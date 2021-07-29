Send in your photos!
Today’s batch comes from reader Mark Otten, whose captions are indented. You can enlarge his photos by clicking on them:
I have a bit of a mish-mash of photos taken in 2020 and 2021 for your consideration.
Brood X of the 17-year periodical cicadas [Magicicada sp.] emerged in my neighborhood this summer. Here are two photos of a white-eyed male I came across in June. The close up on the compound eye was taken through a stereoscopic dissecting microscope at 25X. [JAC: this is surely a mutation]
In Spring 2019, Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio stocked a local pond with 5 female and 5 male Mandarin ducks (Aix galericulata). One male returned to the pond in early winter 2020, creating much excitement among enthusiasts in the area. The two photos below were taken on December 10, 2020. The photo of the duck floating was taken by my wife Dianne.
Comet C/2020 F3 (Neowise). Photo taken on July 16, 2020.
Jupiter-Saturn conjunction. Photo taken on December 21, 2020.
Mars and open star cluster M-45 (The Pleiades). Photo taken on March 7, 2021.
2 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
What a perfect photo of the most elegant duck!
Love the cicada. I was fortunate in finding a lively one on an outdoor walk with the grandkids last week. Seems I see, or at least hear, them every year in a south Texas. Summer wouldn’t be the same without them. And there’s not many other things I can catch and hold up for my grandchildren to examine that really makes them squirm, at least at first.