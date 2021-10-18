Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the advent of the work week, Monday, October 19, 2021: National Seafood Bisque Day.

News of the Day:

*A criminal gang in Haiti has apparently kidnapped 17 missionaries from an American religious organization—kidnapped when they were returning from building an orphanage. The same gang kidnapped five priests, two nuns and three relatives of one of the priests in April, but released them.

The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press. The gang, whose name roughly translates to 400 “inexperienced men,” controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where they carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners, according to authorities.

A news update from NBC says that the group included five men, seven women, and five children. One person was a Canadian, the rest American.

*A few days ago, the killing spree of Norwegians by Espen Andersen Brathen, who used a bow and arrows among other weapons, was ascribed to Islamic terrorism. (Brathen had converted to Islam). Now the authorities have backed off, saying that he may have simply been mentally ill.

But evidence uncovered since seems to undermine that conclusion. Mr. Tlili says that his first impression of Mr. Brathen, at the time a recent convert to Islam, suggested less a man motivated by religious fervor than one with deep personal troubles. “While it still remains to be seen if this is about terror or psychiatry,” said Arne Christian Haugstoyl, the head of Norway’s counterterrorism unit at the Police Security Service, “all along the way we have seen his psychological problems, and that has been our main worry, not his ideology.”

Of course the Venn diagram of those two reasons have some overlap.

*The threatened no-show by up to half of Chicago’s police officers today didn’t materialize, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who favors the vaccine mandate prompting the cops’ dissent, said that it will take time to go through the process of seeing which police comply:

“The information we’re requiring employees to provide is very basic. Not intrusive,” Lightfoot said Thursday. “It’s a simple yes or no. Yes you’re vaccinated. No you’re not vaccinated. If yes, then you provide you’re vaccination information. If no, then you’re able to go to a different portal and sign up to say that you will take the weekly testing option. Pretty straight forward.”

*Columnist Neil Steinberg at the Chicago Sun-Times addresses a question I’ve often pondered, “Why are cops afraid of vaccines?” After all, their job involves putting themselves in danger on a regular basis, and vaccines aren’t dangerous. His answer is short and seems too glib to me:

OK, I know the answer: Chicago cops don’t want to be told to take the vaccine because they’re Red State white bread Trumpies huddled in their walled enclaves in Blue State multicultural Chicago. Not taking the vaccine is the middle finger to science and authority that, being cops, they just can’t deny themselves.

That’s what he said. Seriously. But I find it hard to believe.

*You might want to read the Wall Street Journal‘s discussion of the issue, “Some vaccines last a lifetime. Here’s why Covid-19 shots don’t.” One reason is that long-lasting vaccines use replicating viruses to confer years and years of protection by constantly inducing antibodies. Covid-19, like flu vaccine, doesn’t, and we don’t know how to jack up the level of antibodies by using adjuvants used in other vaccines. I’m not a doctor (I just play one on television), but I suspect that we’ll have to have a yearly Covid-19 booster forever, just as we need our yearly flu shots.

*The Washington Post has a 12-question quiz, probably intended for foreigners traveling in America but useful for everyone, on “Do you know how to tip?” I got them all right! But it made me realize how rapacious people are, and that may be because these workers don’t get paid enough. I much prefer countries where tipping is included in the price, like the restaurants in France (you leave a couple of Euros if you want). It will also tell you how much you should tip, which you may not know.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 724,499, an increase of 1,528 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,914,586, an increase of about 4,000 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on October 19 includes:

33 – Heartbroken by the deaths of her sons Nero and Drusus, and banished to the island of Pandateria by Tiberius, Agrippina the Elder dies of self-inflected starvation.

Yet when you read the Wikipedia article on Agrippina, it says that it’s unclear whether the starvation was self-inflicted, and that it could have been a punishment made to look like a suicide. Just another example of “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?” the post that Greg has been promising to write for nigh on ten years. . .

1540 – Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto’s forces destroy the fortified town of Mabila in present-day Alabama, killing Tuskaloosa.

1851 – Herman Melville‘s Moby-Dick is first published as The Whale by Richard Bentley of London.

Only 500 copies of this first publication were printed (see one below), and I can’t find one for sale. It would go for well over $200,000, I suspect.

1867 – United States takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million. Celebrated annually in the state as Alaska Day.

1898 – The United States takes possession of Puerto Rico from Spain.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company (later Corporation) is founded by a consortium, to establish a nationwide network of radio transmitters to provide a national broadcasting service.

1929 – The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council overrules the Supreme Court of Canada in Edwards v. Canada when it declares that women are considered “Persons” under Canadian law.

when it declares that women are considered “Persons” under Canadian law. 1944 – World War II: The state funeral of Field Marshal Erwin Rommel takes place in Ulm, Germany.

As I noted the other day, he got a state funeral because he agreed to commit suicide rather than be tried publicly for conspiring to depose/kill Hitler. The alternative was a trial, his certain execution, and likely that of his family as well. Here’s part of a Nazi newsreel on the funeral (November, 1944). I wonder whether any of the participants knew that this was a sham arranged by Hitler.

1945 – Argentine military officer and politician Juan Perón marries actress Eva Duarte.

I can’t find any wedding pictures from that day, as they were married discreetly in a civil wedding. They had a church wedding a few months later. Here’s a photo represented as a wedding photo, but it was actually taken in 1951, with Evita wearing her spectacular Dior gown:

1954 – Texas Instruments announces the first transistor radio.

Here’s the first transistor radio put out by TI: the Regency TR-1. If you’re my age, you had a transistor radio as a kid and smuggled it into bed to listen to music.

1963 – Félicette, a black and white female Parisian stray cat, becomes the first cat launched into space.

This beautiful and historic cat was euthanized two months after a successful return to Earth so her brain could be examined. Bastards! Here’s a photo of her and a pawprint, inscribed “Thank you for your participation in my success of 18 October 1963.”

Notables born on this day include:

1859 – Henri Bergson, French philosopher and theologian, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1870 – D. T. Suzuki, Japanese author and scholar (d. 1966)

1898 – Lotte Lenya, Austrian singer and actress (d. 1981)

Lotte Lenya, a singer married to Kurt Weill, is of course mentioned in the lyrics to the song “Mack the Knife,” written by Weill and Brecht, but did you know that she played “the murderous and sadistic Rosa Klebb in the James Bond movie From Russia with Love (1963)”. Remember this?:

1904 – A. J. Liebling, American journalist and author (d. 1963)

Liebling, a reporter who lived in Paris when young, wrote one of my favorite books about food (and about his life as well): Between Meals: An Appetite for Paris. He also wrote copiously and well about boxing and WWII, which he observed as a journalist. In the end, he ate himself to death.

1919 – Anita O’Day, American singer (d. 2006)

I can’t find a live version of O’Day singing “Skylark“—to my mind the best cover of many, but it’s one of the best vocal/trumpet recordings in jazz. (The song was written by by Johnny Mercer and Hoagy Carmichael.) Here’s the original recording (November 25, 1941 (the same year the song was published) with the Gene Krupa Orchestra and a great intro by Roy “Little Jazz” Eldridge on the horn. Do listen!

Oh hell, nobody’s heard of Roy Eldridge these days, so I’ll show off his talents one more time. Here he is in “Rockin’ Chair” (another Hoagy Carmichael song), accompanied by the Krupa Orchestra. This is a fantastic piece of jazz trumpet:

1926 – Chuck Berry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1926 – Klaus Kinski, German-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1927 – George C. Scott, American actor and director (d. 1999)

1939 – Mike Ditka, American football player, coach, and sportscaster

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, American assassin of John F. Kennedy (d. 1963)

1947 – Laura Nyro, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1997)

I love Laura Nyro, who at a young age wrote songs that are now standards and often covered, including “Blowing Away“, “Wedding Bell Blues“, “Stoned Soul Picnic“, “Sweet Blindness“, “Save the Country” (below), “And When I Die“, “Eli’s Comin”, and”Stoney End“. Sadly, she died young of cancer. Here she is singing two songs; I’m particularly fond of “Save the Country”

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Czech-American tennis player and coach

1984 – Freida Pinto, Indian actress and model

Those who Crossed the Rainbow Bridge on October 19 include:

Here’s Babbage, around 1850, and below that “Part of Charles Babbage’s Difference Engine (#1), assembled after his death by his son, Henry Prevost Babbage (1824–1918), using parts found in Charles’ laboratory. Whipple Museum of the History of Science, Cambridge, England.” That one was never finished, and would have been huge. His second “difference engine”, which has been reconstructed here, was never used, either.

1931 – Thomas Edison, American engineer and businessman, invented the light bulb and phonograph (b. 1847)

1973 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (b. 1913)

1973 – Leo Strauss, German-American political scientist, philosopher, and academic (b. 1899)

2012 – Sylvia Kristel, Dutch model and actress (b. 1952)

Famous for her roles in the softcore “Emmanuelle” films, Kristel had ambitions to do more serious acting, and, sadly, her odyssey was pretty fruitless or she turned down good roles. As Wikipedia notes:

She was originally cast to play the part of Stella in Roman Polanski’s filmThe Tenant (1976) but, after one day of shooting, she was replaced by Isabelle Adjani. In 1977, she was invited to star as Hattie in Louis Malle’s controversial erotic drama Pretty Baby (1978) but the role eventually went to Susan Sarandon instead. She was friends with Sergio Leone who wanted her to play the role of Carol in the movie Once Upon a Time in America (1984); the producers did not agree to her participation and the role went to Tuesday Weld. In 1982, she was turned down by Tony Scott for the role of Miriam in The Hunger (1983); Catherine Deneuve ended up playing the part. She was considered for the role of Lois Lane in Superman (1978), which went to Margot Kidder. Sylvia unsuccessfully applied for the role of a Bond Girl in the movies: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981) and Octopussy (1983). She rejected the main female roles in The Story of Adele H. (1975), King Kong (1976), Logan’s Run (1976), Caligula(1979), Body Heat (1981), Blade Runner (1982), Scarface (1983), Dune (1984), Body Double (1984) and Blue Velvet (1986).

She would have done well had she accepted a few parts in the second paragraph. A heavy smoker since age 11, Kristel died at age 60 from esophageal and lung cancer.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s impressed by the phenomenon of bird migration:

Hili: Cranes are flying away. A: They will return in the spring. Hili: All this is strange.

In Polish:

Hili: Żurawie odlatują. Ja: Wrócą wiosną. Hili: Dziwne to wszystko.

From Stash Krod:

From Rivka:

And another from Stash Krod:

From Masih. The Iranian morality police heave a woman into their van (note that their own female officer grabs the woman by her hair). I suspect it’s for improper hijab, but don’t know for sure.

Today police officials in Iran said that they would deal with these officers. Big lie. Last time when morality police savagely beat women, police showed the same reaction, but as soon as the atmosphere calmed down, they prosecuted the woman who filmed it.#MyCameraIsMyWeapon https://t.co/itX2XjE8Oe — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 16, 2021

Three tweets from Barry. He says that second one below, played by the cat, is a “mournful tune” and would like to hear more. Cats would of course write mournful songs, like “I Have Not Been Fed”, while d*gs, like the one below, would write lively songs. That d*g is a Spike Jones clone.

This primate is very helpful and, as Barry says, “The help is appreciated, but why the anger? Watch the whole thing, with sound up. The monkey looks pissed off.

The angry little face as the green beans get snapped. I've been laughing at this for an embarrassingly long time. pic.twitter.com/jnR0P9kdGG — Daniel Holland🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DannyDutch) October 16, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. If you have a glass table and a cat, you should try this (and send me the results):

I’ve now learned that, at least in the UK, the plural of the bird “knot” is still “knot”. (The knot, or red knot, is Canidris canutus.)

This is knot-art! Just look at the centre of the picture, and it’ll start to move. (These are knot at RSPB Snettisham, driven off the mudflats of The Wash by the high spring tide.) pic.twitter.com/1o5cexCFmf — Rob Stratton (@RobStratton8) October 8, 2021

Who remember’s Fat Freddy’s cat?

This is the video we all need today. And if you’ve seen it before (i.e., if I put it up previously), well, enjoy it again.

On the off chance that your day is crying out for a stoat on a trampoline, here's a stoat on a trampoline. 📹: @RobertEFuller pic.twitter.com/GtOjz2HnBz — Paul Bronks (@slender_sherbet) October 7, 2021