Equity vs. equality: a cartoon

The cartoon below, whose URL is linked to the drawing, has now appeared in a gazillion places (for examples, see the results of an image search). It clearly implies that there’s a difference between the outcomes of equality an equity. But of course that depends on how you define them. (The cartoon also appears on the Peace Corps site, and is credited this way: “Equality vs. Equity – by the Interaction Institute for Social Change | Artist: Angus Maguire.” Image Found: interactioninstitute.org)
To me, “equality” means “equality of opportunity”: everyone from the moment of birth has the same possibilities open to them. Given income and class inequality, however, that’s a practical impossibility. All we can do is try to ensure that nobody is discriminated against when making important decisions based on factors over which they have no control. Upper-class kids will have opportunities, like tutoring, vacations, and private schools, that simply aren’t available to those with less money.
“Equity” means the same thing to almost everyone: groups are represented in schools, in companies, and in various trades in the same proportion they occur in the general population. Achieving that may be impossible as well given group differences in culture and preferences (as a reader mentioned the other day, there are few blacks in hockey, but many in basketball). Many people, however, think that “equality” and “equity” mean the same thing. Not to me, or, I suspect, to most of us.
The cartoon implies that equality is unfair, and what we must strive for is equity. Now I could argue that the cartoon’s literal interpretation is wrong: there is in the left panel no “equality of opportunity to see the game.” The goal of equal outcomes in everything is what Ibram Kendi sees as the only evidence that racism has been eliminated, and I think that goal—equity—is what’s instantiated in this cartoon. On the other hand, you could argue that giving everybody the same thing (the box) does not seem fair when people start from different places (the different heights of the three people).
You might agree with the cartoon (I think it’s a tad misleading), or even with the striving for equity. This is really a discussion starter, so weigh in below.
Equity vs. equality: a cartoon
The interesting thing about the cartoon is that equity for the spectators is correct outcome. Everyone should be accommodated so they can watch and enjoy the game. However, what they are watching is a baseball game; where the players are chosen entirely on merit! There is no equity for someone who cannot pitch, catch or hit the ball. Thus, the true message of the cartoon (unintended I think) is that sometimes equity should be the desired outcome, and sometimes not!
Agree. However, I think today’s US GOP would argue in opposition to even the mixed position of “sometimes equity is best, sometimes equality is best.” Their position is more like; “never equity, for the involuntary and inequal distribution of resources is prima facie unfair.”
Thus even your nuanced position is more “left” than it is middle or right.
I think merit needs to factor into equity. To me the ideal egalitarian society removes barriers for those that are able to contribute. So if you are really smart but really poor, you are able to go to university and use your abilities as easily as someone who is really smart and really rich.
And, for the not so smart and not so rich, there’s the progressive tax system. 😊
For people to all see the game unobstructed requires only something to address their specific need with little to no cost from anyone else. In all scenarios where the cost to others is negligible- equity is a perfectly fine thing to strive for.
What changes is when anyone else is held back or has things/opportunities taken from them so that someone else (based purely on demographic) is brought to the same level as everyone else. Deciding that demographics matter more than academic success to get in school, or that standards for certain things be lowered (ostensibly for inclusiveness) with demographics replacing competency.
To revisit the cartoon – we can imagine one of the figures as blind. Perhaps a good radio announcer in their ears, or even imagining a technological advance that would give them sight are all great possibilities. Deciding that the others should have their eyes closed so that they’re all seeing the same thing is where it becomes wrong.
I’d argue that most Unis have gone well beyond merit criteria for the simple reason that there are far more meritorious applicants than there are spots…and that most of the ‘extra’ criteria are things that favor the wealthy. My kid has to work after school, your kid doesn’t and instead gets primo singing lessons. Guess whose college application looks better? But does singing matter for 90% of degree candidates? Does it predict who will graduate with a BS in 4 years? No. Your kid’s singing competence is absolutely a merit criteria if you’re applying to Juilliard or specifically to some music program at a school, but not a merit criteria just to get in with an undeclared major at Generic State Tech or University of Wherever. But yet, for the top tier schools, at this point all the real academic merit criteria are treated as minimal requirements, and those wealth-favoring extra-curriculars like your kid’s singing lessons are really what distinguishes you from the other candidates.
So to your demographics comment – I’d say that the “competency” ship has already sailed. Our culture decided decades ago that non-competency measures were going to be included in the selection. We did that when those non-competency factors favored our kids, and we liked the result. We agreed to play that game. Now it’s time to put on our big boy pants and let the non-competency factors that don’t favor our kids be fairly included too. Or we scrap the whole “yes you have A’s, but what else do you have to distinguish you from everyone else?” notion and come up with something different.
Just a brief point on your initial example. My experience with admissions is that a student who succeeded academically while having to hold down a job, too, would actually rank higher on the ‘extra merit’ than someone who just took some singing lessons. Those who rank low would be someone like me when I was a kid. Great academically, but fortunate in not having to hold a job, and having parents than basically just me be. So, in all my free time I just goofed around being a kid; playing and having fun with friends and my dog. Doing nothing that looked good on or added to a resume. Did I waste my childhood/life by having an application that got me rejected from an Ivy League university? Who knows?
In my context (academia in Canada), equality is generally taken to be equal opportunity without accounting individuals’ circumstances, whereas equity is equal opportunity AND accounting for individuals’ circumstances (limited by practical constraints).
There’s a variation that includes a 3rd panel, “liberation” (e.g., https://engage2learn.org/wp-content/uploads/Screen-Shot-2019-04-02-at-3.59.23-PM-1024×328.png), in which the fence is removed entirely.
As an engineer, this one bothers me because (a) it removes the boundary of the “field”, undermining rules of the game being played, and (b) puts the spectators at greater risk of physical injury.
There’s yet another variation in which the 3rd panel shows the wooden fence replaced with a chicken wire fence and the crates gone (e.g., https://i.redd.it/tn3468quc48y.jpg). I like this one more because it clearly marks the boundary of the field yet provides a reasonable *and safe* view for the spectators without the “augmentation” of the crates.
Unfortunately, in this variant, the three people watching the game all appear to be white-skinned, which has created distracting objections from certain anti-racist elements of society. A simpler solution would be to photoshop the image to show three people of various skin colours rather than to just rage about racism….
I think the true message of this cartoon should be “If you want to watch the game, buy a ticket.”
I like the other version where it juxtaposes ‘equity in theory’ and ‘equity in practice’, with the left and middle with their legs chopped off. A bit harsh, but fair.
Because even though there is much room for a better, more equitable, society, their definition implies a procrustean bed of almost totalitarian intervention.
By the way, how is this cartoon the epitomy of justice when all three sneakily watch a game without paying?
I think the interesting part of the cartoon is that it leaves race out of the comparison. And who moved the boxes? Perhaps the white guy just outside the frame does that. And why does the middle guy never cheer for the team? Just joking.
Maybe middle guy isn’t cheering because his team is losing. But he’s polite and doesn’t distract the others whose team is winning. 🙂
One alternative take on the cartoon is that all three of them needed to buy a ticket to watch the damned game.
I’ve seen another version of the cartoon where on the Equity side there are no boxes and no people. The issue with calls for equity is that they assume that what is iniquitous is not only wrong, but purposefully so. People have different talents and different characters. Some people, regardless of their advantages, are just not able to succeed. As Glenn Loury repeatedly points out, the only way to make all outcomes the same is to have a totalitarian government. Equity is a blind. The goal is to destroy free society.
So why don’t those arguing for ‘equity’ apply the concept also to the players on the team? This would mean that factors other than ability to play baseball should be considered, but they don’t seem to be arguing for that. The ‘equity’ solution is made only in a racial context, the presupposition being that the lack of equality is caused by racism, so ‘equity’ adjustments are appropriate adjustments to undo the effects of this previous wrongdoing. The problem is that they fail to provide any evidence showing how racism keeps non-impoverished black children from being as successful as white kids in lavishly funded school systems such as D.C. And they utterly reject the notion that anything in culture of lower-performing groups could be at fault.
To make that cartoon reflect my understanding of what equality would look like, the three people in the left hand panel would be looking at a pile of boxes they had equal access to and could therefore build their pile as high as they were able or wished.
Love it.
All three are freeloaders who are trying to watch a game without buying a ticket.
Right. But the fence to keep them out of the game does not exclude tall people from seeing the game, which gives that person an opportunity that the other two freeloaders don’t have. Equity and equality would both be served here by building a taller fence.
In the U.S. we have a history of barriers built to exclude people based on race (fairly called systemic racism) while not excluding others. These are redlines, gerrymandered congressional districts, laws about mail in ballots (which create barriers on Reservations,) and historical barriers such as segregation. The way to provide equity is to tear down those fences, or build them in a way that no one can see the game.
To me, “equity” will always mean how much your home’s current market value exceeds the amount still to be paid on your mortgage, and thus can be available for you as a home equity loan.
With respect to the cartoon: what we’re really missing is the fact that ALL of these people are watching the game illegally!! They clearly don’t have tickets. (^_^) It’s the players and paying fans who are being cheated.
Also, given their locations, in first picture, the taller individual has a much higher chance of being hit by a home run, given where they are placed relative to the plate and the mound. In the “equity” picture, they all have equal risk, which I guess is appropriate.
“True equity is achieved only in death.”
Is it really illegal to watch a baseball game without entering the park?
Sub, though IMO we can’t assume that the three are watching illegally. They might be watching a Little League game. In my neck of the woods there are several Little League ballparks, and sometimes, as I’m going by one on one of my constitutionals, I might linger and watch the kids play for a while. And I watch through the fence, which, as another commenter wrote, is a chain-link fence.⚾
There is this version of the cartoon too: https://starecat.com/equity-in-theory-vs-equity-in-reality-everyone-got-their-legs-cut-off/
It is an exaggeration, but the point is that this equity thing can be done badly.
That’s quite a perceptive cartoon. When you see some of the proposals that are made to ensure equal outcomes (e.g. hiring in orchestras based on ethnicity) you understand that the people making the suggestion/demand don’t actually care about its impact on the activity in question. They *only* care about representation. To my mind, this is what disqualifies their opinion from being taken seriously.
69% of NFL professional football players are African Americans. African Americans are only 13% of the USA population (5.3 times their percentage in the population).
Clearly, there is systemic racism at work in the NFL.
I’m sure Mr. Kendi will want to rectify this egregious racism.
Why don’t they all just get seats in the stadium? Behind the catcher? In the outfield? At first base? At third? In the higher second level? Box seats? The cartoon actually doesn’t deal with the problem at all. It oversimplifies the situation and pretends to offer an answer.
I have also seen this cartoon provided as the reason every baseball game begins with everyone singing “Jose, can you see?” Seriously though, an equal measure of equity would be if the shortest person chose not to watch but the boxes were there if he wanted them. Would appear to the outside observer that the outcomes were different but the opportunities were there
Regardless of either ‘equality’ or ‘equity’ … anyone inclined to favor any form of helping, accommodation, augmentation, leveling, etc., must face this bright line: If the effort requires force, its implementation is a violation of individual rights. If accomplished by persuasion and volitional action, not.
All laws are a violation of individual freedoms (not necessarily rights) because they limit what an individual can do usually for the greater good. I don’t think it matters the method.
No, all laws are not a violation of individual freedom or rights.
A law that makes theft a crime does not “limit what an individual can do” since as soon as the thief steals, he has attempted to contradict the universality of the right to property.
A law that forbids, constrains, or criminalizes an action by an individual that does not violate another? That law is immoral — wrong — and ought to be unconstitutional.
A law against theft does limit what an individual can do: It limits their freedom to take something from someone else. This is a societal norm. And it generally only applies to “the people”: One’s own tribe or nation. In the past, stealing from “the others” was almost universal. Societies define us and them.
Removing the fence entirely is, of course, how “equity” is understood by the opponents of honors classes, advanced classes, admissions tests, ranking, and grades. A variant of this was found in the early days of the USSR, when resentment of the old professional expert class was stirred up and used in the Shakhty trial (1928) and the Industrial Party trial (1930). Replacement of the pre-revolutionary intelligentsia by a new, ideologically unanimous class was also behind the concocted adulation of such “barefoot scientists” as the simple plant breeder Trofim Lysenko, and his followers. In the USSR, the conflation of equity with perfect uniformity of thought and utterance became even more dramatic in the later 1930s—and today we see a similar trend in the ubiquitous contemporary cancel culture. The Left, unfortunately, seems to go through this same dynamic—equality to equity to uniformity—over and over, like a melody unspooled by a clockwork mechanism on a player-piano.
Change the task from passively watching a game to actively performing surgery, and change the variable from individual height to individual competence. Now choose between equality of opportunity and equity in surgical residencies.
That is a superb comeback. Perfect.
[change ‘surgery’ to ‘piloting an airliner’ to get the same impact. United Airlines hiring by ‘equity’]
Well said. I strongly agree with eliminating barriers to equality of opportunity, but I want my surgeon to be the best. Unfortunately, many of those pushing for equity really simply mean quotas, regardless of merit.
In this context I’m reminded of Jesse Jackson, perhaps because I’m a Chicagoan who has grown up with him in the news practically my whole life. I’m trying to remember a quotation from him that has to do with equality of opportunity, something I believe I heard him say in the 1970s. He was using the analogy of a footrace and pointing out that, whereas Whites begin the race at the starting line, Blacks start further back and so are at a disadvantage from the outset. I can’t find the exact quotation, but in searching for it I came across this list of his quotes. Reading them, I’m struck by how much closer Jackson is to Glenn Loury than to Ibram Kendi. https://www.brainyquote.com/authors/jesse-jackson-quotes
Equal representation of ethnic groups does not make a just, fair and benevolent society. By that criterion, old feudal southern Germany would count as the epitome of “social justice”, as the ethnicity distribution of the elite was exactly the the same as that of the serf population (both were near 100 % ethnic Germans).
Equality in a liberal state has always meant equality of individuals under the law, in contrast to older types of law that had different rules for high and low, Saxon or Roman, woman or man, warrior or serf, Jew or non-Jew.
Equal opportunity means an education system that is free for all and gives all striving and intellectually capable children equal access to elite education if they want it. The existence and large role of for fee schools in the US violates that, the dumbing down of state school curricula does so, too.
Even with equal opportunity, educational outcomes will never be equal, and why should they be? Society needs people who do all types of work.
A socially just society is one that has a small GINI coefficient.
“Equity” just distracts from the fact that GINI (meaning income inequality) has gotten larger since Reagonomics, with the well off and rent seekers getting richer, while the lower echelons who could least afford it becoming poorer in real terms and with poorer life prospects.