New Zealand authorities stand firm in desire to teach Maori “ways of knowing” alongside science in high schools and colleges

From what I hear from my Kiwi friends in academia, some of whom keep publicly quiet about these developments given the political climate, the government and universities in New Zealand are standing firm in their resolve to teach mātauranga Māori, or “Maori ways of knowing” alongside and coequal to modern (i.e., real) science in both high schools and universities. I’ve described the controversy in several recent posts.
This is one example of a clash between two values of “progressive liberals”: in this case, traditional or indigenous “knowledge” is valued because it is held by oppressed groups, but its assertions, including creationism, clash with the respect that the Left is supposed to have for the findings of science. (Another example is Western feminists deliberately ignoring the oppression of women in some Muslim countries).
I am no expert in mātauranga Māori, but you don’t have to spend many hours reading about it to see that it is a collection of myths, cultural practices, traditions, legends, and also practical wisdom regarding stewardship of the environment, how to capture animals, and so on. It does indeed contain some “knowledge” in this sense, but to verify whether that knowledge really comprises public truths, we have to test it using modern scientific tools. (Note: not all Māori see mātauranga Māori as “Maori science.”)
It’s not acceptable to simply buy indigenous assertions and teach them as science—not unless they’ve been verified as science. Two parts of mātauranga Māori that do not comport with modern science, for example, are its creation legends and its “environmental stewardship”, which in some cases is sound but in others not. Even the Wikipedia article on mātauranga Māori, whose editors are clearly biased towards indigenous “science” (read this bit, for instance), say this:
Archeology and Quaternary Geology show that New Zealand’s natural environment changed significantly during the period of precolonial Māori occupation. This has led some academics to question the effectiveness of Māori traditional knowledge in managing the environment. The environmental changes are similar to those following human occupation in other parts of the world, including deforestation (approximately 50%), the loss of the megafauna, more general species extinctions and soil degradation due to agriculture. The models favoured by academics today describe precolonial Māori as accessing resources based on ease of access and energy return. This would have involved moving from one location or food source to another when the original one had become less rewarding. Historically academic models on precolonial environmental stewardship have been closely tied to the idea of the ‘Noble Savage’. and the now debunked hypothesis of multiple ethnicities being responsible for different aspects of New Zealand’s archeological record.
After the Māori colonized New Zealand around 1300, for example, every species of moa was driven extinct by people bopping them on the heads with jade clubs (with only one natural predator, the magnificent Haast’s eagle, the largest eagle that ever lived, the moas were pretty tame). The Haast’s eagle also went extinct for lack of prey. This is not effective stewardship.
My view is similar to that of Richard Dawkins, who believes that mātauranga Māori is of sociological, anthropological, and aesthetic interest, and should certainly be taught to both Māori and non-Māori students, but should not be taught as an alternative “indigenous” form of science. As Richard wrote in his letter to The Listener:
The Royal Society of New Zealand, like the Royal Society of which I have the honour to be a Fellow, is supposed to stand for science. Not “Western” science, not “European” science, not “White” science, not “Colonialist” science. Just science. Science is science is science, and it doesn’t matter who does it, or where, or what “tradition” they may have been brought up in. True science is evidence-based, not tradition-based; it incorporates safeguards such as peer review, repeated experimental testing of hypotheses, double-blind trials, instruments to supplement and validate fallible senses, etc.
If a “different” way of knowing worked, if it satisfied the above tests of being evidence-based, it wouldn’t be different, it would be science. Science works. It lands spacecraft on comets, develops vaccines against plagues, predicts eclipses to the nearest second, dates the origin of the universe, and reconstructs the lives of extinct species such as the tragically destroyed moa.
The article below from the NZ website Point of Order paints a dismal picture of the future of Kiwi science. Scientists throughout the word are objecting to teaching mātauranga Māori as the local equivalent of modern science, but New Zealand’s government and universities plow ahead with considering the coequality of legend with fact. Click to read:
This article reports that Megan Woods, New Zealand’s Minister of Research, Science and Innovation, has set aside $1.6 million to hook kids on “science”, but using “traditional knowledge”.
Expressing herself in the mix of English and te reo that is favoured for communicative purposes by the government and the establishment press, Woods’ press statement said (bolding by article’s author):
“Getting rangatahi hooked on science is a key focus of this year’s Unlocking Curious Minds funding round, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced, unveiling the 13 successful recipients of $1.6 million in Government funding.
“Through the Unlocking Curious Minds 2021 contestable fund the Government is supporting a wide range of really fun, hands-on projects, investigating subjects like nature, climate change, and Mātauranga Māori to empower rangatahi to connect with science and technology in a way that is meaningful to them.
“We know students are far more engaged when they learn about subjects they can relate to. Through activities like participation in Waka Ama, thinking about where food comes from, and personalised stories, we are inspiring future generations to add value to their own lives and as well as that of their local communities.”
This year’s funding round would bring science and technology to a wide range of audiences, including young people from hard to reach backgrounds, Woods said
“By focusing on student-led research and by looking at a range of knowledge systems this funding is designed to reach and inspire a broader base of New Zealanders.”
I’m not convinced that the combination of “personalized stories”, Waka Ama (outrigger canoeing), and “thinking about where food comes from”, or even “thinking about climate change,” much less mātauranga Māori, is going to get kids hooked on science. At any rate, stay tuned for more about how the government and universities will not be deterred in their subservience to “indigenous science”. (See also this article about my friend the NZ philosopher Robert Nola, who signed the original letter in The Listener and has thus been demonized as well as threatened with explusion from New Zealand’s Royal Society. His views about folding traditional knowledge into science if it proves to be science seem quite sensible.)
The article also lists pushback against the drive to insert indigenous “ways of knowing” into science class, including three articles I didn’t know of:
- Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins has posted on Twitter the letter he emailed to the chief executive of the Royal Society of New Zealand in defence of the two society members whose expressions of opinion about the distinction between science and matauranga Maori may result in their expulsion.
- An eminent scientist, Jerry Coyne, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Ecology and Evolution at The University of Chicago, has written a letter to the society, too. The letter is included in an article headed “Ways of knowing”: New Zealand pushes to have “indigenous knowledge” (mythology) taught on parity with modern science in science class”
- The issue was critically aired in The Spectator in a column by associate editor Toby Young headed Why punish a scientist for defending science?
- Newsroom has published an article which says a debate over the role of Western science in colonisation has spiralled into a disciplinary process within an academic organisation, leading to claims of a chilling effect on academic freedoms. The article is headed Royal Society investigation into mātauranga Māori letter sparks academic debate.
- The Daily Mail has reported developments under the heading New Zealand academic is CANCELLED for opposing plans to teach Maori creation myth in science classes: Now faces expulsion from country’s Royal Society.
- In The Times of London, Rod Liddle has written an article headed We’re screeching into a new Dark Age, and bad scientists are leading the charge. He says New Zealand is providing him with more evidence that what he calls the De-Enlightenment is upon us.
I can’t read the whole Times article as it’s paywalled, but the article above gives some quotes from Liddle:
The argument — facile beyond comprehension — is that science has been used by white, western, developed nations to underpin colonialism and is therefore tainted by its association with white supremacy. As Dawkins pointed out, science is not “white”. (The assumption that it is is surely racist.) Nor is it imperialist. It is simply a rather beautiful tool for discerning the truth.
It is not just New Zealand. Science is under attack in America and indeed here. Rochelle Gutierrez, an Illinois professor, has argued that algebra and trigonometry perpetuate white power and that maths is, effectively, racist.
Oxford University has announced that it intends to “decolonise” maths: “This includes steps such as integrating race and gender questions into topics.”
A lunacy has gripped our academics. They would be happy to throw out centuries of learning and brilliance for the sake of being temporarily right-on, and thus signalling their admirable piety to a young, approving audience.
It is an indulgence that, with every fatuous genuflection towards political correctness, is dragging us all backwards.
Well, we don’t see much of this stuff in the U.S. (I didn’t teach Native American creation stories in my evolution class), but, in its haste to make nice with the original colonists of New Zealand, its government and academics are risking not only looking foolish, but, more important, setting back science education and scientific research in their own country.
27 thoughts on “New Zealand authorities stand firm in desire to teach Maori “ways of knowing” alongside science in high schools and colleges”
Is there a place where we can see the course content?
Nope, as nothing has been formalized yet.
Jerry, I’ve just emailed it to you.
Got it, thanks!
Surely ‘endarkenment’ is a considerable improvement on “de-enlightenment”.
And hopefully Jacinda Adern will show some sense and just dump that ignoramus minister.
Their ‘royal society head’ will just have to fade into ignominy. I’m glad to notice his specialty is food and plants rather than math and physics. But I might hesitate to eat anything, new to me, he happened to suggest.
I don’t know how things work down there, but up here if there was a rush to teach Native American creationism alongside science, the Creationists would stampede toward it, demanding Equality and Inclusion in the classroom.
Obviously, this is lunacy. The only faint hope is that students drawn into science in New Zealand will discern that Maori “science” makes no sense and will reject it for actual science. It does put a tremendous burden on students to be able to sort out the difference. More likely, as I opined in an earlier comment, science in New Zealand is doomed and the poor students—so polluted by nonsense—will never make any contributions of any value. How ironic that a policy aimed at improving conditions of the Maori will end up degrading them.
Hypothetically, learning this material and later knowing how to spout it in research proposals and curriculum vitaes would be the required and savvy career move.
If the granting agency is a New Zealand agency, then yes, spouting the nonsense would be smart. But science is a global institution. Consequently, the next generation of New Zealand scientists will be isolated. They will not be part of the global community of scientists and will neither contribute to nor benefit from being part of that community. They are doomed to irrelevance.
“Rochelle Gutierrez, an Illinois professor, has argued that algebra and trigonometry perpetuate white power and that maths is, effectively, racist.”
I glanced through a couple of her online papers. She embodies the sometimes true sloganeering:
Who cannot do, teach.
Who cannot teach, attempt to teach the teachers.
Another excellent article. The response or lack thereof of the authorities was entirely predictable. The prevailing attitude here to any expression of concern is one of dismissive contempt – eg
https://twitter.com/JoannaKidman/status/1468667362182197252
https://twitter.com/SiouxsieW/status/1468055317388791809
On what is proposed for the school curriculum, there is a great deal of information here:
https://ncea.education.govt.nz
The “What’s changing” page is particularly informative:
https://ncea.education.govt.nz/what-ncea-change-programme
This seems to be telling me that these major changes were approved by government in February 2020 while we were all busy looking elsewhere after public consultation in 2018 that absolutely nobody I know was even aware of.
In general, the document has this as one of the changes:
“Equal status for mātauranga Māori in NCEA – develop new ways to recognise mātauranga Māori, build teacher capability, and improve resourcing and support for Māori learners and te ao Māori pathways.”
As to what this might mean in particular, here’s the “learning matrix” for “Physics Earth and Space Science”:
https://ncea-live-3-storagestack-53q-assetstorages3bucket-2o21xte0r81u.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/2021-11/PES%20Learning%20Matrix_1.pdf?VersionId=PZaapUE..xWaLNt.eo2aKdvCjucsIbll
eg ” Explore how mauri is an essential part of the natural and human-constructed world and how it is essential to maintain or restore mauri.” – Mauri, insofar as I understand it at all, being a nebulous concept usually translated as “life force”.
I despair.
Interesting, thanks Andrew. The participation in the consultation as outlined in the “What’s Changing” page looks woefully low at the national level:
Anybody know who this Peter Fraser is, apparently an economist whom SiouxsieW in her tweet refers to an antidote to the dinosaurs like Richard Dawkins?
This be he?
https://www.wgtn.ac.nz/igps/about-us/staff/senior-associates/peter-fraser
His highest degree is a professional Master of Computer Applications.
“Peter has provided expert economic advice to Environment Commissioners and the Environment Court; and provided economic analysis to the Waitangi Tribunal as part of the Mokai Patea Claim.
[so he’s a partisan advocate]
“Peter is a commissioned officer in the NZ Army Reserve and undertook an operational tour to Bosnia-Herzegovina where he was attached to a NATO divisional headquarters.
“Peter is also something of a living embodiment of flexible labour markets: in that he has established a specialist surface preparation business (so can sometimes be found on building sites or roads).
“Peter’s iwi affiliations are to Ngāti Hauiti ki Rangītikei though he has whakapapa links to Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu, and Ngāpuhi.” I realize it’s the form now in NZ to sprinkle in Maori words without bothering to translate them but still, I have no idea what this last sentence means. Perhaps I’m not meant to.
It’s not a secret code. Google Translate handles Māori -> English, and there are online Māori -> English dictionaries in case you want to look deeper.
And AIUI, there are some sound non-PC policy reasons for sprinking a little Te Reo Māori into english communications in NZ.
Kia ora.
Please explain these reasons. Are you also defending the proposed change to the science curriculum?
Most kiwis paying casual attention know what this all means.
Not surprisingly, NZ English incorporates Maori vocabulary, the natural outcome of two languages living side by side, though this intermingling is increasingly being driven by the current government’s language policy (and taxpayer dollars) premised on the unlikely notion that forcing Maori vocabulary into English sentences is promoting the survival of the Maori language.
The sentence which puzzles you has words common in English used in Maori contexts; ‘iwi’ = tribe/tribal, ‘whakapapa’ = ancestry/ancestral, ‘Ngati’ usually prefaces the name of a specific tribe. Given the high rates of intermarriage and his name, Peter Fraser probably has ancestors from the British Isles, but these are rarely mentioned in ancestry statements, which are a Maori cultural practice increasingly used by newspapers. His name, coincidentally or not, is the same as a famous and distinguished Labour prime minister – Maoris overwhelmingly vote for the Labour Party.
With regard to the central topic, like Andrew @ 11.53, I despair. The current government appears to be driven by polls and feelz rather than evidence, hides racist policies from the public until the last second; government bureaucracies – especially education – are dominated by top down Maori Wonderfulness (though rank and file are possibly more sceptical) and where there is overwhelming evidence of Maori dysfunction it is invariably explained as a consequence of colonialism; taxpayers’ money is used to bribe newspapers; advisory groups are selected to output advice our rulers want, or ignored if they don’t.
Rod Little (and Toby Young) can be very wrong, but not on this occasion.
I don’t know Rod Liddle’s stuff, but unfortunately Toby Young is the kind of ally you don’t really want. He may be right on this occasion, but he has been consistently and spectacularly wrong on Covid, and the ungodly will no doubt quote his support as evidence that concern about mātaurangi Māori is the preserve of right wing nut jobs. I just hope Julia Hartley-Brewer doesn’t weigh in on the side of the angels.
If mātauranga Māori is to be regarded as equivalent to Science shouldn’t it also be subject to observation, analysis, conclusion and peer review equivalent to Science too?
Or do we rebrand mātauranga Māori not as ‘other ways of knowing’ but ‘other ways of fooling yourself’?
Aren’t there also some non-Maori students in New Zealand? Are they, and their parents, all on board with this development? Is this going to be good for the future careers of all the students in New Zealand?
The sentiment I get here is that these folks don’t think teaching science matters very much. So many of the woke attitudes seem childish to me, and this is one of them. They do not appreciate the seriousness of their actions. It is as if they feel someone will step in and fix everything before any real damage is done.
Someone will keep all of the critical infrastructure in good order, and progress in medicine and other sciences will continue moving forward, and will continue to improve our safety and quality of life.
Plus, their fetishizing of indigenous folks is not based on historical reality. Not in NZ or anywhere else. Their acts of genocide and slavery on their neighbors were limited primarily by the fact that they had little ability to project their influence over long distances. When some force multiplier was made available to them, as the horse was to the plains tribes in North America, they inflicted almost unimaginable horrors on other populations that they could reach. Even within their own societies, groups like women were treated in ways that are shocking even in comparison to archaic western practices. A fairly convincing argument can be made that life as a woman or girl in precontact Australia was worse than any other time or place in known history.
There is of course a lot of great cultural and aesthetic material that should be part of NZ and any place where an indigenous culture exists.
I wrote my thesis on tracing migration and contact patterns among the Pacific islands through analysis of traditional boat construction techniques. Adding those contributions to our knowledge of human technological progress is just as important as recording similar progress in the Old World. Teaching traditional arts to both indigenous and non-indigenous kids is a great idea. But teaching primitive mythology as science is just absurd. Nobody can even verify that the mythology being taught is even the same as that believed before the arrival of Tasman. They lacked a written language. What they have is an oral tradition, which is a difficult system to base science on.
If they wish to stuff Maori traditional ‘science’ into actual science classes, perhaps they should also stuff white-colonialists’ fake quantum field theory or dipstick algebraic geometry into the actual classes in how to play best-in-the-world all-blacks’ rugby union. (Not following the nations’ rugby competitions much recently, maybe that’s a few years out of date!)
As far as I can tell, the Maori aren’t claiming that their way of knowing satisfies scientific norms of being evidence-based. What the Maori are claiming is that defining “knowledge” as that which can be arrived at by the tools and methods of science is too narrow. I would agree, but I also agree that it’s important to distinguish between science and “other ways of knowing.” Right now here in Central Oregon the temperature is 47º but the weather report also says that it “feels like 39º.” So here we have two different kinds of knowledge, one objective and one subjective. Both “work”–i.e., are useful if I’m deciding whether to go on a bike ride today–but I don’t for a minute think that “feels like 39º” is a scientific statement.
So is it “knowledge” that when it rains a god is crying? The Maori “know” that, along with similar stories about the gods. If someone “knows” that Jodie Foster is in love with him, does that count as “knowledge”. Subjective knowledge isn’t even “popular knowledge” unless it can be verified. Is religion or intuition a “way of knowing”? I don’t think so . And yes, some Maori do see their way of knowing as basically the same as Western science. Do your homework.
To paraphrase an old truism, you’re entitled to your own connotation, but you’re not entitled to your own denotation.
Wonder if Hemant Mehta or anyone at Free(From)ThoughtBlogs have written about this yet?
They’re into some of this “other ways of knowing” woo, these days.