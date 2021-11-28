Did you spot the snipe in this morning’s photo? Here’s the original photo, the reveal (from Matthew), and an enlargement of an enhanced snipe:
7 thoughts on “Here’s the snipe!”
Good one.
Oh dear, well I thought I’d found it… Another epic fail.
I cannot tell a snipe… missed it.
I saw it but got it back to front 🙂 I don’t know what was up with me this morning — I kept seeing human faces in the water.
What really got me were the bold stripes on the back. Just the thing for hiding in the grass!
Right. Even though, in retrospect, the stripes are rather stark, they obscured the creature from me. It was the curved shape that struck me.
I think I see a snake under the water. I’ll try to attach a labeled image/Users/janetdreyer/Desktop/snake?.jpg