Today we have more African mammal photos from Delia Randolph, who lives in Kenya. Her captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Grant’s Gazelle (Nanger granti) same site.

Visitors often get Tommy’s (full name Thomson’s gazelle = Eudorcas thomsonii) and Grant’s confused. The black stripe on the Tommy is quite variable and some Grant’s have a black stripe, too. And though they are smaller than Grant’s this is also variable. How can you tell them apart? It’s easy. Grant’s have pants – that is the white goes above their tail. Even ugly animals like spotted hyenas (Crocuta crocuta) are cute when they are babies.

And beautiful animals are even more cute when young! Common eland (Taurotragus oryx). One of my favourite biology writers, Jared Diamond, famously argued that African animals were uniquely difficult to tame. The docile eland proves this wrong: they have been successfully domesticated in Russia and South Africa.

The African bush elephant (Loxodonta africana) needs no introduction. Their cousins, the North African elephant (Loxodonta africana pharaohensis) were also domesticated by the Carthaginians (Hannibal famous crossing of the Alps with war elephants).

Re the photos below: Apologies in advance for any anthropomorphism or metooism. Lioness having a little tiff with lioness (Panthera leo):

Lioness not speaking to lion:

Lioness making up with lion. And they lived happily ever after:

The babies 😊