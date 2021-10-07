Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a dreary Thursday, October 7, 2021: National Frappé Day. In New England the term refers to a milkshake, elsewhere to “a beverage that is made of milk, ice cream, and often flavoring and is blended or whipped until foamy.”



*This just in: A federal judge in Austin has has halted, for the moment, enforcement of Texas’s draconian new anti-abortion law. It was a strong opinion:

In his 113-page ruling, Robert L. Pitman, a Federal District Court judge in Austin, Texas, sided with the Biden administration, which had sued to halt a law that has changed the landscape of the abortion fight and further fueled the national debate over whether abortion will remain legal across the country. . . .“From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their own lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” Judge Pitman wrote in his opinion. “This court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” he added.

*Half a million people die of malaria every year, yet the only preventive is medication that can have long-term deleterious effects. Now, however, the W.H.O. has approved the first malaria vaccine , called Mosquirix, given in four doses over the first three years of life (you also take drugs during malaria seasons). It’s not perfect, but a lot better than nothing. My emphasis in the excerpt below:

The new vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline, rouses a child’s immune system to thwart Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of five malaria pathogens and the most prevalent in Africa. The vaccine is not just a first for malaria — it is the first developed for any parasitic disease. In clinical trials, the vaccine had an efficacy of about 50 percent against severe malaria in the first year, but dropped close to zero by the fourth year. And the trials did not measure the vaccine’s impact on preventing deaths, which has led some experts to question whether it is a worthwhile investment in countries with countless other intractable problems.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 707,916, an increase of 1,810 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,842,312, an increase of about 9,200 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on October 7 includes:

1868 – Cornell University holds opening day ceremonies; initial student enrollment is 412, the highest at any American university to that date.

1916 – Georgia Tech defeats Cumberland University 222–0 in the most lopsided college football game in American history.

Here’s the scoreboard; the story, recounted in the link above, is great:

1949 – The communist German Democratic Republic (East Germany) is formed.

1950 – Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.

I recommend that you read Christopher Hitchens’s book, “The Missionary Position,” which shows what a duplicitous old hypocrite Mother Teresa was. Here’s her “Home for the Dying Destitute” in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta):

1985 – Four men from the Palestine Liberation Front hijack the MS Achille Lauro off the coast of Egypt.

off the coast of Egypt. 1988 – A hunter discovers three gray whales trapped under the ice near Alaska; the situation becomes a multinational effort to free the whales.

The outcome is uncertain: one whale died and they’re not sure what happened to the other two.

1996 – Fox News Channel begins broadcasting.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, is found tied to a fence after being savagely beaten by two young adults in Laramie, Wyoming. He died five days later.

Shepherd (photo below) was almost certainly murdered because he was gay. Both of his killers are now serving life sentences.

2001 – The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan begins with an air assault and covert operations on the ground.

Notables born on this day include:

1870 – Uncle Dave Macon, American old-time country banjo player, singer-songwriter, and comedian (d. 1952)

Uncle Dave singing “Take me back to my old Carolina home”:

1879 – Joe Hill, Swedish-born American labor activist and poet (d. 1915)

Hill was executed for two murders he probably didn’t commit. He left his will in verse (below), which starts “My Will is easy to decide/For there is nothing to divide. . .”

1885 – Niels Bohr, Danish physicist and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German commander and politician (d. 1945)

1923 – Irma Grese, German SS officer (d. 1945)

Grese, nicknamed “The Beautiful Beast” and “The Hyena of Auschwitz,” was a nasty piece of work, who brutalized prisoners at Auschwitz and Ravensbrück. She was executed for war crimes in 1945. Here’s a photo from Wikipedia with the caption: “Irma Grese and former SS-Hauptsturmführer Josef Kramer in prison in Celle in August 1945. (Kramer was also hanged.)

1931 – Desmond Tutu, South African archbishop and activist, Nobel Prize laureate

1943 – Oliver North, American colonel, journalist, and author

1946 – Catharine MacKinnon, American lawyer, activist, and author

1951 – John Mellencamp, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian colonel and politician, 4th President of Russia

1955 – Yo-Yo Ma, French-American cellist and educator

Here’s a 12-minute video of the great Ma, who began playing cello at 4½ years old. The YouTube notes say this about the “Tiny Desk Concert for NPR”:

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought his great inspiration, and in turn part of his own life story, to an enthusiastic audience packed around the Tiny Desk on a hot summer day. Ma is returning, yet again, to the Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello by Johann Sebastian Bach, a Mount Everest for any cellist.

1975 – Tim Minchin, English-Australian comedian, actor, and singer

1992 – Mookie Betts, American baseball player

Mookie may be the best player In baseball today. As Wikipedia says, “In 2018, while with the Red Sox, he became the first player in MLB history to win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting title, and World Series in the same season.” In 2020, Mookie signed a 12-year contract with the LA Dodgers, leaving the Red Sox for the third-largest contract in North American sports history. Although Mookie’s most famous for hitting, he’s also a great fielder, and here’s some highlights of his defensive play in 2018:

Those whose slept with the fishes on October 7 include:

1849 – Edgar Allan Poe, American short story writer, poet, and critic (b. 1809)

1925 – Christy Mathewson, American baseball player and manager (b. 1880)

Here’s Big Six warming up for the New York Giants in 1910. His lifetime won-loss record as a pitcher was 373-188, and he was one of the first five players inducted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame along with Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, and Walter Johnson:

1967 – Norman Angell, English journalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1872)

1992 – Allan Bloom, American philosopher and educator (b. 1930)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doesn’t quite trust Szaron yet:

Hili: After you. Szaron: Why? Hili: Precautionary principle.

In Polish:

Hili: Idź pierwszy. Szaron: Dlaczego? Hili: Zasada ostrożności.

From Matthew, an oldie but a goodie. This is one of my favorite memes of all time:

From ScienceBlogs. I’ve always felt that people who like this odious candy made from wax, sugar, and artificial flavors and colors are morally deficient. That includes my sister.

From Not Another Science Cat Page:

From Simon: it’s Nobel Prize season!

Apparently it’s frowned upon to call Nobel laureates at 3AM just to say hi pic.twitter.com/rl6dbda09R — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) October 6, 2021

A tweet from Masih in April: woman disfigured for wearing “inappropriate hijab”:

Look at her face. This week the U.N. Elected those who threw acid on her face for wearing “inappropriate hijab” to its top Women’s Rights Commission.

Women of my country Iran are disappointed at the UN .

Don’t legitimize a misogynist regime.@antonioguterres

.@Nazhatskhan pic.twitter.com/bNAFsU87Ct — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 24, 2021

From Ricky Gervais. I didn’t know he did a whole SERIES of podcasts with Sam Harris, but the reviews are great (I haven’t heard the podcast). I’d be curious to see how the mania Gervais meshes with the gravitas of Harris! The preview below doesn’t help much.

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who lived about two weeks after arrival:

7 October 1924 | A Polish Jew, Israel Kiersz, was born in Tomaszów. A worker. In #Auschwitz from 24 October 1941.

No. 22007

He perished in the camp on 10 November 1941. pic.twitter.com/hm1cvzMDWJ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 7, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. This first one’s a corker:

Hollywood Blvd, Saturday, 11:22 AM: ANTI-VAXX PROTESTER: Do you see all of these homeless people around. Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell no. Why? HOMELESS PERSON (walking by): Because I’m vaccinated you dumb fuck. pic.twitter.com/rPskpOqtKs — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) October 6, 2021

High Five Kitty (I may have posted this before):

A great portrait—and original color.

I can tell you nothing about this particular photograph which I stumbled upon on-line except than [a] it is part of the Albert Kahn Collection and probably dates from the 1920s-30s and [b] it is so beautiful I wanted to clean, upscale and share it with you. It is original colour. pic.twitter.com/0UwfDTGIh1 — BabelColour (@StuartHumphryes) October 5, 2021

Matthew and I love stoats. I suppose part of it is their name: “stoat” is a funny word. But they’re gorgeous (albeit vicious) animals.