Colin Powell, America’s first black Secretary of State, who also served as a four-star general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and National Security Advisor, died this morning at age 84. The cause: complications of Covid, even though he was fully vaccinated.
The NYT report is below, promising a full obituary later, probably because nobody prepared a draft in advance because Powell was not expected to die. RIP, General.
Colin L. Powell, who in four decades of public life served as the nation’s top soldier, diplomat and national security adviser, and whose speech at the United Nations in 2003 helped pave the way for the United States to go to war in Iraq, died on Monday. He was 84.
He died of complications from Covid-19, his family said in a statement. He was fully vaccinated and was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his family said.
9 thoughts on “Colin Powell died today”
That is the same report that I got from CNN. Family said he was vaccinated.
From my perspective, he was a man of dignity, intellect and dedication. I imagine he was horrified by today’s political situation. We need many more like him.
+ a large number. When he feinted towards a run for POTUS in 2000, the GOP let it be known they would drag his wife’s substance-addiction issues into it and he withdrew.
So much for the “morals” of the GOP. Par for the course, nothing to see.
From my perspective, he let the world down. He had good qualities, for sure, but in his moment of truth he destroyed his legacy when he gave that speech on weapons of mass destruction in the UN to start a war that led to at least a hundred thousand dead people, more than a million refugees, and the current chaos in and around Iraq..The speech was full of factual and logical errors, and it wasn’t hard to spot them at the time.
The only dark area of his career was the job he did at the U.N. pushing the lies to go into Iraq. Wether he fully knew it or not at the time, that one was pretty bad.
There he showed a vial of pseudo anthrax, linking Bin Laden to the anthrax attacks.
He will be missed (but not by me).
He lied to the UN. Tony Blair will probably avoid prosecution for war crimes by dying first too.
Powell was the son of Jamaican immigrants, raised in the South Bronx, and got his commission not at West Point, but in the ROTC program at City College. He had to be twice as good as the competition to climb the ranks the way he did.
Powell tried to pump the brakes on the 2003 Iraq invasion, but in the end made like the good soldier he was, by taking the Bush case to the UN, in what turned out to be a suicide mission for his reputation, at least in the short term.
I was against the Iraq invasion from the get-go, but watching Powell on the tube from the UN was the closest I ever came to supporting that war (at least until it turned out he’d been pushing bullshit ginned up by Cheney et al.).