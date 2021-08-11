Oregon quietly eliminates all standards in reading, writing, and math for getting a high-school diploma

According to the two articles below (and others from sources that are more on the Right), Governor Kate Brown of Oregon has quietly signed a bill that eliminates the need for students to demonstrate minimal proficiency in reading, writing, and mathematics to graduate from high school—for the next five years. Up to now, demonstration of that that proficiency has been required by administering “about five different tests or by completing an in-depth classroom project judged by their own teachers. ” Those requirements are going out the window, so I guess you can graduate if you’re both effectively innumerate and illiterate. The two sources I used in this post are below:
The Oregonian:
. . . and yahoo! news:
Not only did the governor sign the law (more heavily supported by Democrats and more heavily criticized by Republicans), but she refused to comment on it, nor did she give the signing any publicity like a press release or signing ceremony), though other bills passed at the same time were entered into the legislative database and sent out as email notifications to those following the bills. This bill—Senate Bill 744—was not. From the Oregonian:
Gov. Kate Brown had demurred earlier this summer regarding whether she supported the plan passed by the Legislature to drop the requirement that students demonstrate they have achieved those essential skills. But on July 14, the governor signed Senate Bill 744 into law.
Through a spokesperson, the governor declined again Friday to comment on the law and why she supported suspending the proficiency requirements.
Brown’s decision was not public until recently, because her office did not hold a signing ceremony or issue a press release and the fact that the governor signed the bill was not entered into the legislative database until July 29, a departure from the normal practice of updating the public database the same day a bill is signed.
The Oregonian/OregonLive asked the governor’s office when Brown’s staff notified the Legislature that she had signed the bill. Charles Boyle, the governor’s deputy communications director, said the governor’s staff notified legislative staff the same day the governor signed the bill.
It’s not hard to get the impression that the governor and her minions are hiding this bill, but of course the press got wind of it (probably from Republicans who voted against it). And they have good reason to keep this bill quiet, as it completely eliminates any educational standards
Now you might also guess why the bill was passed. In fact, you don’t have to guess, as the governor’s own staff told us:
Boyle said in an emailed statement that suspending the reading, writing and math proficiency requirements while the state develops new graduation standards will benefit “Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”
“Leaders from those communities have advocated time and again for equitable graduation standards, along with expanded learning opportunities and supports,” Boyle wrote.
You can see Senate bill 744 here. It mandates a committee from the state Department of Education that will report to the Senate by September 1, 2022, devising new learning standards, and part of the report must include the following. Note that “proficiency in essential learning skills” is not required to receive a diploma up to graduation in 2024 (section 3). As I noted, that’s been extended to 2027.
However, The Oregonian notes that this requirement will actually extend three more years, until the class of 2027 graduates—five years from this fall’s incoming class (my emphasis).
Proponents said the state needed to pause Oregon’s high school graduation requirements, in place since 2009 but already suspended during the pandemic, until at least the class of 2024 graduates in order for leaders to reexamine its graduation requirements. Recommendations for new standards are due to the Legislature and Oregon Board of Education by September 2022.
However, since Oregon education officials have long insisted they would not impose new graduation requirements on students who have already begun high school, new requirements would not take effect until the class of 2027 at the very earliest. That means at least five more classes could be expected to graduate without needing to demonstrate proficiency in math and writing.
As yahoo! news reports, the measure did receive some bipartisan support, passing the state House by 38-13 and the state Senate 16-13. The bill was signed on July 14, but it’s being reported now because the news has apparently just leaked out.
What is going on here? It’s pretty clear that the elimination of proficiency in essential skills is—like the elimination of many standardized tests in high school and for college entrance—part of the dismantling of the meritocracy that goes along with the desire to create academic “equity”. I would guess that the black, Hispanic, and Indigenous students weren’t performing as well as Asian or white students in graduating, and, as Ibram Kendi tells us, inequities of this sort are prima facie evidence of racism. To eliminate the racism, you eliminate the inequities: in this case by eliminating any need for students to be literate and numerate.
This, of course, will create five years in which Oregon high-school graduates can get a high-school diploma without demonstrating the merest proficiency in the skills needed to survive as a citizen in this country. But the playing field has been leveled; all adhere to the same standards—or lack of standards. In this case, a high-school diploma, which previously indicated that the possessor had at least rudimentary reading, writing, and math skills, now means absolutely nothing, and employers will have to discount it.
It’ll be interesting to see what standards the Oregon Department of Education comes up with next year. Will those standards depend on the background of the student? What will be the “alternative methods for students to demonstrate proficiency in skills or academic content areas that are not related to career and technical education”?
Sometimes I despair that, over the coming decades, all standards will be eliminated in the name of equity—save those standards, like flying airplanes or being a surgeon—that must be maintained lest people die. It seems to me far better to tackle the problem at the root: doing the hard work of providing equal opportunity for all Americans from the moment of birth, rather than doing this kind of invidious touch-up that does nothing to solve the problem of inequality and, in fact, damages public education.
As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats, but the Oregon tide is a falling one, and will mire all boats in the mud.
15 thoughts on “Oregon quietly eliminates all standards in reading, writing, and math for getting a high-school diploma”
The tyranny of low expectations😖
What she’s done in signing this disgraceful bill is exactly equivalent to ensuring that industry across-the-board satisfies all environmental protection mandates by passing legislation which eliminates all such mandates. No more regulation—problem solved!
It’s too bad that Oregon’s Far Lefties couldn’t have found a big rock that should be moved instead.
What’s really amazing with incidents like this is that they don’t seem to realize how totally ineffective such moves are against racism. Papering over evidence of racism prolongs racism and is, therefore, itself racist?
LOL, Paul. Maybe we should be creating distractions like that.
Such irony to say the bill embodies “equitable graduation standards.”
This should save the state’s tax payers lots of money. There is no longer any need for high school at least so shut them down. I do not understand why you would even continue having education if you have no standards for reading, writing and arithmetic? Lots of teachers will need to be reeducated to go into other trades.
Yes, it does raise the question of the purpose of schools now. I suppose they remain convenient, required, public-funded centers for propagandizing the young. Woke madrassas, if you will.
Would also open up more time for religious training. Oregon could become Alabama.
Ah hah ha, hah ha, ha. Sorry, my apologies for the slight rudeness and cynicism. More above board: I do not believe they will come up with new, substantive standards next year. Maybe not the year after that. Maybe not at all.
If the legislature really thought they’d get a report on revised standards next year, there would be no reason to suspend the current standards, they could just replace the current ones then. This is, IMO, the liberal Oregonian equivalent of the GOP’s stated plan to first remove Obamacare, then replace it with something better: Removal is the point, ‘replace with better’ is what you say to get away with it.
I *hope* I’m wrong, of course. But the fact remains that there is simply no reason to repeal a set of standards while you work on an improved set. Just imagine if the Dept. of Transportation decided to update seat belt standards, and said ‘okay, for the next few years while we work on the new standards, car manufacturers need meet no seat belt standards at all.’ That’s just not the way sincere attempts to improve important regulations are done.
Try driving a car without tires to get new ones ;).
Booker T. Washington was mocked for emphasizing vocational education for former slaves and their children. W.E.B. Du Bois spoke of “the talented tenth” in the Black community. These new Oregon rules give us nothing, and support the suspicion that embarrassment is the driving force behind the new rules, not progress. Or, perhaps, they believe the junk science that says a high school diploma serves as an automatic ticket to college, and it is that which will guarantee more in income and status over one’s lifetime, The diploma is nothing more than a piece of paper if it is not backed up by some knowledge or acquired skills.
Why eliminate standards while new ones are being developed? Seems like this will effectively punish students able to meet the qualification standards during the interim. What’s next? Kurt Vonnegut’s short story “Harrison Bergeron” comes to mind. I always thought Vonnegut’s premise was deliberately absurd but maybe we’ll come to that.
The right has long used Harrison Bergeron as a straw man alarmist claim of what the left wants to do.
I don’t think it really applies here (Oregon is not forcing high-performing kids to work harder for the same grades or same diploma), but I’m willing to agree that the far-left is getting more Bergerony.
Well, they are replacing meritocracy with idiocracy. I am sure it will work out great.
It is almost a quarter of a century since the publication in Britain of a celebrated book ‘ All must have Prizes ‘ by then Guardian and Observer columnist Melanie Phillips. She analysed and criticised the sort of thinking which appears now to be coming to the fore in Oregon. Sad to say not much has changed significantly in the UK and sad also to have to recognise that Oregon is unlikely to be alone in the promulgation of such policies.