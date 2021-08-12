Scary Australian ad promoting vaccinations

Trigger warning: could be disturbing to those who don’t realize this is bad acting.

According to the New York Times article below, this Aussie government ad promoting vaccination got some pushback. But the article, besides describing the new surge of virus in Australia, also gives some disturbing information. First, only 9% of Australia’s population is fully vaccinated. Second, you can’t get the Pfizer vaccine there unless you’re over 40; otherwise you get the less effective AstraZeneca shot.

I find the ad overly dramatic and, to me, not that effective. Better show either more gruesome shots or, as i’ve suggested, show instead the verbal testimony of real people who have lost those they loved to the virus, urging people to get vaccinated. (You could also show recovering victims still in extremis, testifying about the need for vaccination, but I think you need the hint of death for an ad like this to be effective.)

Some pushback: a tweet from a former member of Australia’s Labour Party:

Is the new Covid ad satire? Encouraging us to get vaccines with increasing conflicted advice, we don’t have enough of, we arent giving to u40’s yet & not approved for u16’s. & those who are battling this awful disease & are already terrified of the “experimental virus” #auspol — Emma Husar (@emma_husar) July 12, 2021

h/t: David