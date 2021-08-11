Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Wednesday, August 11, 2021: National Panini Day, which we shouldn’t celebrate as it’s a case of cultural appropriation. (The Italian singular is “panino”, anyway.)

Wine of the Day: I love Riojas, and couldn’t resist treating myself to a 17-year-old specimen from Rioja Alta on T-bone Night. It’s dicey to count on it remaining good after so long (I can’t remember when I bought it or what I paid for it), but the reviews were encouraging (and positive), with James Suckling saying the wine “will go on for years”, and others putting a drink-by date of 2020 or 2020+. Let’s see how it’ll go with a rare T-bone, fresh corn, and fresh tomatoes. . .

Verdict: a superb Rioja, not at all over the hill. Gutsy and with a nose of freshly shaved cedar and a hint of cherry (well, it’s the closest I can get), it went perfectly with the steak. I urge readers to seek out Riojas, but vet them for quality online or with a knowledgable wine-store person. Value-wise, they are some of the world’s greatest (relatively) inexpensive wines.

News of the Day:

Well, that didn’t take long: Andrew Cuomo resigned yesterday as governor of New York. And here, from Simon is a relevant tweet. I heard that he said something like this, but I still can’t believe it. It turns out that the first tweet is simply a translation of the second, but he did indeed say what’s in the second tweet (in yellow).

¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/9DgThDtGSy pic.twitter.com/tGbf0lajUp — Straw Man Dreamed Up by An 18th Century Monarch (@mid_diluvian) August 3, 2021

The trillion-$+ bipartisan infrastructure bill has finally passed the Senate, with 19 Republicans, including Mitch McConnell joining the 50 Democrats for a 69-30 vote (one Republican didn’t vote). Don’t expect easy sailing, though, for waiting in the wings is a larger bill, a $3.5 trillion budget package for things like health and education programs. Republicans are already calling it “socialist.”

Greg Weiner, political scientist and former aide to Sen. Bob Kerrey (ergo a Democrat) has an intriguing op-ed in the NYT, “This is no way to rule a country.” Of course that’s a clickbait title, but it’s worth a read. The point is that on extending evictions moratorium, neither Biden nor Congress wanted to do it themselves, so each tried to toss it to the other. (The extension may be unconstitutional). Weiner’s take:

The framers assumed that each branch of government would maintain the separation of powers by jealously guarding its authority from encroachments by the others. The evictions episode was less tug of war than hot potato: Congress wanted the president to use executive authority, and the president wanted the legislature to legislate. . . . The acid test of separation of powers is whether members of Congress are willing to assert their authority against a president of their own party. Democrats failed that on evictions, just as Republicans did by handing off authority to Donald Trump. Given this bipartisan consensus for presidential authority, it may be time to acknowledge reality: The concept of the separation of powers — which depends on members of Congress unifying to protect legislative power — has collapsed in the United States. We have become a de facto parliamentary system in which competing parties battle for executive power. The problem is that we have acquired all the vices of such a system but none of its virtues.

Goodbye Afghanistan, hello Islamist theocracy. The country was always problematic, but now it’s doomed.

From Ken, who sent a Guardian report that anti-vax protestors tried to storm what they thought was a BBC building, only to discover the the Beeb had vacated that site a decade ago. (They hold the BBC News responsible for promoting vaccinations.)

Rejoice, all you lovers of Mountain Dew, that caffeine-laden, super-sweet, viscidly green soft drink. Now there’s an alcoholic version! The alcoholic “drink” will be produced by both Pepsi and Boston Beer, the brewer of Sam Adams. “Hard Dew” will contain 5% alcohol. Look for it early in 2022. I won’t be trying it.

Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 618,363, an increase of 608 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,328,344, an increase of about 10,900 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on August 11 includes:

It begins on the supposed date of creation; as Wikipedia notes, “Using a modified vigesimal tally, the Long Count calendar identifies a day by counting the number of days passed since a mythical creation date that corresponds to August 11, 3114 BCE in the Proleptic Gregorian calendar.” That myth specifies that after a few botched creation attempts to make humans from mud and wood, to Mayan gods finally succeeded by using maize. Here’s the date on stone; caption from Wikipedia:

1315 – The Great Famine of Europe becomes so dire that even the king of England has difficulties buying bread for himself and his entourage.

Here’s an illustration from a Bible made at the time of the Great Famine. The caption, from “Wikipedia” is: “From the Apocalypse in a Biblia Pauperum illuminated at Erfurt around the time of the Great Famine. Death sits astride a manticore whose long tail ends in a ball of flame (Hell). Famine points to her hungry mouth.”

Notables born on this day include:

1833 – Robert G. Ingersoll, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 1899)

Here’s The Great Agnostic himself, by all accounts a great guy and a mesmerizing speaker (not to mention a great writer). He was the Hitchens of his day, but not as ascerbic in person (see below).

1926 – Aaron Klug, Lithuanian-English chemist and biophysicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2018)

1933 – Jerry Falwell, American minister and television host (d. 2007)

Speaking of Hitchens, here’s his reaction (opposed to that of Ralph Reed) on the Hannity and Colmes show on May 16, 2007. I don’t speak ill of the dead until some time has passed, but I can’t help relish Hitchens’s pugnacious words in this “discussion”.

1967 – Joe Rogan, American actor, comedian, and television host

Those who “passed” on August 11 include:

1890 – John Henry Newman, English cardinal and theologian (b. 1801)

1919 – Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Carnegie Steel Company and Carnegie Hall (b. 1835) [15]

1937 – Edith Wharton, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1862)

1956 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (b. 1912)

A nice Pollock; the one abstract artist I’d put in my top ten:

2020 – Trini Lopez, Mexican American singer and guitarist (b. 1937)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn:

Hili: The bowls are empty, but at least there is water. A: Water is important. Hili: Stop philosophizing and fill the bowls.

In Polish:

Hili: Miski puste, dobrze, że jest przynajmniej woda. Ja: Woda jest ważna. Hili: Nie filozofuj, napełnij miski.

And here’s little Kulka having a nap:

From Peter, an optical illusion from a 1911 issue of Strand magazine. Measure for yourself:

Matthew sent a New Yorker cartoon (creator: Asher Perlman) from the August 16 issue. You’ll have to know that it’s a capital crime in Chicago to put ketchup on hot dogs:

And a lovely lynx blep from Fat Cat Art:

I have no idea what this means; perhaps readers can suggest reasons for the disparity:

In a coin toss, what's the chance of getting two heads in a row?

Someone had the brilliant idea of asking politicians.

77% of UK Labour MPs didn't know, only 23% did.

It was about half and half with Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/v1e8cTfUAq — Whyvert (@whyvert) August 6, 2021

Two tweets from Ginger K. First, a lovely thunderstorm:

Owls rest during the day, so there’s likely to be selection for crypsis (camouflage). At any rate, here’s a cryptic owl:

🔥 this stunning example of Owl camouflage pic.twitter.com/IWnaJ5s2CL — Nature is Amazing 🏝 (@WeIcomeToNature) August 7, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. Translation of the first one: “Youkai ear licks:. Sound up!

The first tweet is your Fact O’ the Day (be sure to read the linked article), the second shows a fabulously expensive watch:

That pocket watch is Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication, that contains 920 parts, 430 screws, 110 wheels, 70 jewels… and 24 individual complications. One of the most complicated pocket watches ever. (＄ 24 millions) — Plain Egg (所見SAN) (@PtWeird) August 9, 2021

The tweet of interest here is the second one showing an Australian bird as a baby, with mouth marking to help mom insert the food properly, and then the same species as an adult:

Best baby bird glow-up for me is the Gouldian finch. Starts off like a ballsack with neon glowing warts, and then becomes a modern art MASTERPIECE! 📸 G. Hoffman and Martybugs/WikiMedia pic.twitter.com/eo6lggf8Jo — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) August 9, 2021

And a whole thread of a whip scorpion (a beloved one, apparently) molting, with lots of pictures and vids. I’ll show a few: Whip scorpiions constitute an order of arachnids, and are also called “vinegaroons”, as they can discharge a noxious liquid that smells like vinegar.

Perdita is attempting to moult. Typical that she would start at 3am. I’ll be too worried about her to sleep 😩 pic.twitter.com/yMmZIC8KWA — Peggy Wolven (@vexedmuddler) August 8, 2021

You can see her cephalothorax beginning to separate here – I’ve indicated the split with the red arrow. pic.twitter.com/HBIAPxrlbs — Peggy Wolven (@vexedmuddler) August 8, 2021

She’s starting to pull herself out slowly now. The white mass is her freshly emerging form – it takes a while after moulting for that to darken up and harden. For now she’s all soft and pale. pic.twitter.com/srm6h5RzVX — Peggy Wolven (@vexedmuddler) August 8, 2021

Legs are becoming more apparent, and you get a nice peek of her temporarily bright green abdomen at the end of this clip. pic.twitter.com/OeZEuGMg7z — Peggy Wolven (@vexedmuddler) August 8, 2021

It always fascinates me to watch this part – she actually grabs the whips with her pedipalps and pulls them out. pic.twitter.com/HWjbMoJtUw — Peggy Wolven (@vexedmuddler) August 8, 2021

She’s really taking her sweet time detaching her abdomen. Doesn’t she know it’s 4am and I need to get to sleep? pic.twitter.com/4rPOVVbx1Y — Peggy Wolven (@vexedmuddler) August 8, 2021

Arachnid molting is mesmerizing. I used to have about a half-dozen tarantulas and would be entranced by this amazing process. What evolution can do is amazing. A whole new animal forms inside the old one!