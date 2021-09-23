I’m cooling my heels in Baltimore for an hour, as the direct flights from Chicago to Boston and back were either ridiculously expensive or sold out. In airports and on planes, masks are required, but, at least in the airports I’ve visited, obedience isn’t universal.
On my Southwest flight from BOS to BWI, for example, they were hardasses about mask wearing, and good for them! They announced several times that, except when you were drinking, you had to have your mask over your nose and mouth, and, sure enough, the flight attendants went down the aisles and chided those who had their masks over their mouth but not their nose. (Is this behavior sheer stupidity or a duplicitous way to evade the restrictions?)
And in the airports, while nearly all people have masks somewhere around their neck, a few are sitting around with all facial orifices open to the free air, while many others have their noses hanging out over the top of their masks. Nobody is enforcing this, of course, and it’s only my fear of being yelled at or beaten up that keeps me from a “get off my lawn” gesture of reminding these miscreants to cover up their schnozzes. All I can do is keep away from them.
Well, I remember some advice that the Southwest attendant told us on the way to Boston: “Masks are like pants: if anything is hanging out, you’re doing it wrong.”
I also found a page of over 100 mask jokes. Here’s one:
I recently bought my pet duck a mask to protect it from coronavirus.It’s nothing flashy, but it fits the bill.
8 thoughts on “Traveling with the Great Unmasked”
“Is this behavior sheer stupidity or a duplicitous way to evade the restrictions?”
I’m going with what logicians call a “false dichotomy.”
Sorry to hear about your travel er… travails. Thanks for the duck joke – a good one! (I enjoyed the “There is a law that says you don’t have to wear a mask.
It’s called Natural Selection” one, too.)
Non stop flight as long as you don’t count Baltimore. Just try to stay out of fights. I think pretty soon they will be issuing helmets on airplanes.
They are really crazy in Florida. Get a load of this!:
Lead Florida GOP Senator Considers ‘Revisiting’ Other Vaccine Mandates Like Polio and Measles
https://hillreporter.com/lead-florida-gop-senator-considers-revisiting-other-vaccine-mandates-like-polio-and-measles-113347
Well, we are “America’s dong,” as Homer Simpson once said. >>sigh<<
Compliance in a typical Idaho retailer is very poor. Careful masking can protect me up to 80 – 95% effectiveness. So, I mask to protect myself. The rest of them can take their chances.
‘They’ are right you know. If you get vaccinated against COVID you will die. Eventually, and hopefully of old age.
My favorite mask joke is from a first grader:
“If you can fart though your jeans, you can talk through your mask.”