Some pushback by religion

What I thought would be a pretty uncontroversial post the other day about Ross Douthat’s ridiculous arguments for God as the most parsimonious explanation for nature, turned out to generate a lot of heat. You didn’t see all of it because some came down in the form of emails and of comments so inordinately intemperate or stupid that I didn’t post them. I don’t want interminable discussions of dumb and long-refuted arguments for God to contaminate this website, though I did allow a few believers to have their say.
Among the accusations were these:
a. You can’t prove atheism. This amuses me because atheism is simply the failure to accept the existence of gods, mainly because there’s no evidence for them. But yes, you can’t prove that there’s no god because you can never prove a negative like this. But you can’t prove that there are no fairies, either, yet I remain an a-fairyist. All I can say is that the less and less evidence we have for God, when (as Victor Stenger often said) there should be evidence for God, the less likely it is that God exists. Just look at it from a Bayesian perspective.
b. The presence of God is not an empirical matter. This was said by someone who characterized himself as a “firm believer”, in which case I wonder why he believes so firmly!
c. The question of moral evil in a world run by God was solved by Alvin Plantinga, and most philosophers accept his explanation as a valid one. However, my argument was not about moral evil—Plantinga’s explanation is that we have free will, a higher good than the moral evil it creates)—but about physical (or natural) evil, like tsunamis or childhood cancers. Plantinga’s explanation for that is outlined on pp. 148-149 of Faith Versus Fact, and involves invoking Satan. It’s ridiculous and no sane person would accept it.
d. Even physical evil is compatible with God, for what is a mere lifetime of suffering from disease compared to the glory of eternity with God? My response: what kind of sadistic god would allow even a mere lifetime of suffering if he could prevent it?
e. Atheism is a faith, like religion. This old chestnut is equally risible. Atheism is LACK of faith, for faith is believing in something without sufficient evidence. Atheism rejects belief in god because there is no good evidence for him (or her or it). If atheism is a faith, so is a-fairyism—the refusal to believe in the existence of fairies. Those who say that atheism is a faith must also say that everything they themselves reject because there is no good evidence, is also a faith like religion.
I guess I saw what we already know: much of America is religious, and not religious in a liberal way like the Unitarian Universalists or Quakers. People are willing to make the most ridiculous statements to defend their belief that God exists. One of the most ridiculous is that “atheism is a religion, too”, which I always read as “See? You’re as bad as we are!”. But it ain’t so.
The persistence of belief in God in an age where all evidence once adduced for His existence has vanished (creationism was the most powerful argument) still perplexes me. I can give reasons, like people want something MORE than what exists in the natural world, people want an afterlife, or people want to fob off on God things that they don’t understand (consciousness, or, in the case of Intelligent Design, “irreducible complexity”). There could be evolutionary reasons behind it, like Pascal Boyer’s “agency” theory, and so on. But explaining the ubiquity and strength of religion gives religion no credibility at all; it is a sociological question, not a theological one. Nevertheless, some people still claim that because religion is pervasive, that goes on the “God exists” side of the ledger.
In Faith Versus Fact I lay out a scenario that would convince me—provisionally, of course, because I’m a scientist—of the existence of a divine being. Even my rigorous criteria have been criticized, because they could, some say, merely involve trickery by space aliens. So be it. But nothing has come close to the kind of evidence I’d require.
I’d like to know what evidence would convince believers that there is no God. That evidence, of course, is already there: childhood cancers, tsunamis, the failure of prayer, the failure of God to instill a single religion in humanity, the failure of God to appear to humans for the vast majority of the hominin lineage, the disappearance of miracles that used to occur all the time, the uselessness of invoking supernatural forces to understand nature, the failure of Jesus to return, the paucity of evidence for Jesus, and so on, and so on, and so on. What about Auschwitz and the Nazis? Doesn’t that count against God, at least a benevolent and powerful one? I guess not—not if killing 10 million people was necessary so that Nazis could have free will.
If you’re a believer reading this, let me know what it would take to convince you, in this life, that there is no God.
My favorite response to the “atheism is a faith/religion” is the classic “atheism is a religion the way abstinence is a sex position”. But even that undersells the difference. It’s just silly. And it’s remarkable how few people come to their “conclusions” that there must be a god, but then say, “However, it might not be god as I worship…it could be Ahura-mazda or Quetzalcoatl or Amaterasu.” Nope, it’s always the god they believe in.
When I hear that, I always think, “You say that like it’s a bad thing…”
“Atheism is a religion without sin or salvation, and it doesn’t require tithing.
So, okay, why is yours better?”
People broaden the meanings words superficially. To say that having an absence of religious belief is a itself a religion is a bit like saying not being superstitious is a superstition.
I’m definitely not superstitious: it’s unlucky.
That reminds me of an Arthur C. Clarke quote:
“I don’t believe in astrology; I’m a Sagittarius and we’re skeptical.”
It’s not only “…always the god they believe in”, its also the same god that was taught to them as children to believe in. So it mostly depends on who one’s parents are and where and when you were born. Just another reason why faith in a god is fantastically absurd.
I think we know full well that nothing could convince anyone who wants to believe that their belief is unjustified. Besides which, I remain convinced that many so-called believers already know that there is no God. They just enjoy the respect of their neighbors by saying that they believe. And they allay any suspicions that their neighbors might harbor by composing ridiculous arguments! I might even imagine that Douthat belongs in this camp.
Atheist is a religion just like bald is a hair color.
Ha ha! 🙂
ditto!
The emperor’s new coiffure.
“But yes, you can’t prove that there’s no god because you can never prove a negative like this… All I can say is that the less and less evidence we have for God, when (as Victor Stenger often said) there should be evidence for God, the less likely it is that God exists. Just look at it from a Bayesian perspective.”
I’m somewhat confused about the assertion that it’s impossible to prove a negative, with “prove” being in the Bayesian, not the logical sense. Lack of positive evidence for the proposition “God exists” when there should be evidence to me sounds like positive evidence that there is no god. Similarly, if I open my refrigerator door and find no evidence of an elephant living inside, that lack of evidence is positive evidence for the proposition “no elephant in my fridge”. Not so?
If that is so, my atheism isn’t just a lack of faith, but a positive belief, based in evidence, in the proposition “God does not exist”. Or so it seems to me.
If I were born and spent my life in a place where no one ever mentioned the possible existence of a “God,” then my lack of belief in a “God” would merely be the same as my lack of belief in ice if I lived near the Equator. I didn’t have to decide to “lack” a belief, it just never happened. That’s how I see it.
The elephant could be invisible. Just ask the dragon living in Carl Sagan’s garage. 🙂
Not seeing anything does not require me to decide to have a lack of belief in the things I don’t see.
It’s a burden-of-proof asymmetry. Atheists stand alone in _not_ making extraordinary claims.
The atheist does not need to justify a naturalistic world-model, and has every right to be skeptical of a supernatural world-model.
The proper response to “You can’t say god doesn’t exist!” is, “Define ‘god’. Be specific.”
I would say theists have spent at least the last thousand years trying to prove there is a god, and they have got nowhere. If I spent a thousand years searching your refrigerator for an elephant and not found even a single footprint in the butter, I think you’d be entitled to conclude your pachyderm infestation is mythical.
Although I’ve asked the question many times (“What would it take to convince you, in this life, that there is no God?”) I can only recall one Christian giving me a direct answer. He said he’d no longer believe in God if they found Jesus’ body.
It’s at least something — though how we’d verify it lead to an interesting discussion and admission that it would be “hard.” I was bothered more by his ignoring the possibility that it could be some other version of God, or some other religion, which existed as truth. It was really only a possible reason for him to reject Christianity.
He had no such concern. Nope. It was Christianity or nothing, because he had good reasons to dismiss all the other religions.
Have you ever read the novel by Tom Robbins, “Another Roadside Attraction?”
This is, AFAIK, pure bunkum. Philosophers in general to do not accept Plantinga’s free will defense as solving the problem of moral evil.
1. It doesn’t explain the amount of evil – i.e. this is not the best of all possible free-will worlds.
2. It doesn’t explain why humans often want to do evil – i.e. why is anyone born a free willed Charles Manson, when we could all have been born free willed Gandhis.
3. It doesn’t explain why God’s not right here in front of us intervening to reward good and punish evil. It can’t be because intervening directly removes our free will, because God intervenes directly, regularly, in the bible.
4. Somewhat related to #1, the free will defense undermines the traditional Christian notion of heaven – a place where supposedly everyone retains their free will, yet there is no moral evil done. If Earth can’t be like that because it’s not possible, then either there’s no free will in heaven, or there’s evil in heaven
Even my rigorous criteria have been criticized, because they could, some say, merely involve trickery by space aliens.
So in effect they are saying that no evidence would ever convince them that their god does exist as no matter how rigorous the evidence is, it could be trickery.
It is a strange corner that believers have painted themselves into.
I thought the least terrible argument was the claimant who said the presence of god was not an empirical matter. But of course since they said in effect that god was a “subject without an object”, I guess they just rebutted themselves.
A good reply to the statement that God has no empirical existence was made by Thomas Jefferson in a letter (which was reproduced by Richard Dawkins in The God Delusion):
“To talk of immaterial existences is to talk of nothings. To say that the human soul, angels, god, are immaterial, is to say they are nothings, or that there is no god, no angels, no soul. I cannot reason otherwise .. . without plunging into the fathomless abyss of dreams and phantasms. I am satisfied, and sufficiently occupied with the things which are, without tormenting or troubling myself about those which may indeed be, but of which I have no evidence.”
“…childhood cancers, tsunamis, the failure of prayer…”
I disagree that any of this is evidence for the absence of god(s). The whole thodicy argument is only evidence for the lack of a *benevolent* god (perhaps the god that Xhristers claim to exist), but it does nothing to disprove the existence of an indifferent god, or even a malevolent one who takes great pleasure in torturing his (or her or its or their…whatever) creations.
I think that the better argument is the “then what created this god?” one. Faithiests will then trot out Aquinas’s “Five Proofs,” but Aquinas was a cheap-ass used-car salesman whom no sane person would take seriously.
My apologies, of course, to used-car salesmen, cheap-ass and otherwise, everywhere.
Would you buy a used Kalam cosmological argument from this man?
Theodicy pretty much wrecks religious belief. No one is going to worship an indifferent God, much less a malevolent one. Every church leader knows this…their job rests on their ability to square the circle of the benevolent, perfect God and how he lovingly created things like parasites and smallpox.
While not obviating your main point, deists worship an indifferent god. This may be why deism never really caught on with the masses but only among the intelligentsia. Anyway, I see deism as a transitional stage between theism and atheism. Since the cosmological argument has been well refuted, there really is no foundation left for deism.
If there’s a malevolent god, then we have the problem of good: why is there any good in the World. It’s the mirror of the problem of evil.
Not directly related, but a good number of yrs ago someone here posted that some [preacher-type, presumably] asked him, “When did you lose your religion,, son?” He replied, “I didn’t lose it, I simply set it down on the curb and walked away.”
If whoever originally posted that would raise their hand, I’d be happy to quote them whenever I mention it.
Yes, but of course “faithiests” have absolutely no use whatsoever for an indifferent god.
People are indeed religious, but often in a very vague and shallow sense. For example, many who identify as Christians don’t seem to have thought much about the implications of their religious beliefs.
I give you the following scenario. Let’s say humanity is unambiguously contacted by benevolent, highly advanced aliens from another planet. As part of their benevolence and desire to contribute to human flourishing, the aliens give us a book (written in all human languages) containing their immense wisdom.
So literally, you could sit down every night and read from this book of advanced knowledge. If this was true, as in you really had in your possession the product of a hyper-advanced intelligence, just waiting for you to read, wouldn’t we all be reading this every night? Like, obssessively?
Wouldn’t it be the only thing really that anyone was talking about at all?
Christians not only believe that such a book exists, but that it is BETTER than my hypothetical alien book. Yet most Christians rarely open it!
Again, think of the implications of believing that a Bible is the product of a perfect intellect and moral expert, and yet never reading it. Either one does not really believe in the proposition, or is incredibly lazy! “Ah, I’ll read about the secrets of life tomorrow…right after this Netflix show…”. I tend to think the former, that most people do not really believe in the notion that the Bible is the perfect word of God.
We can see therefore that true Christians are probably a very small minority, limited to those who actively study their Bibles (or if one is a Catholic, they also read the Catechism and various Church interpretations).
The rest are flaky, “I believe in something greater than me” sort of folks.
I find it damning (pardon the contradiction) that the supposed sacred book of divine knowledge does not automatically update itself as humanity learns more about the world. After we understood evolution, or discovered DNA, a book that was really given by a god would change to give us directions and insights into how these things related to its religious and moral themes. Instead, we have a book that never updates itself and is more concerned about trivialities of importance only to ancient goat-herders than about atomic weapons, biological warfare, covid masks, or whatever.
The difference between me and all believers, and I don’t care if you’re the Pope, an ayatollah or a Scientologist, is that all believers think that holding certain thoughts in their heads while their cells are dividing will cause a material shift in the universe when their cells stop dividing. That, to me, is delusional. If believers take offense because of my view, they can use their imaginary super powers to condemn me to an eternity of fire and brimstone in their imaginary hell.
The difficulty with the “what would change your mind?” question is that I suspect True Believers believe first then justify their beliefs with spin and PR reasoning afterwards. So contrary reasoning will be seen as adverse spin and PR which can be safely ignored – because it is subordinate to belief.
That is philosophic theology, which is the reason I have no use for the theist/atheist scale any longer. Since a few years it is fairly accepted that our robustly tested LCDM universe is the result of an expansion process, which excludes magic wishes or other notions on nature.
Of course you can always reject empirical results and entertain theology-of-the-gaps, but that is a delusional game. If the question is if religion – of say the notion of monotheist “gods” – could have any smidgen of factual support, the answer is empirically and emphatically “no”. The bigger the notion, the harder it falls.
What more needs to be said!?