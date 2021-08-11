This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “cool,” shows Mo denying but then affirming exactly what Jesus maintains:
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ language
August 11, 2021 • 11:00 am
10 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ language”
Mo is no poet.
He should have said: ” Muslims are cool, Infidels drool”
Is the third panel really Arabic and does it really say something similar to Mo’s translation?
The email coming from Jesus & Mo today included this text:
“7.178 basically. Mo inadvertently summarises the entire Koran in six words in the last panel.”
What’s the significance of 7.178? Is that some sort of verse reference to the Koran?
Yes it is a passage in the Koran. To be precise…
7:178 – He whom Allah leadeth, he indeed is led aright, while he whom Allah sendeth astray – they indeed are losers.
I found this in the Skeptic’s Bible online. It has the Bible, Koran and the Mormon book. There are a lot of interesting notes and asides by an atheist. Over the years I have found it handy.
What does 3.142 say?
My guess: What goes round comes round.
I have copied a few preceding passages from Koran to put this in context.
Koran 3:139 – Faint not nor grieve, for ye will overcome them if ye are (indeed) believers.
From notes: (3:139) Believers always defeat unbelievers.
“Ye will overcome them if ye are (indeed) believers.”
(Quoted by Osama bin Laden in his ‘letter to America’ as a justification for the 11 September 2001 attacks.)
Koran 3:140 – If ye have received a blow, the (disbelieving) people have received a blow the like thereof. These are (only) the vicissitudes which We cause to follow one another for mankind, to the end that Allah may know those who believe and may choose witnesses from among you; and Allah loveth not wrong-doers.
3:141 And that Allah may prove those who believe, and may blight the disbelievers.
3:142 Or deemed ye that ye would enter paradise while yet Allah knoweth not those of you who really strive, nor knoweth those (of you) who are steadfast ?
Interesting. And not significantly different from Romans 9.21 “Hath not the potter power over the clay, of the same lump to make one vessel unto honour, and another unto dishonour?”
It is impossible to overstate how much I abominate losers and dishonorable types who say their infinite cosmic sadist creates beings to populate his eternal ovens.
Yes, the Skeptic’s Bible online is quite a useful reference.
To add on to what Glenda Palmer said, many translations of the Qur’an do indeed use the English word “losers” when talking about non-believers. Using the word “losers” is not the comic being cheeky, English translations of the Qur’an really do say that.
So where’s the insult?
“Losers” of fairy tales is a label I’m good with.
The Christian God is triune. Maybe Allah is piune?