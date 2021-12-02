Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, December 2, 2021: National Fritter Day. Corn fritters are, I think, the best example of this genre, preferably with a bit of syrup:
It’s also Business of Popping Corn Day (celebrating the opening of the first company selling commercial popcorn machines in 1885), National Mutt Day, Safety Razor Day, Play Basketball Day, and the UN holiday International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. (See here for “modern” forms of slavery.)
Today’s Google Doodle is a clever gif that celebrates the birthday in 1859 of pointillist Georges Seurat (click on screenshot):
News of the Day:
*Well, the verbal arguments in the Mississippi abortion case were heard yesterday, and, based on the Justices’ question,s things don’t look good for Roe. v. Wade.
The court’s six-member conservative majority seemed divided about whether to stop at 15 weeks, for now at least, or whether to overrule Roe entirely, allowing states to ban abortions at any time or entirely.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was the leading voice on the right for a narrow decision. “The thing that is at issue before us today is 15 weeks,” he said.
He repeatedly questioned whether the viability line was crucial, saying that Justice Harry A. Blackmun, the author of the majority opinion in Roe, had called the line arbitrary in his private papers. Chief Justice Roberts added that much of the rest of the world has similar limits.
Roberts, who I expected would be more open to upholding a 50-year-old precedent, appears ready to join the other 5 conservative justices in rendering Roe inapplicable in one way or another. My prediction, which you needn’t be a savant to offer, is a 6-3 vote in favor of dismantling the precedent. To the new Court, “stare decisis” translates as “throw the bums out.”
*In a related op-ed by the editors of the Washington Post, “Gutting ‘Roe’ would devastate millions of Americans—and the court itself,” the group argues that we’re neglecting the effect of overturning Roe on the court’s credibility:
The court’s authority derives not from its ability to enforce its declarations — it lacks any such power — but from the fact that Americans respect its decisions. Those decisions must reflect something greater than mere whim or raw political power in the Senate. The court should overturn precedent only in exceptional circumstances. The justices must exercise particular care in the case of Roe, because the court previously reviewed and reaffirmed it in Casey, reinforcing its status as the law of the land. In such a circumstance, the court should reverse only decisions that have proved, with the wisdom of hindsight, to be wildly bad. That is not the case with Roe or Casey.
They’re right, of course, as most Americans favor the Roe stipulation of freely chosen abortion—at least up to 24 weeks. But what happens if the court overturns that decision, as it most likely will? The court will continue on as the highest arbiter of the law, no matter how the public feels. So what if its credibility is diminished? And abortion will probably be banned or restricted in nearly half of the American states.
*Adhering to principle rather than income, the Women’s Tennis Association, in light of the near-disappearance of star player Peng Shuai after she accused a high Chinese government official of sexual assault, decided to abandon any future women’s matches in China. The WTA isn’t satisfied that Shuai is “safe” despite what seem to be hokey videos made to dupe the public.
Though the decision could cost women’s tennis hundreds of millions of dollars in future revenue, WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said he would willingly cut off one of the sport’s largest business partners until Ms. Peng’s status was clarified.
Other sports organizations, such as the National Basketball Association and soccer’s English Premier League, have previously found themselves in conflict with China over various matters. But the WTA’s move to suspend the nine tournaments it has scheduled there for next year appears to be unprecedented in global sports.
Good on them!
*The CBC has produced a list of words “you may not want to use” (i.e. DO NOT USE). They include words whose etymology, like “black sheep,” has nothing to do with racism (anything with the word “black” in it is now taboo.) The National Post (of course) takes the mickey out of this speech-policing. (h/t Leslie)
*Lia Thomas, a woman swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania, turned in a record-breaking performance in a meet against Cornell and Princeton.
[Thomas] blasted the number one 200 free time and the second-fastest 500 free time in the nation on Saturday, breaking Penn program records in both events. She swept the 100-200-500 free individual events and contributed to the first-place 400 free relay in a tri-meet against Princeton and Cornell in her home pool.
Thomas is a transgender woman, who competed as a man for three years before switching to the woman’s team. (h/t Luana)
More on transgender athletes later today (if I’m not too tired to post).
*Scientists have found a fossil dinosaur in Chile which is really weird, with a weapon heretofore unknown: a horizontal slashing tail equipped with spikes. (Matthew is guaranteed to love this one.):
Fossils found in Chile are from a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported Wednesday.
Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs. The new species, described in a study in the journal Nature, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said lead author Alex Vargas.
“It’s a really unusual weapon,” said Vargas, a University of Chile paleontologist. “Books on prehistoric animals for kids need to update and put this weird tail in there. … It just looks crazy.”
The plant-eating critter had a combination of traits from different species that initially sent paleontologists down the wrong path. The back end, including its tail weapon, seemed similar to a stegosaurus, so the researchers named it stegouros elengassen.
After Vargas and his team examined the pieces of skull and did five different DNA analyses, they concluded it was only distantly related to the stegosaurus.
A reconstruction on the AP website (their caption):
*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 782,826, an increase of 847 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,245,169, an increase of about 8,200 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on December 2 includes:
- 1697 – St Paul’s Cathedral, rebuilt to the design of Sir Christopher Wren following the Great Fire of London, is consecrated.
In the “new” Cathedral is a plaque honoring Wren (below). It’s very moving, and the translation says, in the second and third line from the bottom, “Reader, if you seek his memorial, look around you.” I could say the same thing about my Ph.D. advisor Dick Lewontin.
- 1763 – Dedication of the Touro Synagogue, in Newport, Rhode Island, the first synagogue in what will become the United States.
Here’s the synagogue, which is still used for worship by Ashkenazi Jews:
- 1804 – At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Napoleon Bonaparte crowns himself Emperor of the French.
- 1859 – Militant abolitionist leader John Brown is hanged for his October 16 raid on Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
Here’s Brown in the year he was hanged:
- 1865 – Alabama ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina, then Georgia; U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.
- 1867 – At Tremont Temple in Boston, British author Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the United States.
Dickens writing in 1858:
- 1927 – Following 19 years of Ford Model T production, the Ford Motor Company unveils the Ford Model A as its new automobile.
Here’s the Model T; after 1914, all of them were painted black. It’s regarded as America’s first affordable car. At one time half of all the cars in America were Model Ts:
And the spiffier Model A, which came in many styes and prices:
- 1942 – World War II: During the Manhattan Project, a team led by Enrico Fermi initiates the first artificial self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.
Here’s a drawing of the reactor, which stood just a block or so from where I’m writing: under the stands at the University of Chicago’s Stagg Field. The site is now occupied by a Henry Moore sculpture depicting “Nuclear Energy”, and looking vaguely bomblike. In the summer it’s inundated with, ironically, Japanese tourists.
The sculpture:
- 1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.
- 1954 – Cold War: The United States Senate votes 65 to 22 to censure Joseph McCarthy for “conduct that tends to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute”.
- 1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba‘s Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.
Here’s that fabled boat:
- 1982 – At the University of Utah, Barney Clark becomes the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart.
Clark lived 112 days tethered to the power source, but asked several times to be allowed to die.
- 1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of an Islam-dominated state.
She was also a secularist, though she wore a hijab. Here she is:
- 1993 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is shot and killed in Medellín.
Here’s his body with the Colombian special police who killed him. The search for Escobar lasted months and cost millions. His legacy is a bunch of undocumented “cocaine hippos” that he imported for his personal zoo, and are now breeding in the rivers and lakes of Colombia.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1859 – Georges Seurat, French painter (d. 1891)
- 1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (d. 1977)
La Callas singing Puccini’s “Vissi d’Arte” at Covent Garden in 1964:
- 1930 – Gary Becker, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)
- 1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer
- 1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player
Seles introduced the GRUNT into women’s tennis, an affectation I despise. Here she is grunting away:
- 1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress
- 1983 – Aaron Rodgers, American football player
Those who took The Big Nap on December 2 include:
- 1547 – Hernán Cortés, Spanish general and explorer (b. 1485)
- 1594 – Gerardus Mercator, Flemish mathematician, cartographer, and philosopher (b. 1512)
- 1814 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher, author, and politician (b. 1740)
- 1859 – John Brown, American abolitionist (b. 1800)
- 1986 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, businessman, and television producer (b. 1917)
His real name was Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III, and he never actually said, “Lucy, you got some ‘splaining to do.” He said this:
Perhaps the most infamous and viciously debated line on the internet, this oft-quoted and memed Ricky Ricardo line is more of a paraphrase, as he never says this exactly. He said things like, “Lucy, ‘splain,” or “‘Splain that if you can,” which evolved into this misquote.
- 1990 – Aaron Copland, American composer and conductor (b. 1900)
- 1993 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord (b. 1949)
- 1999 – Charlie Byrd, American guitarist (b. 1925)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is outraged that Kulka has taken her favorite spot. Look at Hili’s expression!
Hili: She is sitting in my favorite place!A: I understand your hurt.
Hili: Ona siedzi na moim ulubionym miejscu!Ja: Rozumiem twoją krzywdę.
From Ginger K., who says, “One of my Jewish friends who is a pharmacist sent me this pic. She says she did not create the menorah.”
We have a new emoji.
We have a new emoji.
An Instagram post via Amy:
Our brand new bird feeder has gone the way of all bird feeders. pic.twitter.com/4Kl8GtTUVq
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 30, 2021
Here's your reminder that "self-made billionaires" often start out as millionaires, or at least, their parents do. https://t.co/AkyE4N2hES
— Bethany Brookshire (@BeeBrookshire) November 28, 2021
Now that it's December, it's time for everyone's favorite part of the holiday season:
THE HOMICIDAL FROG ADVENT CALENDAR. pic.twitter.com/kEiqzigygb
— Undine (@HorribleSanity) December 1, 2021
Tooth-achingly cute:
I feel like I needed this today.
Nature is amazing. Protect it in all its forms. #ActOnClimate #ClimateCrisis #ClimateAction #climate #energy #nature #rewilding #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/L6Th8yNE6O
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) December 1, 2021
It looks as if nobody got to England, New Guinea, or Madagascar:
What an amazing way to visualize early human migration. Lovely map by @HarvardCGA. A great colour scheme and an appropriate map projection! Source: https://t.co/9wd7NeVyTm pic.twitter.com/ZXhLYeIW3g
— Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) November 29, 2021
