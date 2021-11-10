The Jesus and Mo artist is back from hols. The email announcing the latest strip, called “cast”, came with this note:
I think this is the first time the boys have ever got one over on the barmaid.
The boys are pulling the “safe space gambit”, as well as the “you are erasing us” ploy; and the barmaid, like all good liberals, is sucked in:
3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ erasure”
I heard (again) the other day that belief about god is “very personal”.
I was struck by that – “personal”. Is that the same “personal” as in … what, underwear? How you brush your teeth? Your diet? Your hygiene? One’s footwear? What bike you ride?
It is puzzling…
Pizza toppings!
Pizza toppings was what I was looking for! Personal Pizza Toppings – my Deeply Held Pizza Toppings are not up for debate!
I was expecting the last frame to say something like:
[Jesus] “Now, about your blasphemous atheism”
[Mo] “Yes, we have a lot of interrogatory questions about that”