Thursday: Hili dialogue

Here’s a North African pastry dissected for your visual enjoyment, filled with meat, fruit, nuts, and other goodies. I had it at an Algerian restaurant in Paris in 2018. The pastilla, as these pastries are called, always have sugar and cinnamon sprinkled on top:

It’s also Christmas Card Day, International Jewish Book Day (I recommend Goodbye, Columbus), National Llama Day, and the UN-created International Anti-Corruption Day.

Baby llama:

Wine of the Day: It’s a happy day when you find a good champagne for $23 a bottle. (I didn’t say “French champagne”, as any wine called “champagne” by law must come from a particular region of France, and made in a specific way. If you see wines from other places labeled “champagne”, it’s a lie.) Well, look no further than this full-bodied, toasty Haslinger champagne for your Christmas bubbly. Rich and complex in aroma, and cheap as dirt for what it is, buy this by the case. I’m unable to use the fancy adjectives that others do when tasting, but here’s a purple-prose assessment:

The Champagne opens with aromas of pears poached in white wine with a sprinkling of clove, ginger, anise and vanilla – the poaching liquid reduced and finished with mascarpone, spread on pâte feuilletée with thinly sliced pear. It’s creamy and refined, with a delicate mousse that sparkles across the palate as an aperitif. But the real show-stopper is to turn this bad-boy’s richness loose at the dinner table, supporting everything from Coq au Vin Blanc with tarragon and chestnuts to coconut and celery root puree with sautéed pink peppercorn shrimp and scallions. It’s snappy enough to serve while toasting, yet rich enough to keep going all night, right on through the meal. It’s reasonable that many people have never heard of Haslinger – because it is entirely made at G.H. Martel Champagne Company (not to be confused with Martel Cognac Company).

I had this with a boneless skinless chicken breast, green beans, and rice flavored with a dollop of hoisin sauce. I’m telling you–if you can get this for around $20, DO IT! I’d also suggest, as I discovered only about a decade ago, that a good champagne is a great accompaniment for food-the right food.

News of the Day:

*If you’ve had your Pfizer jabs, are you protected against the Omicron strain of Covid-19? According to the NYT, Pfizer and BioNTech claim that if you’ve had three jabs—that is, you’ve had the first two and a booster—you’re pretty well off:

The companies said that tests of blood from people who received only two doses found much lower antibody levels against Omicron compared with an earlier version of the virus. That finding indicates that two doses alone “may not be sufficient to protect against infection” by the new variant, the companies said. But the blood samples obtained from people one month after they had received a booster shot showed neutralizing antibodies against Omicron comparable to those against previous variants after two doses, the companies said in a statement.

But if you know about immune responses, you’ll see a problem with the above, and the NYT adds it immediately:

These experiments, done with blood samples in the lab, cannot say for sure how the vaccines will perform in the real world. Vaccines stimulate a wide-ranging immune response that involves more than just antibodies, but levels of antibodies are the fastest and easiest response to test.

So be optimistic, but realize that the data aren’t all in yet. What we want to know is how protected we are against illness, serious illness, and death. Antibodies are correlated with such protection, but not perfectly.

*Bad news for those supporting Jefferson’s wall between church and state. the hyper-conservative (and religious) Supreme Court appears poised to allow taxpayer’s money to be used for sending children to religious schools:

Such a ruling would loosen longstanding restrictions on using taxpayer money to pay for religious instruction, further lowering the wall of separation between church and state. The justices heard 90 minutes of courtroom argument Wednesday involving a program in Maine that makes tuition money available to families living in areas without a public high school, which they can use pay for attendance at public or private schools in other communities. But the money cannot be used to send children to sectarian schools, defined by the state as those that promote a particular faith or belief system and teach material “through the lens of this faith.” Several of the court’s conservatives suggested they believed the state law is unconstitutional.

The jury deciding the fate of accused race-crime-faker Jussie Smollett took a break yesterday afternoon after deliberating for 2.5 hours. Deliberations will resume deliberation today.

*The NYT writes on the silencing of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who had accused a high Chinese official of sexual assault and then dropped out of sight. It’s a good account of how Chinese censorship works (and how it sometimes fails). The censorship began 20 minutes after Peng’s accusation:

This time, according to analyses by The New York Times and ProPublica, China began a multifaceted propaganda campaign that was at once sophisticated and clumsy. Inside the country, officials used internet controls to scrub almost all references to the accusation and restrict digital spaces where people might discuss it. At the same time, they activated a widely followed network of state-media commentators, backed by a chorus of fake Twitter accounts, to try to punch back at critics abroad, the analyses show. The effort didn’t always succeed. This is how China reacted — and how it stumbled along the way.

One detectable stumble:

In recent years, China has often used fake accounts on Twitter in coordinated campaigns to spread disinformation or bolster its preferred narrative. ​​A New York Times and ProPublica analysis of Twitter accounts identified 97 fake accounts promoting Mr. Hu, the Global Times editor, and other Chinese state media messaging about Ms. Peng. Nearly all followed no other accounts and had no followers, an indication that they were created only to amplify others. Many promoted the message that the images of Ms. Peng were proof that she was fine. They were among more than 1,700 Twitter accounts, identified by the analysis, that bore the hallmarks of a covert Chinese information campaign promoting a range of government messaging.

*Matthew found a wonderful site called “Snowball fights in art: 1400-1946,” showing all kinds of paintings, prints, photos and drawings of ice battles. Here are just two.

Princeton students after a rough snowball battle. Those snowballs must have had rocks in them!

All the world loves snowball fights (well, at least the parts of the world that have snow):

*There’s a new book about the discovery of DNA by Howard Markel: The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of DNA’s Double Helix. Do we need more maps of this well-trodden territory? Not according to Nathaniel Comfort, whom we encountered a few years back. Here’s an excerpt of Comfort’s review of the book in the LA Review of Books:

But Markel makes a more radical argument. Watson, he maintains, was the ringleader in a vast male conspiracy against Rosalind Franklin, the brilliant crystallographer whose data, unbeknownst to her, were crucial to the solving of the structure. Essentially all of the men around her, Markel argues, colluded to short-circuit her career, drive her out of the double helix race, and deny her credit for the discovery. Markel’s argument fails for a peculiar reason: not because he misstates Franklin’s treatment (although at times he does), but because for all his gallantry, Franklin remains overshadowed. The world he creates on the page is just as simplistic and male-dominated as the one he seeks to replace.

I find this review confusing, and can’t really put my finger on the main reason Markel finds the book a failure. I’ll wait for Matthew to read it and tell me.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 791,933, an increase of 1,275 deaths over yesterday’s figure. In a week we will hit 800,000 deaths: a figure once thought inconceivable when the pandemic started (even 200,000 was beyond imagination). The reported world death toll is now 5,298,095, an increase of about 8,300 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on December 9 includes:

Read this post to hear about my visit to see the miraculous Virgin in 2018. Here are two photos of the cloak. It’s always visible from the congregation of the Church, but to see it closer up, you have to stand on a rapidly moving sidewalk that whisks you past the Virgin:

Blurry because the sidewalk was moving:

1851 – The first YMCA in North America is established in Montreal.

1868 – The first traffic lights are installed, outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Resembling railway signals, they use semaphore arms and are illuminated at night by red and green gas lamps.

Here’s what those first lights looked like:

Here’s Pinchback, son of a white planter and a slave. He governed for only about a month:

1905 – In France, the law separating church and state is passed.

1917 – World War I: Field Marshal Allenby captures Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire.

Allenby didn’t enter the city until December 11, and did so on foot out of respect for the city’s history:

1946 – The “Subsequent Nuremberg trials” begin with the “Doctors’ trial“, prosecuting physicians and officers alleged to be involved in Nazi human experimentation and mass murder under the guise of euthanasia.

1950 – Cold War: Harry Gold is sentenced to 30 years in jail for helping Klaus Fuchs pass information about the Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union. His testimony is later instrumental in the prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

1960 – The first episode of Coronation Street , the world’s longest-running television soap opera, is broadcast in the United Kingdom.

, the world’s longest-running television soap opera, is broadcast in the United Kingdom. 1979 – The eradication of the smallpox virus is certified, making smallpox the first of only two diseases that have been driven to extinction (rinderpest in 2011 being the other).

Here’s the last known victim of smallpox that was infected naturally, as opposed to in a lab. The Wikipedia caption: “Three-year-old Rahima Banu of Bangladesh (pictured) was the last person infected with naturally occurring Variola major, in 1975.”

1996 – Gwen Jacob is acquitted of committing an indecent act, giving women the right to be topless in Ontario, Canada.

Here’s Jacob in the act; read more about this landmark trial here. I still haven’t seen any topless women in Ontario; do they appear?

2008 – The Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, is arrested by federal officials for crimes including attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.

Notables born on this day include:

1608 – John Milton, English poet and philosopher (d. 1674)

Here’s an original copy of Milton’s defense of free speech in Areopagitica, often touted as a must-read by Christopher Hitchens.

1868 – Fritz Haber, Polish-German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)

Haber won the Prize for developing a process for synthesizing ammonia for use in fertilizer an explosives.

1898 – Emmett Kelly, American clown and actor (d. 1979)

He’s the archetypal clown:

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American captain, actor, and producer (d. 2000)

1915 – Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, German-Austrian soprano and actress (d. 2006)

1934 – Judi Dench, English actress

1953 – John Malkovich, American actor and producer

Here’s John Malcovich on Conan’s show, declaring that he hates the sound of his own voice. He sounds like a deeper version of Truman Capote:

And here’s John Malcovich on the Letterman show saying the top ten things that sound creepy”

1957 – Donny Osmond, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1962 – Felicity Huffman, American actress and producer [and jailbird]

Huffman in prison garb:

1966 – Kirsten Gillibrand, American lawyer and politician

Those who began being consumed by invertebrates on December 9 include:

1641 – Anthony van Dyck, Belgian-English painter and illustrator (b. 1599)

1964 – Edith Sitwell, English poet and critic (b. 1887)

Sitwell’s great book is English Eccentrics, a fantastic read about a number of English loons from the past. It’s hilarious! I’ve never met anyone besides me who’s read it, though.

1971 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1904)

1991 – Berenice Abbott, American photographer (b. 1898)

1996 – Mary Leakey, English archaeologist and anthropologist (b. 1913)

From Animals in Art Through History: a joyous winter fête. The notes: ‘Christmas in the Woods’ 1917, Author Henry Clayton Hopkins (1869-1943), Illustrator W Philip Vinton Clayton:

From David:

From Bruce:

Stephen Fry misses days gone by: days with burgers, fries and pie:

How I miss a good bender… https://t.co/Bjjh6bkTqL — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 1, 2021

A tweet from Simon. You might guess what’s going to happen, but you’ll be wrong. Simon says, “Sound on.”

This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space. Credit: CSA/NASA pic.twitter.com/b7yxFjxgkO — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@zone_astronomy) December 6, 2021

From Ginger K.:

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

9 December 1942 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Florence Vigevino, was born in The Hague. In February 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz with her mother Mietje. They were murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/bc0BwrAFc3 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 9, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. The Eagle is the pub in Cambridge where Crick supposedly announced that he and Watson had discovered “the secret of life.” The problem is that, as Matthew showed, this story isn’t true.

The window is kept open so that the children’s ghosts can come and go as they please – and if it is closed, strange things will happen and everyone in the pub will feeling suffocated.#cambridgeghosts

A portrait picture of Cambridge every day since 2010. (No 4283) — A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) December 8, 2021

DUCK TWEET!

Very clever!

. . . and a tweet by Matthew himself. The birds of paradise of New Guinea have the world’s most stunning collection of behaviors related to sexual selection. Here’s just one:

Who needs aliens? We’ve got sexual selection right here on Earth… https://t.co/6n9CQLpouC — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 7, 2021