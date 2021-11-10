Space X launch tonight

My friend Jim Batterson, a astronaut and space buff, sent me the following message, which I reproduce with his permission:

Just a heads up that there will be a SpaceX launch of four astronauts Wednesday night scheduled for 9:03 pm Eastern time. It is called Crew3 as it is the third crewed launch by SpaceX. The launch window is instantaneous, which means it must go on time or wait until Thursday or Friday again with instantaneous launch time because things must be carefully timed to allow for the crew to catch and rendezvous with the ISS. It has been interesting over the past few weeks as weather and then an astronaut medical issue delayed the launch and then a decision was made to bring back four astronauts this past week in the Dragon capsule that we saw go up last spring and has been docked on station since. That was the “diaper” kerfuffle Coverage should start on the SpaceX website and Nasa TV about four hours before the 9pm est launch.

Jim recommends watching at the SpaceX site here, and pressing the “watch” window at the bottom.

Alternatively, you could watch it on the NASA site, and there are others as well. If you’re game, set your clocks for about 8:30 p.m. Eastern time tonight.