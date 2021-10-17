Seeing my “sensitive content” on Twitter

All the posts I make here go automatically to Twitter, and since those include the Jesus and Mo posts, which regularly get reported as “offensive” (those posts are also removed in Pakistan thanks to the cooperation of WordPress), many of my completely apolitical and innocuous posts get a “trigger warning”, like this one from yesterday. Below is how I see it:

Feeder cam gets great bird shots https://t.co/v5za3MeXtG — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 16, 2021

But some people, like reader Cate, see it (and many other of my tweets) as below: having “potentially sensitive content”. You have to click “View” to see the links and other things (in this case, a picture of a bird).

Cate went through the “change settings” procedure, which I replicated; this enables you to always see the full tweet with “sensitive content” without clicking “View”. I’ve added screenshots; her sequence of steps, which is easy, is indented.

Ok, here’s the maze they put you through: On the lefthand side menu of Twitter, choose “More.”

From that menu, choose “Settings & Privacy”:

Then “Privacy & Safety”:

When you click the “Privacy and safety” arrow to the right, this is what you see:

Now click the arrow to the right “Content you can see” –and check the box next to “Display media that may contain sensitive content.”

Once it’s checked, as below, you’re (supposedly) home free:

So if you’re annoyed by these “sensitive content warnings,” do what’s above. There’s little to lose unless some content really disturbs you. Like pictures of birds.