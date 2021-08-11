I have no idea whether this is part of the Beatles’ original recording of “For No One“, a song written by McCartney that was on the Beatles’ best album, “Revolver”. But hearing it again, I once again realize that no group in the last several decades has even come close to the consistent quality and yet the variability of the Beatles’ oeuvre.

The French horn solo, which repeats itself when McCartney sings the last stanza, really makes this song. The player was Alan Civil. If this is part of the original recording (I’m sure the horn was suggested by producer George Martin), then there were multiple tracks, as Wikipedia notes that on the LP recording, Macca was responsible for “vocals, bass guitar, piano, [and] clavichord.” Besides Civil’s playing, Ringo did percussion on the recording. And yes, you can hear the keyboards on the original recording.

If you say that there are songs as good as this being produced right now as pop or rock music, well, I won’t comment, but GET OFF MY LAWN!

For a longer and somewhat countrified version, Emmylou Harris’s cover ain’t bad.