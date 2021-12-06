Krauss on how “offense” impedes the finding of truth

In a new piece at the National Post (only conservative sites would publish such a piece), physicist Lawrence Krauss lays out several examples of wokeness in the scientific establishment that have the effect of chilling speech and impeding progress in understanding the world. Some of his examples were new to me, and surely show that this kind of “crybaby culture” is not a rarity in science. Click on the screenshot to read, and thanks to several readers who called this to my attention:
The headline refers to the new policy of some journals and scientific departments to avoid offending anybody (in some cases, only a single offended person is required) by expunging material that could possibly cause offense or, in the case Krauss discusses, completely removing a paper from the journal. Krauss’s words below are indented:
While there are many academic areas where raw political sensibilities might impact on scholarly discourse, it is hard to think of chemistry as such an area. Nevertheless, new guidelines for accepting and editing papers were recently sent to editors of the prestigious Journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
“Following the publication of the article by (Tomáš Hudlický) in (German journal) Angewandte Chemie and the identification of a potentially offensive image in a journal, a set of guidelines has been produced by RSC staff to help us minimise the risk of publishing inappropriate or otherwise offensive content. Offence is a subjective matter and sensitivity to it spans a considerable range; however, we bear in mind that it is the perception of the recipient that we should consider, regardless of the author’s intention . … Please consider whether or not any content (words, depictions or imagery) might have the potential to cause offence, referring to the guidelines as needed. ” (italics Krauss’s)
I’ll get to the reference to the article by Hudlický, because that itself is very telling. For the moment, let’s concentrate on the italicized sentence. Considering the perception of any and all recipients, regardless of author intent, can effectively freeze all discourse. It is hard to imagine any sentence spoken in the public domain today that cannot possibly be construed as offensive to someone.
This reminds me of when New York Times chief editor Dean Baquet fired science writer Don McNeil, Jr. because McNeil uttered the “n word” in a purely didactic context, not as a slur. It didn’t matter: McNeil got the boot. As I wrote in May:
If you recall from earlier this year, NYT science writer Donald G. McNeil, Jr. was forced to resign because he used the word, and in a didactic context, on a trip with students to Peru. McNeil was simply trying to ascertain whether the word was actually used by another student, and was not using it as a racial slur.
It didn’t matter. As editor Dean Baquet emphasized in the NYT’s statement (my italics)
“We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent.”
In other words, as the Daily Beast summarized in its summary of the NYT staffers’ objections, which swayed Baquet from merely disciplining McNeil to eventually firing him:
But the company’s conclusion about McNeil’s intent was “irrelevant”, the irate staffers wrote in the letter, adding that the paper’s own harassment training “makes clear what matters is how an act makes the victims feel. . .”
But what was so offensive about Hudlický’s paper?
In this regard, it was particularly interesting that the preamble to the new RSC guideline mentioned an article by Tomáš Hudlický of Brock University, on the state of organic synthesis in honour of the 83rd birthday of chemist Dieter Seebach. In the article Hudlický questioned whether efforts to promote diversity by prioritizing inclusion of certain groups may be done at the expense of meritocracy. The reaction was swift. Following an outcry by a predictably offended social media mob, the journal involved retracted the article, removed it from its web site , and replaced several editors involved in its publication.
This is intolerable: even questioning one mantra of Social Justice can get you fired and demonized—a mantra that is truly a debatable academic point.
This is relevant to our recent debate about holding indigenous “knowledge” as coequal with modern science, for the former could and did offend proponents of the latter. As Krauss points out, if science can be deplatformed because it offends anyone, then almost everything is off limits. (In New Zealand, the proposal is not to get rid of modern science, but teach it as coequal with indigenous Maori “ways of knowing,” which happen to include a form of biological creationism.)
Krauss:
Consider what subjects could now be reasonably censored by editors according to this new edict. Much of evolutionary biology could now be verboten, since the very subject offends the religious sensibilities of many Americans. Same too with The Big Bang. What about geology, where estimates of the age of rocks directly contradicts the hopes of young earth creationists? Much of genetic research is already the source of vocal protest, especially the genomics of diverse populations, and any investigations of correlations between race and other genetic traits. Sex and gender clearly become untouchable because of the widely varying views on the similarities and distinctions between the two. Studies of climate change are already sensitive touchstones, and both new claims of serious implications of climate change, or studies that demonstrate that some earlier claims were overblown, will offend one or another side of the political fence.
What about paleontology and archeology and scientific study of finds like the Kennewick Man ? Aboriginal groups wanted to repatriate the remains of this 9,000 year old skeleton found in 1996 near Kennewick, Wash., in order to shield them from scientific study, because their cosmology was in conflict with the reality that domestic populations had their origin in the migration of earlier humans tens of thousands of years ago? At the time, the scientific community didn’t back down in the face of misplaced religious or cultural sensibilities.
Today, however, the Society for American Archaeology censored a talk by two archaeologists concerned about similar creationism creeping into archeology. The scientists argued that the current Native American Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) allows repatriation decisions to be made on the basis of Indigenous creation stories, an accommodation that would not be made for Western-based religious myths. The Society claimed that such language did not “align with SAA values.” Individual SAA members accused the talk of being “anti-Indigenous,” “racist” and part of “white supremacy.”
Krauss gives several other examples of recent kerfuffles that involve censoring or retracting scientific pieces that offended someone because their language hurt people’s feelings.
While editors can suggest cleaning up language that they see as potentially offensive, there is no justification for removing articles that offend people—not so long as the results are publishable. Yes, fix any language if it’s truly offensive, but the Royal Society Guidelines and the removal of Hudlický’s article is not merely cleaning up language: it is censoring papers—indeed, removing them—because they contain ideas that are “offensive” simply because the Woke consider them beyond debate. When we let the Woke start controlling science, as is happening now, then knowledge itself will be controlled and academic freedom demolished. Krauss is right to worry about the chilling of speech in STEM (and academia in general), and ends his piece with two quotes you might have heard:
The polymath British writer, actor, and intellectual, Stephen Fry, wrote in 2005 : “It’s now very common to hear people say, ‘I’m rather offended by that.’ As if that gives them certain rights. It’s actually nothing more… than a whine. ‘I find that offensive.’ It has no meaning; it has no purpose; it has no reason to be respected as a phrase. ‘I am offended by that.’ Well, so f**king what.”
Less provocatively, the late writer and journalist Christopher Hitchens, wrote , “If someone tells me that I’ve hurt their feelings, I say, ‘I’m still waiting to hear what your point is.’ In this country, I’ve been told, ‘That’s offensive’ as if those two words constitute an argument or a comment. Not to me they don’t.”
Krauss’s conclusion is that if you’re offended by something you read, that’s your problem, and does not justify censorship or calls for retraction. But we know that. We turn that knowledge into action by refusing to bow to the demands of the censors.
11 thoughts on “Krauss on how “offense” impedes the finding of truth”
“Less provocatively, the late writer and journalist Christopher Hitchens, wrote …”
I am missing Hitch so much here – I’m sure he’d be positively scintillating at this moment.
Jerry’s news/comments on the Woke Legion’s muzzling power show us how dysfunctional US has become. But here in Britain, there is no room for schadenfreude. In England, you can be nicked for a ‘non-crime hate incident’, which only requires a ‘victim’s’ perception of hostility. No jail or fines, but it goes into you public record. So a conviction may hurt if you are looking for a job or promotion. Last year an ex-policeman who tweeted satiric comments about transgender definitions was found guilty, and later received a call from the police. In a perfectly Orwellian form, the officer informed the accused: ‘I need to check your thinking’. A judge dismissed the case, which caused a mighty fuss, but the police continues wasting time and harming people by pursuing hundreds of ‘non-crime hate incidents’.
Here in Scotland, the sinister, authoritarian and monolithic Scottish National Party pushed through the Hate Crime Act, which will come into force next year. It criminalises ‘stirring up hatred’, which includes ‘inflammatory or insulting utterances’. In a twist that would make the Stasi envious, the Act covers private conversations in your own home. Miscreants face up to seven years in jail, so grumpy uncle Jimmy would better be careful with his views during the next family reunion.
Thanks to our supine political class, our civil liberties and freedom of speech are being eroded bit by bit. Despite all their problems, Americans have their First Amendment. They should cherish it.
“… the Woke Legion’s muzzling power show us how dysfunctional US has become. But here in Britain, …”
Notice that there is no group of individuals – aka “Legion” – traveling from the United States to New Zealand, then on to England, and so on, that are claiming any victories here. We dismiss this as being due to [anti]-social media.
But there is another entity that survives beyond the individuals involved. Centuries ago, the individuals had to sail ships to e.g. South America. Now, that entity simply uses an easier path – the [anti]-social media.
That entity is religion.
“…we bear in mind that it is the perception of the recipient that we should consider, regardless of the author’s intention . … ” (Journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry).
I am offended by these words. Therefore the Journal must cancel them and remove them permanently from their journal.
I’ve read a number of Krauss’s articles and columns. Solid scientist and writer. This article is one of his best. I’m glad you chose it to start today’s conversation. His last paragraph is the right conclusion. I think it’s worth quoting in its entirety:
—Quotation start—
The bottom line is this: If you are offended by something you read, or your feelings are otherwise hurt, you own the problem. You can choose to deal with it in a variety of ways, either by refusing to read any potentially offensive material, by ignoring the offence, or by writing cogently in response, critiquing the ideas one finds offensive. But it is your problem to deal with. Others are not obliged to cater to your sensibilities in advance, nor need they be censored after the fact. In my day, recognizing this reality was called growing up.
—Quotation end—
This is a rejoinder that we can all adapt and use.
“Much of evolutionary biology could now be verboten, since the very subject offends the religious sensibilities of many Americans. Same too with The Big Bang. What about geology, where estimates of the age of rocks directly contradicts the hopes of young earth creationists? …”
Don’t worry. We know those people don’t count when it comes to hand-wringing about offense. After all, they’re overwhelmingly white (which is already enough to discount their feelings) and deplorables.
I was going to similarly comment on that. The Offended have not really gotten to work on certain fields, such as evolution and cosmology and so on. This being because those that are “harmed” by that sort of knowledge are seen as white and conservative. But of course there have been various forays into these fields anyway, like objections to terms like dark matter or dark energy.
We really need to get beyond this false dichotomy of “intent” versus “feelings of the recipient”. Indeed, intent doesn’t matter – if I use the word “dog” intending to talk about pine trees, it still means dog. Meanings are public, not private – that’s what makes languages work. Neither the speaker nor the hearer gets to dictate the meaning of an utterance.
How many legs does a dog have if you call a tail a leg? Still four: calling the tail a leg doesn’t make it so.
Yes, Krauss’ last paragraph sums up the matter admirably, in particular the final sentence: “ In my day, recognizing this reality was called growing up“. In my day, complaining to parent or teacher that somebody’s words made one feel bad was limited to little kiddies. Things are different today. An entire DEI academic bureaucracy is devoted to infantilizing the student population; in popular culture, we have nominal grownups behaving like children in TV scripts; other nominal grownups are living with their parents into their 30s or 40s; and, of course, a major political party, or most of it, responds to a fair election like an ill-behaved four-year old (“you didn’t win, I won!”).
What is going on? I used to blame it on academia, for authorizing the formation of whole departments devoted to attitudinizing and bullshit. But now I think the underlying cause(s) must be much deeper. Something seems to have interfered with the growing-up process in the last 20 years or so. What is it?
The timeline suggests something technological. Social media + smartphones? The possibility of going through childhood without ever playing outside? Who knows? The pervasive narcissism, once a stage of early childhood, may have already begun in the last century, according to Christopher Lasch.
“In my day …”
Dana Carvey invented a character on Saturday Night Live that prefaced hilarious rants about modern foibles with “In my day”. It was really funny.
I’m not sure a humorous hint to pop culture was intended, but – there it is.
I searched the name of “Tomáš Hudlický”. One of the first results was a Reddit post [1], asking to join the reddit user in “denouncing this racist essay in Angewandte written by Tomáš Hudlický from Brock University”.
In the provided quotation, Hudlický is complaining about the introduction of identity quotas, and argues for a merit-based process. I’m critical of “meritocracy” myself. However, it’s irrelevant for now what you or I think about the correct procedures. The interesting woke things always appear in the meta-discourse about such matters. Looking over this case is hilariously stereotypical in the most cliché “social justice warrior” way I’m told would not exist. Here are a few very typical elements:
(1) Even though meritocracy can be criticised, at least, as naïve, he’s making prima facie simply the request of plain old fairness in that confined area. However, typical of this crowd, this instantly becomes straight out headline-screaming “racist”. Stop for a moment and think about it. It‘s a serious charge, or used to be. Everyone from future employers, neighbours, dates, friends and family will know that he‘s a “racist” now — for arguing for meritocracy.
(2) Commenters in the twitter thread act out in stereotypical histrionic fashion (also pretty funny to me), with showy displays of strong emotion. Someone is “fuming”, others express how the entire journal is now utterly tainted to them; that the writing must be “removed from record”. The next find it “GROSS” and want everyone to flood the editors with angry mails, like good old “concerned” conservatives would do it in the past. There are of course plenty of versions of “I. Can’t. Even” — an old SJW classic, and all sorts of grossed out denouncing taking place. Remember, the issue here is a quotation in favour of “colourblind” meritocracy, not the KKK manifesto.
(3) Evidently, it has a viral, media “flak” component built in (a filter in Herman/Chomsky’s Propaganda Model). The purpose of such is driving up the costs of ever arguing that way, ever again, as any publisher must expect a flood of angry letters and calls. The expressive outrage, plus direct requests to — essentially — harass individuals are seen as legitimate, and perfectly okay practices in service of “Social Justice”. The more anger, the more outrage, the more leeway the crowd gets in harassing (sometimes doxing), and abuse.
(4) It’s Okay When We Do It(TM) — the old Pharyngula motto applies generally. If the situation was reversed, a dumb woke opinion drawing criticism, that’s instantly crying in terror about severe harassment, even in (actually) mildest critical comments. But this way around, they are okay to call someone a “racist” and punish such “racist” behaviour.
(5) This crowd actively suppresses, or tries to remove even fairly boring (and naïve) opinions, and as they create an intense chilling effect. But crucially, they never bother to explain their alternative. In fact, the chilling effect created is such large that nobody, not even their advocates, will ever stick their neck out and propose a practical solution. As a result, nobody can even pin down exactly what this amorphous “woke” mob even wants, even the name of this ideology is contested. You can only try to clutch the fog by looking into the closest sources that come up, e.g. Critical Race Theory, because this crowd often mentions “intersectionality” and other buzzwords (but use them idiosyncratically, so you are none the wiser in practice).
1_www.reddit.com/r/chemistry/comments/gx75uw/please_join_me_in_denouncing_this_racist_essay_in/