
The news is not all good. The tabulation of “religious” individuals did not take into account those who
believe that rationalism is a power-tactic of “whiteness”: for an academic example, see https://fri.ucdavis.edu/resources/videos/kim-tallbear-whiteness-science. Likewise, the doctrine that the methods of science are just one among various various “ways of knowing”—previously concentrated in the group of postmodernist academic poseurs—has apparently diffused to a broader population of believers, not counted in these statistics.
To tally up the prevalence of superstitions, we should add the current woke varieties to those of older faiths. We should count those who believe that police deliberately (and with Israeli training) shoot thousands of unarmed Black men every year to those who believe that Jesus rose from the dead; those who believe that Michael Brown was a child martyr to those who believe the same about little St. Hugh of Lincoln; and so on. I wonder whether adding these superstitious beliefs to the tally would make up for the roughly 15% drop of “religious affiliation” in the last decade and a half.
Speaking of fearing the terrors of hell, at one time in my life, I got used to saying things like ‘Go burn in hell’ in way of humour. It was fine with the people I used to hang out with until I ran into a US Christian who took it seriously. I think he believed in a literal hell as a place to which people are sent for being bad bad bad.
I hav seen woman at a street corner in the US asking people if they were ‘sure that they were not going to hell.’
I had to revise my own views on the matter when the debate turned in favour of the Christians: the admirable Impes figured it out in 2001.
That survey was quite simple. I wish I had made a copy of it before sending it back. It was good to see the results. Thanks Jerry. GROG