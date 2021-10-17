All the posts I make here go automatically to Twitter, and since those include the Jesus and Mo posts, which regularly get reported as “offensive” (those posts are also removed in Pakistan thanks to the cooperation of WordPress), many of my completely apolitical and innocuous posts get a “trigger warning”, like this one from yesterday. Below is how I see it:
Feeder cam gets great bird shots https://t.co/v5za3MeXtG
— Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 16, 2021
But some people, like reader Cate, see it (and many other of my tweets) as below: having “potentially sensitive content”. You have to click “View” to see the links and other things (in this case, a picture of a bird).
Cate went through the “change settings” procedure, which I replicated; this enables you to always see the full tweet with “sensitive content” without clicking “View”. I’ve added screenshots; her sequence of steps, which is easy, is indented.
Ok, here’s the maze they put you through:On the lefthand side menu of Twitter, choose “More.”
From that menu, choose “Settings & Privacy”:
Then “Privacy & Safety”:
When you click the “Privacy and safety” arrow to the right, this is what you see:
Now click the arrow to the right “Content you can see” –and check the box next to “Display media that may contain sensitive content.”
3 thoughts on “Seeing my “sensitive content” on Twitter”
Why play their lousy game of censorship! Fuck twitter.
Perhaps the content filters get triggered because “birdshot” can mean a type of shotgun ammunition.
Twitter once applied a trigger warning to my entire account. It was flagged as displaying graphic/salacious content. I had to have someone famous and influential with a blue check write them to get it removed.
My account happens to be as benign as bird pics. But it used to have pics of museum paintings and statues. Somebody, it seems, went through the effort to report the statues as offensive. But instead of Twitter saying anything to me, the weird label got slapped to my account, which meant that employers and colleagues who came by saw the message implying I’m inappropriate before anything else. It asked them if they wanted to see my tweets given the supposedly sensitive content. Can you imagine?
Most pornstars aren’t graced with such a restriction.
But also at the time this all occurred, I had written essays on various woke topics. I’m highly suspicious that those essays are what led to the censure. Jordan B. Peterson had tweeted an essay if mine, which led Twitter to lock me out of my account for “suspicious activity”.
My account has also been shadowbanned more than once. At present, it isn’t. And there is no warning. But I haven’t written essays in a few years.
Anyway, thanks for the post on how to get your tweets seen when the issue is with personal settings. It is an ordeal!!
(The issue with my account could not be fixed with personal settings.)