Unbelievable osculation of religion at the New York Times

As John McWhorter begins his biweekly “Newsletter” for the New York Times (and there are some newsletters by others that look good), we also see the onset of one that promises to be much more dire. Author Tish Harrison Warren, according to her online bio, is truly washed in the blood in the lamb, and with bona fides like these, why wouldn’t the NYT hire her to to write every Sunday about “matters of faith in public live and private discourse”?
Tish Harrison Warren is a priest in the Anglican Church in North America. She is the author of Liturgy of the Ordinary: Sacred Practices in Everyday Life, which was Christianity Today’s 2018 Book of the Year, and the forthcoming Prayer in the Night: For Those Who Work, or Watch, or Weep (IVP 2021). She has worked in ministry settings for over a decade as a campus minister with InterVarsity Graduate and Faculty Ministries, as an associate rector, with addicts and those in poverty through various churches and non-profit organizations, and, most recently, as the writer-in-residence at Church of the Ascension in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is a monthly columnist with Christianity Today, and her articles and essays have appeared in the New York Times, Religion News Service, Christianity Today, Comment Magazine, The Point Magazine, and elsewhere. She is a founding member of The Pelican Project and a Senior Fellow with the Trinity Forum. She lives with her husband and three children in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
What you have to ask yourself is this: do you really want to read about matters of faith from a true believer? Aren’t there tons of websites that already contain such stuff?
Well, the first sample is below. Read and weep—have a pack of hankies on hand.
I can find nothing substantive in this newsletter, nor do I think that liberal religionists will, either. These are the points Warren makes:
a. The priest’s first words in each week’s sermon are about God, not the congregation or “a mention of the weather or how nice everyone looks this week”. She finds that strange. I don’t.
Each Sunday in my Anglican church in Austin, Texas, the priest leading the service takes his or her place in front of the congregation and begins by saying the opening acclamation, usually, “Blessed be God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.”
What has surprised me since I first attended an Anglican service just over a decade ago is that we begin not with welcoming anyone in the pews but with a direct announcement about God.
. . . Part of why I find this moment strange is that I’m habituated by my daily life and our broader culture to focus on the “horizontal” or immanent, aspects of life — those things we can observe and measure without reference to God, mystery or transcendence. This can affect my spiritual life, flattening faith into solely the stuff of relationships, life hacks, sociology or politics.
But each week, as a church, the first words we say publicly directly address the “vertical,” transcendent dimension of life. We do not have just an urbane, abstracted conversation about religion, but we speak as if God’s presence is relevant — the orienting fact of our gathering.
b. Faith intersects with the secular world. (SURPRISE!)
Karl Barth, a 20th-century Swiss theologian, is credited with saying that Christians must live our lives with a Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other. Barth, who was a leader of a group of Christians in Germany resisting Hitler, understood that faith is not a pious, protective bubble shielding us from the urgent needs of the world. It is the very impetus that leads us into active engagement with society. People of faith must immerse ourselves in messy questions of how to live faithfully in a particular moment with particular headlines calling for particular attention and particular responses.
c. We need to keep discussing faith and the secular world even when religion is on the wane.
Membership in a house of worship has declined steadily in the United States over the past eight decades and, according to a Gallup poll, dropped below 50 percent this year.
So we must ask: Is faith worth discussing anymore? In the vast world of subjects that one could read about, from architecture to Zumba, why make space for a newsletter about faith and spiritual practice?
The answer to her last two questions are, respectively, “no” and “no good reason.”
But Warren has a reason, though I doubt it applies widely to NYT readers. It’s because those who are already religious want to read about religion, and they need religion to answer The Big Questions:
As a pastor, I see again and again that in defining moments of people’s lives — the birth of children, struggles in marriage, deep loss and disappointment, moral crossroads, facing death — they talk about God and the spiritual life. In these most tender moments, even those who aren’t sure what exactly they believe cannot avoid big questions of meaning: who we are, what we are here for, why we believe what we believe, why beauty and horror exist.
These questions bubble up in all of us, often unbidden. Even when we hum through a mundane week — not consciously thinking about God or life’s meaning or death — we are still motivated in our depths by ultimate questions and assumptions about what’s right and wrong, what’s true or false and what makes for a good life.
Clearly, and literally, this column is meant to preach to the choir. And just as clearly, Warren’s column is meant to emphasize our need to reach out to the divine, though any secularist with two neurons to rub together knows that we make our own meaning, and we can ponder what’s true and false and how to live without invoking gods. In fact, it’s better not to invoke a deity for which there’s no evidence when trying to find “meaning” or discern truth. Has Warren ever heard of secular humanism?
The rest is palaver, words without meaning, except to tell you to expect more of the same:
This newsletter, like our opening acclamation, acknowledges the presence of God in the world, believing that God, faith and spirituality remain a relevant part of our public and private lives. In it, I will talk about the habits and practices that shape our lives, the beliefs that drive our imaginations, the commitments that guide our souls.
So here’s my opening acclamation. Let’s discuss our deepest questions, longings and loves and the rituals and habits that form who we are and the way we walk through the world, week in and week out.
I have a better idea: let’s not.
Now I’m sure that Pastor Warren is a nice lady, but that doesn’t mean that her lucubrations deserve column inches in the Times every Sunday. Nor do I have to say, “This column is a valuable addition to media discourse.” Rather, I ask myself WHY ARE THEY PUBLISHING THIS STUFF? The Times is increasingly osculating not just faith, but also woo like dowsing and astrology. What explains this? I have no answer.
Wouldn’t it be better—wouldn’t it go ahead of the curve—to have a weekly (or at least a semi-regular) column on secularism and nonbelief? There are plenty of people who could write such a piece, and they wouldn’t have to purvey mindless platitudes to do so.
But, Ceiling Cat help me, I have subscribed. I feel like I’ve just bought a hair shirt or a cilice that will cause me constant irritation.
But by subscribing, or not cancelling your subscription, you’re just encouraging them, no? A blizzard of cancellations (with explanation why) would surely get them to rethink this massive regression into the kind of mindset the good pastor is pushing for all she’s worth…
You have to subscribe before you can cancel. You don’t even get to see the column unless you subscribe.
Ah, OK. Sneaky buggers, the NYT…. the place has changed a lot since I stopped paying attention to it about twenty years ago, and not in a good way.
Gee, I think this criticism is way too disrespectful. Father Tish is highly qualified to write for the NYT: she’s a founding member (although not a Founding Member) of The Pelican Project, fer gawd’s sake. AND she’s a Senior Fellow (not just a senior fellow) with the Trinity Forum. I mean, it’s the friggin’ TRINITY FORUM, Jerry!!! Just shows what a waste of time it was for me to get that PhD.
When I read the headline to her piece, the first thought that came to my mind was that it sounded like the opening of a conversation between the parents (and perhaps the teachers) of a troubled teen whose grades are falling and who is hanging around with the wrong crowd and possibly even getting involved with drugs. This might actually be a nice approach to take when talking about people who talk and gods.
I’m so tired of religionists thinking that they need to be consulted to answer the “big questions.” The “big questions” are no different in kind from the other, “smaller,” questions that we answer every day. Even the big questions—where consciousness comes from, how the values of the cosmic constants were set, where we go when we die—have either been answered already or will eventually be answered by ordinary scientific means. Personal incredulity (“I just can’t believe that question X can be answered via ordinary causes.”) is not a valid reason for thinking that there are “big questions” that are beyond the range of methods of inquiry we already have or will develop in time. We don’t need religion to help us in this endeavor.
The NYT can do better—but they won’t. They need to pander to this segment of their constituency.
The benign answer is to attract readers with her views so that — once reading the NYT — they might be exposed to other points of views.
The probable answer is that readers with her views will spend money to get reinforcement of said views, and the NYT likes money.
But my question is different: why use “osculation”? Is that the correct application of the word to the subject at hand? Is the NYT really kissing religion? Not criticizing, but would like to be educated in its usage.
I also believe it’s all about more readers and more money.
I think its shorthand for ‘osculating the fundament’ of religion, which is Latin for kissing religion’s a*se.
Yep.
I know what it means . . . I’m questioning the usage (the Latin definition makes no mention of anyone’s posteriors).
But, OK. Not my site, not my problem. I was just wondering
I think it is also appropriate to question the meanings of Pastor Warren’s ‘questions of meaning’.
Especially when you consider the fact that her ‘questions’ actually presuppose certain answers—that there is a reason or purpose to our ‘being here’, that there is a reason why beauty, horror and pretty much anything else you can think of exist, that there’s some mystery to ‘who we are’ that has to be solved, presumably by identifying us as part of Someone’s Big Plan. She’s pretty transparently building her conclusions into her questions. But the readers she’s apparently aiming at already accept those conclusions, so no problem, eh?
Exactly. Often, questions have implicit premises. Many religious people, either deliberately or inadvertently, miss this. It is important to formulate concrete questions and think about the nature of admissible answers. Are there any answers that we would reject? If so, why?
I would not even consider subscribing to the NYT until they have daily and Sunday comic strips. Many years ago, their circulation department called me and, as usual, I asked “do you have funnies?” The voice on the telephone replied in the affirmative. Perhaps it was referring to columns like the one promised for Pastor Warren.
My friend, you really bring the🔥!
I wrote the NYT, “letters”, subject :religion & Warren: (no, they won’t publish it).
Have you turned in to a religion proselytizer? ENOUGH! For every inch you give to religion in the NYT, you must please also provide equal for secular humanism matters.
Pretty soon churches will be handing out NYT with the bible and psalms at Sunday services. Maybe that is your plan?
Alexandra Moffat Orford NH
I can find nothing substantive in this newsletter, nor do I think that liberal religionists will, either.
But it wasn’t written for you, any more than John McWhorter was hired to write to the Charles Blow crowd. Nor is she even on the most liberal end of the scale. She recently wrote a column defending the right of the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, of which she is a member, to restrict leadership positions on campus to believers (a term which to them does not encompass a belief in the legitimacy of gay marriage).
Clearly, and literally, this column is meant to preach to the choir.
Which columnists at the NYT do not preach to their own choirs? McWhorter’s columns on anti-racism are just that.
but that doesn’t mean that her lucubrations deserve column inches in the Times every Sunday.
According to Gallup, in 2020 about half the people in the country responded that religion is “very important” in their lives. Even if that percentage doesn’t hold for the NYT readership, If the NYT wants to supply what many of its readers want to read why shouldn’t they include this? Their purpose is not evangelism — they are trying to sell subscriptions, after all. Most of the remaining 50% are likely uninterested atheists. Likely very few are as actively incensed by religion as you are, so your reaction should probably not guide their decision as to what will upset the readers.
Wouldn’t it be better—wouldn’t it go ahead of the curve—to have a weekly (or at least a semi-regular) column on secularism and nonbelief?
Do you think there is likely a market for this among the readership?
I don’t care if it wasn’t written for me: it says NOTHING SUBSTANTIVE and nothing thoughtful. At least many of the op-ed columnists show evidence of neuronal activity. If they want to write about religion, do so in a way that isn’t this kind of shameless pandering.
And yes, I bet at least half the NYT readers are “nones.”. How do you know they wouldn’t be interested in a column by the likes of Richard Dawkins.
Ms. Warren is just a propagandist. The Christians of the “Third Reich”, a majority of the Germans at the time who mostly subscibed to one of two major denominations did “immerse [themselves] in messy questions of how to live faithfully” and informed by centuries of Christian-mainstream antisemitism found “particular responses” to such “particular headlines” such as a “Jewish question”: a Holocaust.
That’s what you get from Abrahamitic faiths, which has assigned non-believers, heretics and those of other faiths the status of “Untermenschen” (sub-humans) where even God Himself — the greatest being ever — thinks they deserve eternal torture. Ms. Warren would likely weasel herself out of this by saying that hell is but voluntary rejection of God, something people do to themselves, but that just turns a disgusting belief system into an utterly ridiculous one.
For starters, the Great Faiths did (and sometimes do) preach hell as pubishment for centuries. And given a fair choice between the best wellness hotel, and a burning torture chamber — who in their right mind would voluntarily choose the latter? Indeed, the whole idea is such a transparent nonsense that one has to be somehow cognitively impaired to accept this for an answer.
“As a pastor, I see again and again that in defining moments of people’s lives — the birth of children, struggles in marriage, deep loss and disappointment, moral crossroads, facing death — they talk about God and the spiritual life.”
Of course it would seem to her that everyone wants to talk about God at defining moments of their lives: her experiences are probably skewed heavily by members of her congregation who request a pastoral visit at these times.
I can only offer the sad point that with declining readership, they broaden their readership. But perhaps as mentioned above this could be a way to expose a broader audience to more left leaning columnists.
must broaden their readership. The edit tool does not always appear.