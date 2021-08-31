Note to readers and commenters

The comments on this site have, on average, gotten more splenetic and insulting in the last year, though of course most readers are, as always, civil and polite. I attribute the rise in vitriol to peevishness induced by the pandemic, something that’s afflicted even me. But that is no excuse to call people names, and you won’t get a “pandemic pass” if you try to make comments like this, from one “Robert Ottley”:

In reply to GimmePaws. [JAC: GimmePaws was also rude, as you’ll see at the link] Totally agree. At least as regards Covid, I am afraid the moron is Jerry Coyne. Why does he continue to display the spurious Covid ‘Cases’ dashboard. Why not contextualise it with all the other causes of daily death especially including those due to withheld or delayed healthcare.

Needless to say, this one didn’t appear, and Mr. Ottley, or whoever he is, won’t be commenting here again. This is only one example of several like these I’ve received in the last week or so.

It amazes me that people come over here and insult not just the host, but each other; and it’s getting worse. I urge you to do two things:

Read the “Roolz”, or guidelines for commenting, on the left sidebar or here. Obey them. Reread your comment before you post it, ensuring that it is not insulting to the host or to other commenters.

This isn’t one of those sites where people delight in gutting each other. I can recommend other websites if you feel you need to take out your venom on others.