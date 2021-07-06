Summer camp in Gaza: “Hitler left some of you Jews alive in order to show us how wicked you are.”

Perhaps liberals in the West who support Palestinian “right of return” (which means the end of Israel) don’t realize how heavily indoctrinated with propaganda Palestinian kids are, or the degree of hatred and anti-Semitism to which these children are exposed. There’s really no excuse for not knowing about this anti-Semitic propaganda, but of course when it comes to Palestine, many on the Left pretend that they’re simply the passive victims of Israeli aggression. Yet this propaganda, like much anti-Semitic propaganda from other Arab countries, can easily be found on the internet.

Here’s a video posted by MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute) showing what kind of “summer camp” some kids in Gaza enjoy (this is a chain of summer camps called “Sword of Jerusalem”. Below are the MEMRI notes, and I doubt that there are any translation errors of the video itself.

A teen camper, participating in the Islamic Jihad “Sword of Jerusalem” summer camp, said: “We did not come here to enjoy ourselves or play,” rather he said campers came to sacrifice themselves for the sake of Palestine and their people. He made these remarks in a news report about the camp that aired on Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Islamic Jihad – Gaza) on June 29, 2021. The teen boy said that Hitler left some Jews alive to show how wicked they are. He threatened that the PIJ will tear the Jews’ bodies apart with their rockets, and said: “Scram into the shelters, you mice, you sons of Jews!” Ahmad Al-Ra’I, spokesman for the “The Sword of Jerusalem” summer camps, said that the camps are run by trainers and commanders with the Al-Quds Brigades and that they instill military knowledge and skills in the boys, which will enable them to confront the enemy in the “next stage.” “Abu Omar,” a PIJ commander in charge of training at the “Sword of Jerusalem” summer camp said that the commanders are training the campers so they can follow in the footsteps of their fathers. He said that the children will sacrifice their blood and their body parts on behalf of the Arab and Islamic nations, “who stay silent regarding our cause.”

Believe me, there are plenty of similar videos, many from previous sessions of the “Sword of Jerusalem” summer camps. The Left should be condemning this stuff loudly and continuously, but of course what we get is. . . crickets.

These are the people tacitly supported by Students for Justice in Palestine, by many students at American colleges, by the Congressional “Squad”, by many supporters of the BDS movement, and by all those who demonize Israel as an “apartheid state.” Or, if they say, “No, we don’t support Hamas or terrorism,” they surely don’t condemn this kind of murderous hatred.

If Israel is an apartheid state, what do you call a territory that trains its kids to hate and kill Jews? A murder state?

Some summer camp! As the South Pacific song goes, “You’ve got to be carefully taught.” Note that it’s not about Israel per se, but about the Jews.