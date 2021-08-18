Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “live”, has a caption on the Patron site, “It’s an abusive relationship.” And indeed it is: God is like a husband or father who is sometimes loving, and, at the same time professing to love you, beats the hell out of you. As they do so often, they’re performing onstage, and, as usual, they’re completely oblivious of their own hyprocrisy.
Jesus, Mo, the good cop, and the bad cop
August 18, 2021 • 11:15 am
“Don’t make me hurt you. I only hurt you ’cause I love you. I only love you ’cause the ways you let me hurt you.”