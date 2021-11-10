I issue once again a call for readers’ photos, and would appreciate submissions of good photos.
Today’s contribution comes from regular Jim Blilie, showing a youthful trip to western Canada in (mostly) black and white. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them:
These are all in black and white, mostly Kodak Tri-X Pan. These are from a trip to Jasper National Park, Banff National Park, and Mount Robson Provincial Park in Alberta and British Columbia in September 1981. We were all poor college students, so we camped in tents and drove by car, straight through from St. Paul, Minnesota, over about 28 hours each way. Brutal road-tripping. Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta are BIG! But the prize at the end was worth it. We had phenomenal fall weather and great wildlife viewing.
First three are a close encounter with a bull elk (Cervus canadensis). We got CLOSE to the wildlife. I think I’d stand further back these days! 50mm lens, 135mm lens
Next are two of Stone Sheep (Ovis dalli). 50mm lens, 20mm lens:
Next is a moose. This photo is taken with a 50mm lens on 35mm film. I was TOO CLOSE to this bull moose (Alces alces).
Next are two shots of a herd (flock?) of Mountain Goats (Oreamnos americanus), which are neither sheep nor goats. Again, all with a 50mm lens.
Next, a few scenery shots from this trip.
Near Maligne Lake, Jasper National Park. 50mm lens.
Lake Louise, sunrise. Rolleiflex.
Mount Robson at sunrise from Berg Lake. Rolleiflex. Yes, I hauled the Rolleiflex and a tripod up to Berg Lake!
Summit Lake with figure. On the (easy) hike in to Jacques Lake, Jasper NP. 50mm lens
Finally, one color shot (Kodachrome 64). The group of us poor college students on the top of Fairview Mountain, near Lake Louise. My 20-year-old self at far right. My (now) wife is in the foreground. It was on this trip that we realized that something was happening between us!
Equipment: Pentax K-1000, Pentax ME Super, Rolleiflex 6cm camera with Schneider 75mm f/3.5 Xenar lens, Pentax M 50mm f/2.0 lens, Pentax M 20mm lens f/4.0, Pentax M 135mm f/3.5 lens, Epson Perfection V500 scanner and its native SW, Lightroom 5 SW
6 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Very nice pics from 40 years ago.
You had terrific luck with the weather obviously. For example, I’ve been around Mt. Robson (highest in the 10 provinces of Canada–not Yukon!) 5 or 6 times, but only once saw the summit properly. Even that day it sure was not like wall-to-wall sunshine.
In early Sept., 1981 our vehicles might have passed each other on the Trans Canada highway. We were returning to Ontario after many weeks camping and hiking around Banff, Yoho and Jasper.
We probably did pass on Canada 1. We were on it for a looooong time! 🙂
Lovely b&w. Thanks.
Amazing photos! That was definitely closer than I’d want to get to a bull moose. If mountain goats are neither sheep nor goats, are they part of some other grouping, or do they basically stand on their own (so to speak…I mean, I know they can stand almost anywhere).
Thank you for these gorgeous wildlife photos. It was a nice touch to include the color photo with the detail about the start of your romance; how wonderful that the two of you have photos of it.
Those are very good! Such memories these pictures must hold.