Today we have a set of lovely and impressive landscape (mountain) photos by James Blilie, an erstwhile climber. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

This set are landscape photos of mine with the theme being mountaineering. These are older, from the 1980s, when I was younger, wilder, and had better knee joints. All are scanned Kodachrome 64 slides. At this time, I always climbed with a camera around my neck and shoulder, usually with a Pentax M 20mm f/4 lens attached. I scrapped the manufacturer’s camera strap and tied on climber’s webbing instead. First is a view of climbers on the Redoubt Glacier , below Mt. Redoubt Washington Cascades ). September 1985. We climbed Mt. Redoubt the day before this photo was taken, in terrible weather: You couldn’t see further than about 100 feet due to clouds/mist. Mt. Redoubt is one of the most remote peaks I have climbed. The trek in was harder than the climb.

Next are a few photos from a trip I took in August 1986 to do the Ptarmigan Traverse with a group of climbing friends. This was a spectacular trip: A high-elevation trip through a segment of the North Cascades . First, two climbers on the airy summit ridge of Dome Peak.

Then a group of climbers traversing the summit ridge of Magic Mountain:





Then, descending towards a camping site at Yang Yang Lakes:

Next is a shot of some friends climbing the last icy ledges of McClellan Butte in the Cascades , near Seattle. At this time, a group of friends and I would make a climb on the winter solstice every December. Expect bad weather! 21-Dec-1986.

Next are two photos from a May 1987 trip to climb Mt. McKinley (then, now officially Denali)—20,310 feet (6,190 m). The first a view of Mt. Foraker (17,400-foot; 5,304 m) from the Kahiltna Glacier with a Cessna 185 operated by K2 Aviation out of Talkeetna, Alaska, visible against the mountain, lower right. (We did not summit. “Worst May weather since 1960-something.” It never went above 0°F (-18°C) the entire time we were on the mountain – two and a half weeks.)

Then a photo looking north towards the summit of McKinley from the Kahiltna Glacier, near the airplane landing spot, just outside the National Park boundary.

The next shows the summit area of peak C-141, with a climber like a tiny speck in the small col, left center: