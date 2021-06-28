I start with the usual pleas for more photos of wildlife (or travel or “street photography”). Send ’em in, please. I have a decent backlog now, but the need never ends.

Today we have photos from several readers. All of their captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The first trio is from reader Jim McCormac, who has a blog and a “massive photo website“.

Here are a few photos from the latter end of last May, all taken within a few miles of each other in the Elk River Country State Forest near the northern tip of Michigan’s lower peninsula. Two images show Blue-winged and Golden-winged Warbler, and the other is of a “Brewster’s” Warbler – the most frequent hybrid form resulting from pairings between the aforementioned species. When Blue-winged and Golden-winged warblers come into contact, the process of hybridization occurs, and within a few decades the more northerly distributed Golden-wings will be replaced by Blue-wings. The latter species is expanding northward, and this was the first year that I’ve encountered Blue-wings (two individuals) up there. I wrote more about this phenomenon on my blog: Ohio Birds and Biodiversity: Blue-winged vs. Golden-winged warblers: An interesting conundrum (jimmccormac.blogspot.com)

Blue-winged warbler (Vermivora cyanoptera):

Golden-winged warbler (Vermivora chrysoptera)

Brewster’s warbler:

From Diana MacPherson:

Here are a couple of shots of a raccoon (Procyon lotor) under the bird feeder.

From Claudia Baker:

Common yellow-shafted flicker (Colaptes auratus). This is a male with his black “moustache”. This boy was feeding on my front lawn early last fall. Flickers hop awkwardly on the ground. and love to eat ants, which are plentiful around here. Yellow-shafted because, overhead, it flashes golden yellow under the wings and tail. They are quite a large bird, 12-14”. Their song is very loud and I sometimes confuse the sound with the pileated woodpecker, of which there are many in the surrounding woods. The second photo shows the beautiful red crescent on the nape.

A sciurid ménage à trois from reader Barry:

It’s crazy. What is going on there? Get a squirrel expert on the horn, pronto!