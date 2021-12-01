It was inevitable . . .

CNN and other sites report that the first infection with the multiply-mutant “Omicron” strain of coronavirus has been found in the U.S.
The United States’ first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in California.
In a White House news briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the case was in an individual who traveled from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive for Covid-19 on November 29.
That individual, Fauci said, is self-quarantining and close contacts have tested negative for the coronavirus so far.
The person was fully vaccinated and is experiencing “mild symptoms, which are improving at this point,” Fauci said.
Asked by CNN whether that person had a booster shot, Fauci said, “To my knowledge, no.”
The hope, of course, is that the mutant, though a fast spreader, will trade that off against a milder illness. It’s clear this mutation spreads rapidly and looks as if it can sneak past existing vaccination, so let’s hope it doesn’t go for the whole trifecta.
Here’s a NYT figure showing the large number of mutations in the Omicron strain vs. the other strains. The right figure shows the spike protein, the virus’s armament. Look at all those mutations!
I’m glad Fauci regained his confidence (I just watched him on CNN). The past days he has been attacked by idiots and he seemed somewhat rattled.
There are far too many Covidiotic Maskholes in the Disunited States of America (DSA)!
In short, such Covidiots are no longer concerned with objective reality and impartial truth, nor reachable with verifiable facts, argumentation and fair reasoning.
Yours sincerely,
SoundEagle
There’s probably more people carrying it in the United States, but this is the only instance confirmed.
So it probably has a good head start.
“looks as if it can sneak past existing vaccination”? What evidence do you have of that?
It is cunningly hidden in the words :
Sure, but that’s just a break-through infection, as is somewhat common with previous variants. Is there any evidence that Omicron is more capable of evading existing vaccinations than, say, Delta?
Its early days, and we will know more later. I think the main evidence for being at least concerned about it regarding bypassing current vaccines is the # of amino acid changes in the spike protein, which is the focus of many vaccines, and it really spread rapidly in South Africa which had a high rate of prior natural infections against the old variants.
Two or more than two shots…?
It’s not clear to me that it spreads rapidly. So far it has been kind of punk about that. Countries are reporting 1, or 4, or other small numbers of cases. How is that rapid?
When “they” say fully-vaccinated, that doesn’t mean much to me. First off, what vaccine? Were they boostered? If they didn’t have a booster, when did they get their last jab? I’d also want to know how diligent the person was at donning a mask or staying clear of large crowds, etc. I know this kind of thing will always get reported, but saying the individual was fully-vaccinated just opens the door to more questions and causes needless worry. I wish the media would get more pertinent information before reporting these incidents- goes against the business model I suppose, pity.
FYI
