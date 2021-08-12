Liberal media ignore Oregon bill removing math, reading, and writing requirements for high school graduation

Yesterday I reported that Oregon governor Kate Brown had quietly signed a bill that, for the next five years, will eliminate any required demonstrations of a student’s ability to read, write, or do math to procure a high-school diploma in her state. This was explicitly done in the name of racial equity, but was also kept nearly secret, with no live signings, emails, or other attention normally given to bills. The secrecy is surely because the bill is a horrendous degradation of educational requirements in the state—an embarrassment done out of Oregonian wokeness.
I heard from a reader this morning who had checked whether MSM (“mainstream media”, mostly liberal) had reported this turn of events. After all, the bill seems pretty significant, and may be a bellwether for what happens in other states. You can guess the answer:
This story is so disturbing in so many ways, but one that you don’t address but do allude to in your opening sentence is that the bill and bill signing has been hidden not just by the governor but by the entire national press. There appears to be no trace of it in either NYT or WaPo. Unless you live in Oregon and read local media, conservative websites appear to be the ONLY sources through which this news can be learned. I don’t understand how a democratic republic can survive this madness.
I checked those sources too, doing a Google news search with the words “Oregon high school graduation requirements”, and also checked the Associated Press, HuffPost, and The Los Angeles Times. What did I find? Bupkes. They all ignored the story. Here’s where you can find it:
yahoo! news (taken from the conservative Washington Examiner)
Oregon papers like The Oregonian and Oregon Live
Oregon radio and television stations like 790KABC
Campus Reform, a right-wing site reporting college news
Why did conservative sources report on this and liberal ones didn’t? Because it makes the Left look bad. And it does, because the bill is reprehensible.
Your bias shows not only in what stories you do cover, and how you slant your coverage, but also in what stories you choose not to cover. I deem this story newsworthy, and it even crossed the pond, but we get crickets from the liberal media, even though their “news” is supposed to be unbiased. Tell me that this story was too trivial to write about!
This is partly why we have an increase in vaccine hesitancy — the mainstream media are systematically training people not to trust the mainstream media.
That is incomprehensible. You can be illiterate and get a high school diploma? Who will want to hire any of those graduates?
I would love to have seen this reported in the MSM. Unfortunately, the national news (at least CNN and NBC which I watch daily) cover so few stories that it really bothers me. A quarter or a third of Anderson Cooper’s show on CNN was devoted to the Andrew Cuomo story where there was very little new happening. I tape the show so I can fast forward over parts like this.
I fear for a robust free, legitimate press in these days. Wokeism has captured the MSM.
I think it can be argued that they skip stories like this because they aren’t big enough or bloody enough for them. I doubt they have to use protecting the Left as an excuse for skipping this story. Instead, as I mentioned in my other comment, they spend a huge amount of time on a relatively old story with very little new to report.
I am wholly unfamiliar with high schools in Oregon, so perhaps someone who knows can clarify what was done. Is it the case that exit examinations in these subjects have been eliminated, or is it the case that passing grades in courses in these subjects are no longer required? The second possibility would be a much more extreme move.
The education reform movement pushed for high-stakes testing in elementary and secondary education, because its proponents did not believe that grades in courses could be relied upon as evidence of a student’s level of mastery. (In higher education, the same skepticism about grades led to the creation of the “assessment” industry.)
It is a testing requirement being dropped.
“Gov. Brown signs bill suspending Oregon graduation testing requirements. … — After more than a year of distance learning, graduation requirements are changing in Oregon. Governor Kate Brown has signed Senate Bill 744, which suspends essential skills testing for the next three years.”
Also we didn’t have these when I was in high school. Essential skills tests were adopted in Oregon in 2008:
“The Essential Skills Task Force – comprised of educators from K-12, community college, higher education, students, and business/community representatives – worked together in 2007 to develop the Essential Skills policy. In 2008 the Essential Skills were available for public review and input was collected through online surveys as well focus groups. The Task Force incorporated the feedback and Oregon Administrative Rules (OARs) for the Essential Skills were adopted by the Board on June 19, 2008.”
I would agree the story should be covered everywhere but also, is it front page news? Probably not. Today things are going very badly in Afghanistan. Looks like we are sending 3000 troops back just to protect others as they get out. The Washington Post headlines a story – hiding the Truth About The Afghanistan War. It is a smash on Obama. That does not look like making the left look good to me?
I would have assumed that liberal, Left people in the media wouldn’t think this bill made them look bad, because they’re more likely to agree with its goals and not think it “reprehensible.” Assuming they chose not to run the story for ideological instead of practical reasons, my guess is they didn’t want to start up any debate. Why? Because that would be literal violence against a vulnerable and oppressed population.
This is not news for MSM. It is merely one small checkoff in the long road in the Progressive Education agenda to assert that school is not about turning out competent, independent, strong-minded youth with skills, but rather about socialization and egalitarian outcome. Removing competence as a requirement fits the goal of making all students EQUAL.
It is long proven that there is no impediment to literacy and numeracy by race or economic status, as long as correct teaching and philosophy of reading/math is engaged. However, Progressive Education philosophy denounces the correct methods.
I don’t even see it coming up on a search on the Wall Street Journal, which is not really liberal media. Interesting.
Just saw this in Yahoo newsfeed…..this is the kind of thing left-wing media (ie “mainstream” media) like…..
“Oregon school board votes to ban Black Lives Matter, Pride signs from district buildings”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/oregon-school-board-votes-ban-133410225.html
The NY Times is good to report the possibility of Nicholas Kristof running for governor of Oregon, being urged by friends to unseat the current governor. If he runs, what will be his position on education in general and this bill in particular?
http://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/19/us/politics/nicholas-kristof-oregon-governor.html?searchResultPosition=1
Should the Times report nary a word about this, perhaps Kristof will forthrightly offer pedagogical pearls of wisdom in his column. If not, surely Bret Stephens will hold forth.