Friday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

Cherries jubilee is a dessert dish made with cherries and liqueur (typically kirschwasser), which is subsequently flambéed, and commonly served as a sauce over vanilla ice cream.

It's also German Butterbrot Day, Hug a Vegetarian Day, Kiss Day (again verboten this year), National Horchata Day (I love the stuff), Native American Day, Save the Koaka Day, and National Bluebird of Happiness Day

News of the Day:

Once again there’s a paucity of news that I know about. There’s a big blow-up about the treatment of Haitian refugees trying to get into the U.S., with the result that Daniel Foote, the senior American diplomat overseeing Haiti policy, has resigned in anger:

A senior American diplomat who oversees Haiti policy has resigned, two U.S. officials said, submitting a letter to the State Department that excoriated the Biden administration’s “inhumane, counterproductive decision” to send Haitian migrants back to a country that has been wracked this summer by a deadly earthquake and political turmoil.

*The Washington Post reports a sex abuse case at the University of Michigan that may be the largest one in U.S. history. Robert E. Anderson, a deceased doctor at the University has already been accused by more than 950 people (mostly men and boys) of molesting them, and not just at the University. He never faced any sanctions while he was alive.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 684,488, an increase of 2,036 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,743,487, an increase of about 9,100 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on September 24 includes:

787 – Second Council of Nicaea: The council assembles at the church of Hagia Sophia.

1789 – The United States Congress passes the Judiciary Act, creating the office of the Attorney General and federal judiciary system and ordering the composition of the Supreme Court.

1890 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially renounces polygamy.

Yes, but of course many sects of Mormonism remain polygamous. Here’s a photo from Polygamy.com:

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation’s first National Monument.

1929 – Jimmy Doolittle performs the first flight without a window, proving that full instrument flying from take off to landing is possible.

Here’s Doolittle in his “blind flight” plane. The site Pioneers of Flight says this:

Doolittle made the first “blind flight” on September 24, 1929. He took off in the Guggenheim Fund’s Consolidated NY-2, flew a set course, and landed while under a fabric hood and unable to see outside the airplane. He relied entirely on a directional gyro, artificial horizon, sensitive altimeter, and radio navigation.

1950 – The eastern United States is covered by a thick haze from the Chinchaga fire in western Canada.

1975 – Southwest Face expedition members become the first persons to reach the summit of Mount Everest by any of its faces, instead of using a ridge route.

Here’s the daunting Southwest Face and the route they took up it. Three UK climbers and a Sherpa made the summit:

2015 – At least 1,100 people are killed and another 934 wounded after a stampede during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Notables born on this day include:

1717 – Horace Walpole, English historian, author, and politician (d. 1797)

1880 – Sarah Knauss, American super-centenarian, oldest verified American person ever (d. 1999)

She lived to be 119 years old, second only to the world’s oldest verified person, Jeanne Calment of France, who lived to be 122½ years (that age, however, is controversial! Here is Knauss at 98 or 99 years old:

1893 – Blind Lemon Jefferson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1929)

Here’s the only photograph of Blind Lemon. He died of a heart attack at just 39:

And his version of “Black Snake Moan”:

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1940)

Scott, Zelda, and their daughter Scottie in a Christmas photo from Paris. Scott couldn’t spell worth a damn (that’s what his editor was for), but he sure could write.

1905 – Severo Ochoa, Spanish–American physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1993)

1923 – Fats Navarro, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1950)

Those who Went West on September 24 include:

768 – Pepin the Short, Frankish king (b. 714)

1541 – Paracelsus, German-Swiss physician, botanist, and chemist (b. 1493)

1945 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic, co-invented the Geiger counter (b. 1882)

Geiger was a scary-looking dude:

1991 – Dr. Seuss, American children’s book writer, poet, and illustrator (b. 1904)

CANCELLED

1994 – Barry Bishop, American mountaineer, photographer, and scholar (b. 1932)

Bishop, who made the summit as one of five successful climbers on the 1963 American expedition to Everest, had to overnight without shelter at high altitude and lost all his toes and the tip of one finger. He continued to climb, though, but was killed in an auto accident in 1994. Here he is with his frostbitten and soon-to-be-amputated toes after descending the mountain:

2004 – Françoise Sagan, French author and screenwriter (b. 1935)

2016 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordionist and bandleader (b. 1947)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has given up pondering the world and is now thinking about math:

A: Are you still in a Manichean mood? Hili: No, I’m now plagued by Zeno’s paradoxes.

In Polish:

Ja: Nadal jesteś w nastrojach manichejskich? Hili: Nie, teraz dręczą mnie paradoksy Zenona z Elei.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Mietek is overwhelmed, as school has started:

Mietek: And again I have plenty of subjects to grasp.

The following songs have been approved by the @ACLU. 🎶 "No [Person] No Cry" – Bob Marley "I'm Every [Person]" – Chaka Khan "Isn't [They] Lovely" – Stevie Wonder "Does Your [Birthing Person] Know" – ABBA "Bring Your [Offspring With A Cervix] To The Slaughter" – Iron Maiden

The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has renamed their Women's Unit after ONE COMPLAINT on Twitter. The complainant is a fictional TV detective from the 1990s.

Tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial. This poor soul looks like he had a very rough ride in the cattle car. He lasted a week after arrival.

24 September 1903 | A Polish Jew, Bojos Feuer, was born in Kolbuszowa. A butcher. In #Auschwitz from 22 October 1941.

No. 21904

He perished in the camp on 30 October 1941. pic.twitter.com/eMO6w4cGAQ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 23, 2021

The eruption in the Canaries is relentless, and nothing can stop the lava. Google translation: "The lava tongue of the eruptive process of La Palma devastates everything in its path on its way to the sea."

La lengua de lava del proceso eruptivo de La Palma arrasa con todo a su paso en su camino hacia el mar. pic.twitter.com/InvtAhgtl5 — Agencia Canaria de Noticias y Audiovisuales. (@ACFIPRESS) September 20, 2021