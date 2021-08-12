How do you change the minds of science deniers?

This article just appeared in Nature, and while it’s well intentioned, and gives advice that will work sometimes, it’s not, as the author implies, a panacea we can use to convince science deniers of the truth.
Now there are lots of techniques for changing the minds of creationists, anti-vaxers, people who think the Jews plotted the 9/11 attacks, and so on. One is good old-fashioned mockery, and don’t think that that’s not effective. There are few things as effective at getting you to examine your views than being laughed at by people you respect (or should respect). Then there is giving lectures on the evidence, or writing books about it. That’s what I spent much of my career doing to counteract creationists. I debated one of them once (Hugh Ross), but it was clear that the audience (the Alaska Bar Association) was in no position to adjudicate the evidence, and of course debate usually involves rhetoric rather than truth (viz., the “Gish gallop“). I won’t be debating creationists again.
Author Lee McIntyre has another way: a kindlier version of debating. McIntyre has just written a book on the topic; Nature gives his bona fides this way:
Lee McIntyre is a research fellow at the Center for Philosophy and History of Science at Boston University, Massachusetts, and author of the forthcoming book How to Talk to a Science Denier: Conversations With Flat Earthers, Climate Deniers, and Others Who Defy Reason (MIT Press, 2021).
And perhaps the specific beliefs of his opponents—those loons who believe in a flat earth—are the key to his success.
McIntyre feels that the way to convince someone who thinks the earth is a disc that it’s really a sphere involves first gaining their trust by respecting them, and then asking them leading questions. So he first listens carefully to the deniers and then goes to work. Here’s how he describes it:
So how does ‘technique rebuttal’ work in practice? Here’s my experience. When I attended the Flat Earth International Conference in 2018, I chose to say nothing on the first day, although it was hard to keep my mouth shut when I heard that Antarctica is a wall of ice that keeps the sea from flowing off Earth. By the second day, I was glad I’d waited. I knew if I’d offered evidence, they’d say that space was fake and scientists were liars.
Although I didn’t convince any flat-earthers on the spot, I did learn how to get them to listen. I let them speak, then followed up with questions once the dialogue was rolling. Instead of refuting arguments, I asked, “What evidence might change your mind?” If they said they needed ‘proof’, I asked why existing evidence was insufficient. If they shared a conspiracy theory, I asked why they trusted the evidence for it. By doing that — and not monologuing the facts — I was able to let them wonder why they couldn’t answer my questions.
It is an axiom of science communication that you cannot convince a science denier with facts alone [JAC: I don’t believe that because I’ve seen it happen repeatedly]; most science deniers don’t have a deficit of information, but a deficit of trust. And trust has to be built, with patience, respect, empathy and interpersonal connections. Because I spent the first day listening, even committed deniers were interested in what I had to say.
At one Amazing Meeting in Las Vegas, I had two ex-Hasidic Jews come up to me (in a single day!) and tell me that they realized evolution was true when they started reading about it as kids. That led to them abandoning not just creationism (a belief of many Hasids), but their faith—and ultimately they were rejected by their families. But it was the facts that did the job.
Unfortunately, McIntyre doesn’t actually tell us how many—if any—of the flat-earthers came around to his side. If you know of a panoply of ways to convince science deniers that they’re wrong, the way to find out the best technique is to test the different techniques and compare the results after some months have passed. Nobody’s really done that. Now virtually all methods will work on some people, but different methods may be required for different people, so I’m wary of McIntyre’s “one method cures all” approach.
He does report that it works (as all methods will) with respect to the vaccine hesitant:
Arnaud Gagneur, a researcher and physician at the University of Sherbrooke in Canada, and his colleagues conducted more than 1,000 20-minute interviews in which they listened to new parents’ concerns about vaccinations and answered their questions. Those parents’ children were 9% more likely to receive all the vaccines on the schedule than were those of uninterviewed parents whose babies were delivered in the same maternity ward (T. Lemaitre et al. Hum. Vaccin. Immunother. 15, 732–739; 2019). One mother told him: “It’s the first time that I’ve had a discussion like this, and I feel respected, and I trust you.”
Well, sure, that would work (to the extent of 9% success), but what if you show them an ad like the one I’ll put up later today: an ad depicting the ravages of Covid? (I’ve suggested something similar before: showing ads with the relatives and loved ones of those who died of the disease giving their heartbreaking testimony?)
What if you showed parents videos of kids with whooping cough or tetanus? Might that not work better? The problem with Gagneur’s experiment is that the control is “no intervention,” not a “different intervention.” If you’re weighing strategies to combat the science-deniers, you have to test them all.
With respect to my own bête noire—creationists—I’m wary of McIntyre’s method, for I’ve used it. When you use it on creationists, and then ask them questions, they don’t start listening to you simply because they respect you more (well, a few of them will), for you’re attacking not just science, but the entire foundation of their faith: the veracity of the Bible. Doing what McIntyre recommends might change some creationists’ minds, but it’s time-consuming. I’d rather lecture on the evidence for evolution, contrasting that with what creationism predicts, and let the chips fall where they may. In fact, just attacking religion itself might be a better way to dispel creationism than discussing scientific beliefs and evidence, for when religion goes, so goes creationism. You can have religion without creationism, but you can’t have creationism without religion.
This is why I’m always wary of those who tell me the best way to convince people of the truth of evolution, or of the efficacy of vaccination. (Remember Chris Mooney’s similar advice?) With science denialists, let a thousand strategies blossom!
So yes, by all means, if you’re so constituted, follow McIntyre’s recommendations below. They surely can’t hurt. But sometimes I just like to point out the follies of faith.
Where should you do this? Wherever science deniers can be found. Speak up in line at the pharmacy. Volunteer to speak at your kids’ school. Or, if you’re ambitious, join me at the upcoming flat-earth convention. I already have a physicist friend coming along.
Those who want to make a difference can learn how to do so. Resources are available through the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science in Stony Brook, New York, and the University of Cincinnati’s Center for Public Engagement with Science in Ohio. It isn’t as comfortable as cheering with fellow marchers, but it can be more effective.
16 thoughts on “How do you change the minds of science deniers?”
Just a few observations and opinions:
1. One difference between creationism and some of these other kinds of denial is that creationism comes backed with a whole religious universe and centuries old social empire. It must be a lot harder to convince a believer to turn their back on that. On the other hand, vaccine denial doesn’t really have that. It is much weaker and more recent. Most of its followers just have bad information.
2. One reason McIntyre doesn’t say how many successful conversions he’s had with his approach is due to how people leave cults. Rather than a sudden epiphany and conversion, they likely just drift away from their belief. Also, very few converts are honest or open enough to admit their conversion right away.
3. Conversions are probably most effective with those on the margins between belief and non-belief. In any group, there will be a continuum of belief strengths. If a solid flat-earther brings his mildly interested and impressionable cousin to the convention, that cousin could perhaps go either way. He loves spending time with his outgoing cousin but he’s not sure that the flat earth theory makes sense. Listening to the science may force the cousin to deny the flat earth theory. Such a person would at most admit to himself that he’d dodged a bullet. To anyone else, he’d assure them that he never really believed that flat earth garbage in the first place.
Try convincing the parishioners of this church about anything that is not preached to them. Good luck. As the Washington Post says: “The church is called Mercy Culture, and it is part of a growing Christian movement that is nondenominational, openly political and has become an engine of former president Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/07/11/mercy-culture-church/
I read this article in the Post when it came out last month. Just like everything else, they do it big in Texas. Really scary bunch and i don’t think you could talk them into anything. Like all religion thought, it is all about money. Another con for Trump as well.
At least they are not anti-vaxxers.
With anti-vaxxers , you can always point to the way cases dropped in Israel after so much of the population was fully vaccinated.
Remember though to cut off the graph at the start of July.
Right. The reason I said that these people were not anti-vaxxers is that they have an enormous needle on top of their church 🙂 That’s the first thing I noticed.
And why did things turn after the middle of July?
I believe Jason Rosenhouse suggested a similar listen-and-gain-trust approach in his book Among the Creationists.
As you say PCC, let a thousand strategies bloom. All of them work some of the time, and none of them work all of the time. I’d only add that part of it may be how good the mainstreamer is at using the technique they’ve chosen. Good explainers should explain. Good socialites should socialize. And so on.
It’s a bit like getting people to quit smoking or to stop any other drug…you don’t restrict yourself to just one available method (or you shouldn’t) because different things work for different people, and each given attempt only has a certain percentage chance of success, but repeated iterations of attempts, perhaps of varying kinds, gradually increases the odds and success.
Agree!
I’m going to be an anti-curmudgeon and suggest that arguing or debating people with set mindsets will mostly reinforce their mindset. Who wants to give up something as important as an emotionally founded identity just because of mere facts?
So when you encounter a cultist (Arch Republican, Arch Democrat, flat earther, Coronavirus conspiracy, God struck, anti-germ theory) just give a crooked smile and walk away. In some cases *not* engaging might be the best action as it will allow any doubts they have to fester.
Of course some people are so distanced from normality that they do illegal or hurtful things. They have to be resisted, but you have the general backing of society behind you.
In most cases, maybe just walk away. But the pandemic does not stop by ignoring it.
I hang out on a large and diverse photography forum, and it includes a general chit-chat section which is always interesting to visit. During the early months of this pandemic, there were all manner of aging conservatives who would seize upon every excuse to deny the seriousness of the situation and the need to listen to Dr. Fauci. No need to describe those fallacies here as you’ve all heard them.
Between then and now, the situation seems to have changed. It seems to me that the same posters are now very quiet about their ‘former selves’. No one brings up hydroxychloroquine!
The task would be much easier — particularly as to COVID, climate change, and evolution — if politicians and pundits and preachers who hold sway over the deniers, and who should know better, would stop propagating arrant BS.
This is the main problem right now. I wish that Fox News et al would just go ahead and PIVOT, ‘fer cryin’ out loud.
I think when you find your belief or habit in a smaller and shrinking circle. Maybe it starts to become inconvenient and difficult over time. I never had a problem with religion so i really have no idea what works with that. But smoking, I know all about that – did it for many years. It started to get inconvenient when they kicked it outside. Going out in the cold to smoke was pretty stupid. It was getting harder to continue – no doubt about that. Then I had a health issue, not directly related but still, I was going in for a serious operation. So that was it. I quit and never went back. 22 years ago. I would hope quitting religion would be so easy.
With the Flat Earth/ Atlantis/ Aliens built the pyramids types, we are talking about a prime example of “other ways of knowing”. The methodical reasoning and logical processes you and I might use to evaluate such claims are not held in common with such people.
In trying to convince them, you are trying to bridge a vast gulf. You might be using words that you both hold in common, but they do not understand the language you are speaking.
I think there is some of that with some of the vax people. But there is also a basic skepticism born of the fact that much of the government pandemic response continues to be irrational or at least counter intuitive. It is not unreasonable to think that if someone is lying to you about one thing, anything else they say becomes suspect as well.
I got vaccinated not because the CDC told me to, but because I am married to a smart physician, who has close connections to infectious disease specialists, and she told me it was safe and advisable, even after having the disease.
On the other hand, I do know a lot about equipment and methods for working safely in areas contaminated with dangerous pathogens or chemical warfare agents. From that perspective, most of the masking/distancing rules in effect and as practiced are at best theatrical, and at worst are examples of arbitrary and petty shows of power.
It seems that the official stance is that danger of Covid spread is largely based on politics. Lollapalooza or Juneteenth gatherings pose little or no risk, while Sturgis is almost homicidally negligent.
The same people who want you arrested for playing catch with your child in a field, far from other people, are the ones issuing vaccine requirements. Even with a layman’s limited understanding of infectious disease protocols, a normal and reasonable person will conclude that they are being bullshitted to some extent, and are left to separate the truth from everything else.