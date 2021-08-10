Many don’t like them, but they’re a good idea nonetheless. They were issued in the EU to allow easier travel (see details here), but are apparently also required for restaurants, gyms, and other infection-producing venues.
We’ll see the same thing when they start them up in the U.S.
26 thoughts on “The Europeans react to mandatory “vaccine passports””
My only complaint is that they gave me a single official card when I’d like three; one for the walllet, one to stick in the passport, one for home records.
Still, as long as people accept copies I can’t see this as much of a burden.
The paper card is pretty silly. However, there are many electronic equivalents and it is quite likely you can just take a picture of the paper one and keep that handy on your phone. It should have all been electronic from the start. So embarrassing.
As long as the electronic form is optional, I concur. But the paper form has to remain, too, for people like me who have no smartphone.
Same here. I guess it will inescapably come to pass that I’ll have to get a smartphone. Verizon occasionally bugs me to contract for a smartphone – they’d be glad to get more money from me. (Ought I currently be so embarrassed that I have only a clam shell? Try as I might I can’t.)
Good grief. These protests seem insane. What am I missing?
They’re not very bright. Anti-vaxxers in the UK tried to protest about the BBC’s “lies” about the coronavirus – unfortunately, they turned up at the old Television Centre that the Beeb moved out of in 2013…! https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/09/confused-anti-vaccine-protesters-storm-bbc-hq-years-after-moved-out
Well, I said they aren’t very bright… “I Am Legend screenwriter dismisses anti-vax claims based on film’s plot” https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-58164833
The French never pass up an opportunity to demonstrate against the government. And it’s true that Macon has been fairly heavy-handed in dealing with this. But the number of protesters here, several times 10K, is amazing. I don’t understand it, myself.
It’s clear that there is more behind it than just anti-pass. In fact, one protester yesterday was brandishing an anti-semitic sign, so there are a lot of cranks out there who just need to sound off.
Maybe they don’t like people with guns saying, “Papers, please!”
You mean like when a building inspector asks a contractor to see his building permit, or a cop stops you and asks to see your driver’s license? Yeah, that’s truly outrageous, isn’t it?
I am not required to carry a license when I am not driving. I don’t need a permit to live.
According to Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, this will inevitably lead to forced sterilizations and lobotomies (although, regarding the latter procedure, as to them, how could one tell?).
🙂
Reminds me of the one where, in response to the suggestion that volunteers would start going door-to-door answering COVID and vaccine questions, GOP politician Madison Cawthorn suggested that this would create an infrastructure for gathering up guns and bibles. Classic slippery slope BS.
Going door-to-door?!! OMG, you mean like postmen and census-takers?
Yes, the infrastructure already exists. Deposit your weapons and bibles in the bins provided, please!
What is very important about having some sort of identifier regarding vaccine status is that it takes the burden off of restaurants and other businesses from having to police their customers. I suppose the most versatile way to carry it is on a lanyard.
Would pro green pass demonstrations be much larger?
I suppose they fancy themselves some right-wing version of the soixante-huitards?
Physical evidence of vaccination isn’t reliable as it simply generates an industry that forges them. On the other hand, digital passports are much slower for use in high volume situations, and of course many don’t own smart phones. I can see them remaining a requirement for travel purposes, where delay of some sort is already built into expectations, but it’s unlikely to survive long in domestic situations.
Can’t they just scan the micro-chip that Bill Gates (or was it Dr. Fauci? I forget) implanted in you when you got the vaccine?
My principal objection to vaccine passports is that they seem a precursor to internal passports as they existed in the Soviet Union. It’s a very effective means of controlling a population. The fact that they would be linked to getting on planes and trains means the slippery slope is very short and steep.
In the UK, we’ve just passed the 75% mark for adults that have had two shots of vaccine: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58162318
Yes, but you live in a civilized country.
And we live in the only country to go from barbarism to decadence without civilization in between, as some foreigner once observed. 🙂
Almost everyone: You can’t fix stupid. COVID-19: Yes, I can.
Those people have no team spirit!