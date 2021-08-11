I have no idea whether this is part of the Beatles’ original recording of “For No One“, a song written by McCartney that was on the Beatles’ best album, “Revolver”. But hearing it again, I once again realize that no group in the last several decades has even come close to the consistent quality and yet the variability of the Beatles’ oeuvre.
The French horn solo, which repeats itself when McCartney sings the last stanza, really makes this song. The player was Alan Civil. If this is part of the original recording (I’m sure the horn was suggested by producer George Martin), then there were multiple tracks, as Wikipedia notes that on the LP recording, Macca was responsible for “vocals, bass guitar, piano, [and] clavichord.” Besides Civil’s playing, Ringo did percussion on the recording. And yes, you can hear the keyboards on the original recording.
If you say that there are songs as good as this being produced right now as pop or rock music, well, I won’t comment, but GET OFF MY LAWN!
For a longer and somewhat countrified version, Emmylou Harris’s cover ain’t bad.
14 thoughts on ““For No One””
Just watched the terrific documentary series, “McCartney” on Hulu. It’s a series of one-on-one conversations between McCartney and music producer Rick Rubin. They really talk about the music. Very entertaining, I thought, and insightful. Highly recommend.
It’s actually called “McCartney 3,2,1” and it is superb. The fact that these one-on-one conversations occur in a single room with a bunch of multitrack source tapes going through a mixing board, interspersed with film clips, really makes it. The Beatles’ songwriting often seems like magic so it was especially interesting to hear McCartney tell us what he was thinking when he wrote or performed some lick.
I think that use of the French horn comes from/is related to a film score that Macca did for a film called “The Family Way”
The Beatles stand alone in the pop/rock universe. It’s amazing to realize they were together (counting from when Ringo joined) from 1962 through 1970 (though they stopped recording together as a band in 1969). So seven years of making music that changed the world. No group or artist has come close to matching their brilliance. There will never be another Beatles.
This video comes from “Give My Regards to Broad Street,” a not-good feature film from 1984. “For No One” is one of my favorite Beatles songs (though my favorite McCartney-led Beatles song is “Penny Lane”).
As for Jerry’s challenge about other great pop songs of relatively recent vintage, try “Poor Fractured Atlas” by Elvis Costello (who has written a few songs with McCartney) from 1996. I think this is a gorgeous song (great lyrics, which are provided in this YouTube video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaE_nJdnUhM
That is interesting.
The best description of contemporary music(?) that I have come across is “tuneless abuse”.
My favourite Paul song. The Beatles and the Beach Boys were building the pyramids. Today it’s pretty much all pre-fab cottages. There are some exceptions but not many.
Joe Pernice is an exception. Here’s one of my favorite “jangle pop” songs from The Pernice Brothers’ 2019 album, Spread the Feeling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-1XXGgyNCw
One of the sublime gems from The Beatles.
The melody does exactly what it needs to do with the given rhythmic pulse – repeats, upwards – pleading – then gives up. We know exactly what is being expressed. It develops a bit, then it does no more – it says all it needs to say, and with clarity. McCartney puts himself right there in the room with the listener. Nothing extra or unnecessary. That is what the greatest music in existence always does.
I had forgotten the title and when I heard the first note a wave of neurotransmitters (I guess) went through my chest and shoulders.
This is such a moving and powerful song. I remember my (now-ex) wife hadn’t really been familiar with the Beatles, weirdly enough, but she played cello and loved Broadway music, didn’t have a lot of interest in popular music. But she heard this when I was playing the Revolver CD in our car and she was blown away. I love how it opens and closes so abruptly…perhaps a deliberate reflection of the nature of the relationship described in the song, who knows? It’s even hard for me to sing along with as it tends to make me choke up.
Yes. Your comment about choking up is the same for me. “She’s Leaving Home” does that to me as well.
It is also amazing to see their progression in music over the years, from a contemporary (though brilliant) beginning, then they become ever more different and mature and experimental over time.
On any album, any one song sounds so different from the next.
Yes, a fantastic, probably under-appreciated song. What you say about the Beatles is dead on, though this song is purely McCartney. I do not believe the other three were involved in any way (maybe Ringo, but certainly not John or George). Thanks for getting me to listen to it again!