Reader Paul sent me a 5-minute segment of Andrew Sullivan’s appearance on Bill Maher’s show last night, adding these comments:
He was the initial one-on-one interviewee and they mostly talked about Wokeism. Maher pointed out that this was Sullivan’s 27th appearance on the show, the most of any guest.
In the group discussion part of the show, Maher’s anti-vaxish opinion reared its ugly head. He mentions that he’s vaccinated and “did it for the team”, hinting that he wouldn’t have taken it otherwise. Then he says he won’t be getting the booster. One of the guests was someone who consulted on COVID matters for the US military. I was happy that he pushed back hard against Maher and that Maher seemed to indicate that he was on thin ice. I suspect that Maher’s going to get an earful on Twitter today.
In the short segment, Maher heaps praise on Sullivan for his common sense, noting that their perspectives generally agree. They then discuss Andrew’s move to Substack, and Andrew admits (I don’t remember this from before) that he was indeed fired from New York Magazine (I think it was because Sullivan was going to criticize the violence and looting of some of the Black Lives Matter protestors). Andrew’s own criticism of the pro-woke mindset of magazines (including all that have “New York” in the title) is pretty good.
Here’s part of Maher’s monologue, largely about the downside of smartphone. Well, they certainly have made people nastier as well as reduced the reading of books as well as people’s attention span in general.
3 thoughts on “Sullivan on Maher on wokeness”
Max Rose was the guest that pushed back on Maher’s somewhat antivaxish take on boosters. He got a lot of twitter comments today congratulating him on it:
https://twitter.com/MaxRose4NY/status/1428054772314161155
Someone has posted the full episode to YouTube. Here’s a link that goes straight to the part where Bill says he doesn’t want to get the booster: https://youtu.be/bcLrw_y0oGA?t=2470
The first segment in which Sullivan and Maher discuss creativity and pot reminds me of what George Carlin told Jon Stewart in their interview: that, even after he got clean, he’d keep some weed around. He’d write out his routines completely sober, but then, afterward, he’d take a toke and edit them with a slightly altered consciousness.
I liked the part where Maher claimed that if he liked something he’d written while sober AND loaded, then it was a keeper. It’s good to have a process.