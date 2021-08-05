Please send me moar photos, plz. Thanks!

Today’s batch of photos is part 2 of a contribution from from reader Mark Otten (part 1 here), whose IDs and captions are indented. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Spotted sandpiper (Actitis macularius) This photo was taken by my wife Dianne.

Eastern wood-pewee (Contopus virens).

Great blue heron (Ardea herodias).

Female wood duck (Aix sponsa) and 7 of her grown ducklings sharing a log with two red-eared slider turtles (Trachemys scripta). The adult female is the fifth duck from the right.

Canada goose (Branta canadensis) at dusk gliding toward a landing.

Silhouette of a female blue-fronted dancer damselfly (Argia apicalis).

Eastern ratsnake (Pantherophis alleghaniensis) in an amur honeysuckle shrub (Lonicera mackii).