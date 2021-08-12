Liberal media ignore Oregon bill removing math, reading, and writing requirements for high school graduation

Yesterday I reported that Oregon governor Kate Brown had quietly signed a bill that, for the next five years, will eliminate any required demonstrations of a student’s ability to read, write, or do math to procure a high-school diploma in her state. This was explicitly done in the name of racial equity, but was also kept nearly secret, with no live signings, emails, or other attention normally given to bills. The secrecy is surely because the bill is a horrendous degradation of educational requirements in the state—an embarrassment done out of Oregonian wokeness.

I heard from a reader this morning who had checked whether MSM (“mainstream media”, mostly liberal) had reported this turn of events. After all, the bill seems pretty significant, and may be a bellwether for what happens in other states. You can guess the answer:

This story is so disturbing in so many ways, but one that you don’t address but do allude to in your opening sentence is that the bill and bill signing has been hidden not just by the governor but by the entire national press. There appears to be no trace of it in either NYT or WaPo. Unless you live in Oregon and read local media, conservative websites appear to be the ONLY sources through which this news can be learned. I don’t understand how a democratic republic can survive this madness.

I checked those sources too, doing a Google news search with the words “Oregon high school graduation requirements”, and also checked the Associated Press, HuffPost, and The Los Angeles Times. What did I find? Bupkes. They all ignored the story. Here’s where you can find it:

Why did conservative sources report on this and liberal ones didn’t? Because it makes the Left look bad. And it does, because the bill is reprehensible.

Your bias shows not only in what stories you do cover, and how you slant your coverage, but also in what stories you choose not to cover. I deem this story newsworthy, and it even crossed the pond, but we get crickets from the liberal media, even though their “news” is supposed to be unbiased. Tell me that this story was too trivial to write about!