I got an email the other day from a reader who objected to my repeated use of the word “woke” to refer to performative social justice warriors who don’t effect change. He claimed that the usage was turning people off who might otherwise be on my side. When I asked for evidence, he said that when Hemant Mehta took out after me for reasons unknown (acctually, he accused me of posting only about Substack articles), a lot of the Twitter comments, said the reader, mentioned unfavorably my use of the term “woke”. Well, looking at that thread, I don’t see it; in fact, poor Hemant seems to have taken a drubbing for purveying misinformation.
I know of course that “woke” originally had a more positive meaning, and was black argot for “alert to social injustice” (by that I mean true social injustice). Now, however, it’s used in a pejorative manner, as I indicated. In that sense it’s similar to “p.c.” or “politically correct” which started out positive and then became satirical. In fact, it almost has the same meaning as “woke.”
But I’m still uncomfortable using a pejorative term to describe a movement I dislike intensely, though I’m not quite sure why. Perhaps it detracts from my credibility or my arguments, but I suspect that those who are turned off by it are looking for an excuse to dismiss what I say. I haven’t yet processed why I’m contemplating this change.
The alternative term that the person suggested was a jawbreaker of many syllables, and was so arcane nobody would know its meaning. (I forgot it.) So I’m canvassing readers to see if:
a. I should still keep using the term “woke”
and
b. If not, what word would you suggest.
Please comment below.
36 thoughts on “I need a new word for “woke””
Continue to use the word “woke”. A better substitute word has not yet emerged to be widely recognized as describing what “woke” describes.
You should keep using the word “woke”.
The problem is that, if some other word — even an entirely neutral one — came to be used instead, then a few months later that word would have come to be regarded as a pejorative. Indeed that’s exactly what happened with “woke”.
Woke refers to performative social justice warriors. Christian refers to people who believe in supernatural salvation. Many of each are proud to wear the label even though others use it to designate ignorance or foolishness.
Keep using woke.
“Christian refers to people who believe in supernatural salvation.”
is off topic, and so am I, perhaps fussily, with the question:
Does ‘Muslim’ not also refer to a person who believes in supernatural salvation?
I am assuming here that you used “refers to” with the meaning ‘has the definition of’.
I think your initial sentence makes that clear.
Whereas I would be more comfortable with
‘Christian refers, as well as to others, to people who believe in supernatural salvation.’
But not the analogy with the ‘woke’ sentence.
And fussily is how Jerry’s objector-to-his-use seems to be behaving. I don’t think Jerry is misleading at all with the word. I do think most people who misunderstand are just plain stupid, as are most such performative social justice warriors. Any not stupid are probably trying to make some money out of that ridiculous behaviour.
As long as the woke continue to use the term to refer to themselves it seems logical to use the word. Somehow “Popularized Critical Theory” doesn’t seem as useful.
Call it what it is? A performative virtual signaller (PVS).
Did you mean to say, ” performative virtue signaller”?
“A performative VIRTUAL signaller” is made out of phonons, not protons !
Keep using “woke”. The objection to the term comes from not wanting to be held accountable for ridiculous opinions. It is a Marxist reflex to take away the word to obfuscate the movement.
If their main criticism is about your choice of words, I don’t think that’s substantive enough to warrant a change. I think if you used a different word they would seize upon some other superficial perceived flaw.
That said, Helen Pluckrose for example tends to use CSJ (critical social justice) as an umbrella term for woke ideologies, so that may be an alternative.
How about “woke” for true social injustice and “insomnia” for over reactions.
Continue to use it. I can’t remember whether you have commented on its original meaning and its evolution but if you haven’t perhaps you might.
Wokeness recalls talking nicely but not walking the talk, showing a different way but not putting money where the mouth is. Isn’t that hypocrisy? Would hypocrite work for woke?
Do not stop using it. The only reason that there has suddenly been some opposition to it is because its inherent destructiveness is finally being exposed on a wide scale.
I attempted an answer to this question here Jerry: https://michaelshermer.substack.com/p/what-is-woke-anyway
Which itself was a response to comments in response to my article on how Scientific American went woke:
https://michaelshermer.substack.com/p/scientific-american-goes-woke
The word “equitarian ” which you mentioned the article in your first link seems a very good candidate to replace “woke”, as it is descriptive of the seemingly-desired outcome of the woke. (It also could be used as a malapropism for being on a high horse.)
The Daily Sceptic has a discussion about this issue and concludes “Woke” will have to stay a little while longer: https://dailysceptic.org/2021/11/11/whats-wrong-with-woke/
Like the Sceptic’s author, I’m not sure if there’s a suitably brief alternative that captures the essence of “woke” – or that the “woke” themselves wouldn’t object to it being used to label them even if we could agree on one. After all, they only have themselves to blame for the fact that their self-descriptions such as “woke” and “political correctness” now have negative connotations that they dislike.
So using something like “performative activist(s)/activism” might sum up their efforts, but won’t please them any more than “woke” currently does and in addition would sacrifice the recognition that the original term has already built up.
This is only an observation, I am not from the teaching world and have nothing to do with campus world or education. After the so-called republicans take over the term may apply to all of us. The republicans love to call us names.
I understand your desire to avoid a known pejorative. Doing so means that some of your audience will immediately want to find out which side of a known divide you are on rather than listen to your actual argument. You don’t want to label yourself as “Democrat” or “Republican” if you’re trying to make a fine point on political partisanship in the US.
As for “woke” specifically, I would stick with it a while longer. The people that are pushing the awful woke agenda are busy trying to dodge criticism by deliberately muddying the word’s definition. They are doing the same with CRT, claiming it is from law school or is only about teaching the history of racism. We can’t let them off the hook just when headway is being made against their bad ideas.
Hear, hear.
Whatever word you chose, someone will say it turns people off or is racist. Woke is perfectly cromulent.
If the woke wish to refer to themselves with a new term, then that term should be considered. Meanwhile I would favor still using it even though that is the less interesting choice. I don’t see the term as entirely pejorative.
I don’t see this variety of person to be entirely performative and useless — or a source of harm and aggravations. Although they do plenty of those things! They have meanwhile carried the ball of social justice forward in good ways, in my opinion.
The Elect is John McWhorter’s term.
While I like McWhorter’s writings, this word doesn’t work for me. I understand how it goes along with his thesis that Wokeism is a religion. Even if it is, so what? It is descriptive, something we should expect from a linguist, but likening it to a religion doesn’t at all help us in our fight against it.
Woke works but perhaps there need to be subcategories. In the military a Garret Trooper is a service member who is viewed as never actually getting dirty, seeing combat, doing anything useful etc. It is pejorative and typified by those who spend careers safe and secure away from the fighting but still collecting medals and always looking good rather than doing good. They are portrayed as
looking down on other Soldiers. Perhaps Garret Woke or using some other adjective such as Performative Woke??
I suggest honoring that past by using “performative wokeness” to refer to the twisted modern twist on the concept. It’s just one more word, and clarifies a lot.
One of the most important attributes of “woke” right from the start is that it captured virtue signaling perfectly right from its inception. The portrayal of people that don’t think about social justice and racism in exactly the approved manner as asleep is perfectly deprecating. That attitude is at the core of why we need to fight wokeism. The Woke are stuck with their awful term and we should hit them over the head with it.
Continue to use ‘woke.’
This is now a brand. In fact, a very strongly identified and tied brand. Marketers are probably in awe and envy for the widespread familiarity with Woke.
Part of the history — and a rapid history it is — is the astounding theft of the term from the CSJ. BLM/Antifa etc. purloined it from what appears to have been a “good” nickname for true social justice [I don’t agree the original argot usage was positive]. They deployed the ‘good’ penumbra of the argot as a mask for their toxic agenda to disrupt and overthrow Western Civilization.
What a shock! That game is up, that agenda has been exposed, and the term “Woke” has in turn been ripped away from CSJ by a wide coalition of parents, intellectuals, and pundits. It now inculcates alliance to smash all Blue projects that once flew the woke flag.
I am not surprised to hear of suggestions from the Left to stop using the word. It has become a lethal sword against them.
I’m on “the Left” and I use the word all the time in the pejorative. It is not the lethal sword you think. It applies to a loud minority but hardly all of us.
Another vote for “woke”, the negative connotations of which were richly earned. However I object to “cromulent”, Dr. Brydon. The word is not merely recondite, but acroamatical.
Blind
I think any term used to denote the people currently referred to as “woke” is bound to acquire pejorative connotations. It’s what they say and do that is problematic and whatever label you give them will be tainted because of their actions.
You could use ‘extreme political correctness’ instead, but the same people would only complain about that instead.
This piece points out the problems of arguing about this terminology better than I could, so I will just link it.
https://freddiedeboer.substack.com/p/please-just-fucking-tell-me-what
And I will only underline the end comment, that the constant arguing about what this should be called performs the function of a smokescreen to avoid accountability or discussion of what they want to achieve. Is that intentional? I think it’s less of a bug than it is a feature, let’s put it that way.
Keep using it. I like Paul Torek’s “performative wokeness” and suggest “pragmatic wokeness” as its opposite.
How about the Awakened? It has a sinister tone and a similar fundamental meaning.
McWhorter tried to introduce new term (the Elect), but ultimately used ‘Woke’ in his recent book. If it is good for him, it is good for me.