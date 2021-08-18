Jesus, Mo, the good cop, and the bad cop

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “live”, has a caption on the Patron site, “It’s an abusive relationship.” And indeed it is: God is like a husband or father who is sometimes loving, and, at the same time professing to love you, beats the hell out of you. As they do so often, they’re performing onstage, and, as usual, they’re completely oblivious of their own hyprocrisy.

