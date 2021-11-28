Yes, people have been sent out on fruitless snipe hunts, but there really is a bird called the snipe. In fact, there are 26 species that go by that name, all in the bird family Scolopacidae. Matthew, who started the “spot the nightjar” series, sent this “spot the snipe” photo. I’ve put the extracted picture below the tweet so you can enlarge the picture by clicking on it. So SPOT THE SNIPE!

The answer will appear at 4 p.m. Chicago time.

Jack snipe don’t half sit tight. This is the phone angle on one. pic.twitter.com/hOEbWOHXlT — Ronald Surgenor (@RonaldSurgenor) November 27, 2021

The photo. This one I’d consider “very difficult.” Do not cheat and look HARD. Count yourself lucky if you get it!