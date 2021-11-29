Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the week that enters December, Monday, November 29, 2021: National Chocolate Day.

It’s also National Lemon Creme Pie Day (n.b. do not use “creme”, which may be a petroleum byproduct; use whipping cream and condensed milk as the recipes specify!), Throw Out Your Leftovers Day, Cyber Monday (the biggest online shopping day of the year), and the first day of Hanukkah, (sadly, it doesn’t coincide with this year’s Coynezaa holiday, which extends from December 25 through 30). In honor of the Jewish holiday, here’s Adam Sandler on SNL singing the Hanukkah song:

News of the Day:

*About the omicron variant. We still know jack about it aside from its DNA sequence. Companies are already devising vaccines and researchers are working on its virulence and its transmissibility. Travel restrictions on flights from several African countries begin tomorrow, and we do know that the Biden administration is consider yet more boosters as the best way to confront the mutant strain.

*The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the right-hand woman of Jeffrey Epstein, begin tomorrow in New York City. As NBC News reports, don’t expect a lot of skinny about men mentioned in connection with Epstein’s procurement of underaged girls for sex (these include Prince Andrew and, Bill Clinton). The judge has narrowly limited the scope of the trial:

Instead, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan of the Southern District of New York has limited the scope of federal prosecutors by focusing the case against the British socialite-turned-suspect specifically on allegations that she helped Epstein recruit and abuse four underage girls mostly in the 1990s. “This is going to be a narrow slice of what happened,” said civil attorney Dan Kaiser, who represents several alleged Epstein victims though none involved in this particular trial. “This is a ring that ensnared dozens and dozens and dozens of girls. And Maxwell was an integral player. You could say she was Epstein’s chief operating officer.”

The trial is expected to last 4-6 weeks, with four of Epstein’s victims scheduled to testify, not giving their names (I doubt that Maxwell will). She faces six criminal charges of “[enticing] minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and sex trafficking conspiracy.

In a 24-page second superseding indictment, prosecutors alleged that from 1994 to 2004, Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed” to Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by recruiting them, grooming them, and ultimately sexually abusing the victims herself.

Maxwell, 59, faces up to life in prison if she’s convicted, which I consider likely (the conviction, not the sentence.)

In a 24-page second superseding indictment, prosecutors alleged that from 1994 to 2004, Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed” to Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by recruiting them, grooming them, and ultimately sexually abusing the victims herself.

*A young man from Guatemala, apparently trying to get to the U.S., did a very dangerous thing: he stowed away in a plane’s wheel well on a flight from Guatemala to Miami. It’s cold and oxygen-poor up there, not to mention the danger of falling out or getting crushed. The flight was nearly three hours long as well! He was found, dazed but basically ok, in the plane’s landing gear compartment, and was treated with water and food. I doubt he’ll be allowed to stay in the U.S., but he’s lucky to be alive.

This man arrived to MIA in the landing gear of plane from a Guatemala flight. The flight was about two hours and thirty minutes and witness says he was unharmed😳✈️| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/qMPP5jjDvb — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) November 27, 2021

*More ludicrous Canadian anti-Semitism (it goes along with Wokeism). As the Jerusalem Post reports, the University of Toronto has banned kosher caterers who support Israel:

The University of Toronto ’s Scarborough Campus Student Union (SCSU) passed a motion Wednesday where they pledged to only order from kosher caterers who “do not normalize Israeli apartheid,” according to the 86-page meeting agenda. The vague litmus test to filter out supposed pro-Israel caterers is unclear, though some Jewish students and student groups now understandably fear they will not be able to keep kashrut rituals. “Even for something as simple as ordering jelly donuts for Hanukkah, Jewish students at SCSU will now be forced to prove that kosher caterers do not support their Jewish homeland, which is basically impossible,” Gabriela Rosenblum, a Hasbara Fellow at the UofT (University of Toronto) Scarborough campus, said.

Meanwhile, Canada’s more sensible Canadian Union of Public Employees, the largest union in Canada, rejected a call to boycott Israel by a more than 2-to1 margin. As Malgorzata commented, “These two links show that from academia comes pestilence instead of enlightenment!” For an even more horrific look at what the U.T-S students did, go here and look at another resolution, one far more horrific than the kosher food resolution. Look here and see how the UT-S student council passed a resolution denying Jewish students equal rights on campus. I don’t often use the Nazi analogy, but this is how Hitler began—disenfranching Jews. Here are two part of the resolutions that were struck out before it was passed BE IT RESOLVED that SCSU re-affirm its commitment to ensuring that Jewish students are unencumbered by discriminatory policies or actions by the union or its officers, as promised by the union’s equity statement, and the Ontario Human Rights Code, by recognizing the right of Jewish students, like all students, to organize & advertise events to express their political, cultural and/or religious views; and

. . 1. Continue to recognize Jewish student groups, including Jewish student groups affiliated with outside organizations, consistent with the University of Toronto’s Policy on the Recognition of Campus Groups; and

*Remember Jussie Smollett’s bogus claim that he was assaulted by two white supremacists in Chicago, who threw bleach on him and put a noose around his neck while wearing MAGA hats? (We later learned that Smollett had paid the assailants.) His story was clearly made up to get attention (and a higher salary on his t.v. show), but he got off easily: Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped the charges for unclear reasons. (Smollett forfeited his bond and did two days of community service.) But the charges of filing a false police report were refiled, and, after three years of delays, his retrial begins today. It’s a felony, but if he’s convicted, which seems pretty likely given the weight of the evidence, he probably won’t serve jail time. Mr. Smollett appears to have a hard case ahead of him, said Andrew Weisberg, a criminal defense attorney and former Cook County prosecutor, who isn’t involved in the case. “He’s got to double-, triple-, quadruple-down on this story that sounded ridiculous from the beginning,” he said. Chicago criminal defense attorney Darryl Goldberg, who also isn’t involved in the case, said he thinks the defense will try to offer “alternative explanations of the purported payments” to the Osundairo brothers. There’s also a civil suit against him for the cost of the investigation, and that will start after the criminal case concludes. For a hilarious take on “Juicy Smollyé”, see Dave Chappelle’s bit on YouTube. *FYI, Michael Shermer has started a Substack site appropriately called “Skeptic,” which you can find here. You can read some of it for free before deciding to subscribe ($50/year).

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 777,390, an increase of 761 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,219,772, an increase of about 4,700 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on November 29 includes:

1777 – San Jose, California, is founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or pueblo , in Alta California.

by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or , in Alta California. 1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph for the first time.

1899 – FC Barcelona is founded by Catalan, Spanish and Englishmen. It later develops into one of Spanish football’s most iconic and strongest teams.

Here’s FC Barcelona four years after it was founded:

1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.

He probably did fly over the South Pole, but his claim in 1926 to have been the first person to fly over the North Pole was almost certainly bogus: i.e., a lie.

Below is the plan, with the proposed Jewish state in green and the proposed Arab state in tan. The fragmented nature of each proposed country reflects the drawing of borders to encompass areas of mostly Jews or mostly Arabs.

This partition was accepted by the Jewish leadership but flatly rejected by the then-Palestinian leadership: the first of several times that the Palestinians “never missed a chance to miss a chance.” The land they would have gotten is much larger than the present-day Palestinian territories, including some of the most fertile land in the area, while the Jews got a huge chunk of bare desert in the South. Jerusalem was to be a “neutral” city.

1961 – Project Mercury: Mercury-Atlas 5 Mission: Enos, a chimpanzee, is launched into space. The spacecraft orbits the Earth twice and splashes down off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Enos survived but died a year later of non-space-related dysentery. Here he is “being prepared for insertion into the Mercury-Atlas 5 capsule in 1961.”

It was #1 on the British chart for five weeks. Here’s Lennon describing its composition:

We wrote a lot of stuff together, one on one, eyeball to eyeball. Like in ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand,’ I remember when we got the chord that made the song. We were in Jane Asher’s house, downstairs in the cellar playing on the piano at the same time. And we had, ‘Oh you-u-u/ got that something…’ And Paul hits this chord and I turn to him and say, ‘That’s it!’ I said, ‘Do that again!’ In those days, we really used to absolutely write like that—both playing into each other’s noses.

The single with side B:

1972 – Atari releases Pong, the first commercially successful video game.

I used to play pong, but not until I was a postdoc and got an early Mac. Here’s a screen video of the original game:

Notables born on this day include:

1627 – John Ray, English biologist and botanist (d. 1705)

1799 – Amos Bronson Alcott, American philosopher and academic (d. 1888). Alcott (below) was an abolitionist and a women’s-rights advocate. He had four daughters, one of which was, of course, Louisa May, the author of Little Women.

Speaking of that, Louisa May (photo below) was born on her father’s 33rd birthday:

1832 – Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (d. 1888)

I photographed her grave, next to her kin, in 2014 in the Concord, Massachusetts cemetery. Here it is, bearing only her initials:

1895 – Busby Berkeley, American director and choreographer (d. 1976)

Berkeley specialized in big crowds of women dancing in intricate patterns, like the one below. Talks about synchronized swimming!

1898 – C. S. Lewis, British novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1963)

Liar, lunatic, or lord?

1915 – Billy Strayhorn, American pianist and composer (d. 1967)

Strayhorn was Duke Ellington’s brilliant co-composer and arranger. An openly gay man in an era that frowned on that, he died at 51 of esophageal cancer. Here’s my favorite song of his, “Lush Life” played and sung by Strayhorn (also hear Coltrane and Hartman’s version, much better but not the original.

1920 – Joseph Shivers, American chemist and academic, developed spandex (d. 2014)

1944 – Felix Cavaliere, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

Cavaliere was the lead singer of The Young Rascals. Remember this one?

1959 – Rahm Emanuel, American businessman and politician, 44th Mayor of Chicago

Those who dropped dead on November 29 include:

1530 – Thomas Wolsey, English cardinal and politician, Lord Chancellor of the United Kingdom (b. 1470)

1872 – Mary Somerville, Scottish-Italian astronomer, mathematician, and author (b. 1780)

And polymath. Wikipedia notes, “Mary Somerville (née Fairfax, formerly Greig; 26 December 1780 – 29 November 1872) was a Scottish scientist, writer, and polymath. She studied mathematics and astronomy, and in 1835 she was elected together with Caroline Herschel as the first female Honorary Members of the Royal Astronomical Society.”

1924 – Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer and educator (b. 1858)

Puccini wrote one of the most often heard arias in opera, from Gianni Schicchi. It’s my favorite opera, and here’s my favorite live version with Dame Kiri:

“Please daddy, please. . .”

1981 – Natalie Wood, American actress (b. 1938)

I consider Wood, along with Ava Gardner, as the actresses of their generation which best combined stunning beauty and immense talent. Go see “Splendor in the Grass“(1961) with Wood and Warren Beatty (in his first role). Here’s the poignant final scene where, a long time after their torrid affair, they meet briefly to catch up (it reminds me of the last scene in “The Way We Were”).

1986 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (b. 1904)

1993 – J. R. D. Tata, French-Indian pilot and businessman, founded Tata Motors and Tata Global Beverages (b. 1904)

2001 – George Harrison, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and music producer (b. 1943).

A tweet from Paul on this day (h/t Matthew):

Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul. pic.twitter.com/EnCBAV4Zzn — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, birds are interested in apples and Hili is interested in birds:

Hili: Titmice pecked at these apples. A: I can see that. Hili: Unfortunately, they ate their fill and flew away.

In Polish:

Hili Sikorki podziobały te jabłka. Ja: Widzę. Hili: Niestety, najadły się i odfrunęły.

Kulka and Hili are eating close to each other—progress! Can you tell which is which? (Photo by Paulina)

And here’s Kulka advertising Andrzej’s book (photo also by Paulina).

From Pyers. Praise Happy Cat!

From Bruce:

A cat-shaming meme from Ginger K.:

Two from Luana. Not only has Cervantes been folded into the oppressed, but he’s been called a “Latinx”!

It's not funny until you see who the author of the book is. https://t.co/4RYpBi9HBT — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) November 27, 2021

Read the article in Harvard Magazine. This is the wages of meritocracy. (I had a class in Science Center 109, but it was differential equations.)

"This is probably the most difficult undergraduate math class in the country." The course, taught at Harvard, teaches four years of math in two semesters. The students who survive to the end are 45% Jewish, 18% Asian, and 100% male.https://t.co/FWl1r6opEm — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) November 28, 2021

From Sarah Haider of the Ex-Muslims of North America:

The first fruit of one of my favorite projects ever: shedding light on the forgotten freethinkers from the Islamic world. The story of the inimitable Persian polymath (and proud heretic!): Abu Bakr al-Razi. https://t.co/mpipjlELw0 — Sarah Haider 🤖👾 (@SarahTheHaider) November 9, 2021

From the Auschwitz Memorial. For those who don’t get it (as I didn’t at first), Malgorzata explains:

To me it shows the terror of the person who is “different” (the woman with bare head) trying to hide in a terrified crowd which is, however, a bit safer than she is. This was the situation of Jews in Europe 80 years ago (hiding among people occupied by Germans) and this is the situation of women in today’s Afghanistan.

Every year our card for Hanukkah, Christmas & New Year contains a picture that aims at inspiring personal moral reflection about the world we all live in. This year's photo was taken in August 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan by Paula Bronstein. https://t.co/CndmngEhl5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 28, 2021

Tweets from Professor Cobb. An looney tweet and a reply:

Well if dinosaurs evolved into cellphones then why are there birds?! Checkmate, atheists! — Eve Forward (@eveforward) November 27, 2021

I had no idea!

Manhattan of the Middle Ages. The Italian city of Bologna had 180 towers by AD 1200. The tallest, 320 (97 meters) feet high, still stands and was completed in AD 1119.#archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/vZuDcZaBjW — Archaeo – Histories (@archeohistories) November 28, 2021

Oops. . .

The world of QAnon has erupted in civil war after QAnon hero Michael Flynn was caught on tape calling QAnon "nonsense." https://t.co/Hr2IfLjFGR — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 28, 2021

I don’t know if this weevil species is sexually dimorphic, and I can’t be arsed to find out. But if females have shorter legs, then they’re used in males for fighting. Translation: “A rare insect in my home, a super-long front leg — a weevil. Even though it’s a weevil, why did you stretch your legs instead of your nose?”