Why apple pie is a symbol of racism, genocide, white supremacy, and cultural appropriation

One of the distinguishing features of Woke journalism (or discourse in general) is that it’s sometimes impossible to distinguish from satire. That’s why the “Grievance Studies” papers of Pluckrose, Lindsay, and Boghossian got accepted in some academic journals. And it makes it harder to attack via satire, since such attacks might be taken to be promotions of Wokeism.
This new article in the Guardian, which starts by showing the racist/genocidal/white-supremacist roots of America’s iconic food, would be hilarious as a spoof, but it’s real, and a sad commentary on our times. After a long discussion of author Patel’s claim that every ingredient of the pie, as well as the gingham cloth it rests on, reflects oppression, the piece segues into a general rant about capitalism. Some of its claims have merit (e.g., we really should do away with tipping), but there’s absolutely nothing new in the piece save the Woke Deconstruction of Apple Pie, and who really cares about that?
Click on the screenshot to read:
I’ll first put up the opening five paragraphs to give an idea of the article’s tenor, and then mention briefly its other plaints. If the words below don’t make you queasy, you’ve gotten too jaded! Every trope is here: genocide, cultural appropriation, oppression, slavery, bigotry, and so on:
Resting on gingham cloth, a sugar-crusted apple pie cools on the window sill of a midwestern farmhouse. Nothing could be more American. Officially American. The Department of Defense once featured the pie in an online collection of American symbols, alongside Uncle Sam and cowboys.
Not that apples are particularly American. Apples were first domesticated in central Asia, making the journey along the Silk Road to the Mediterranean four thousand years ago. Apples traveled to the western hemisphere with Spanish colonists in the 1500s in what used to be called the Columbian Exchange, but is now better understood as a vast and ongoing genocide of Indigenous people.
Not that the recipe for apple pie is uniquely American. It’s a variant on an English pumpkin recipe. By the time the English colonized the new world, apple trees had become markers of civilization, which is to say property. In Virginia, apple trees were used to demonstrate to the state that land had been improved. John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, took these markers of colonized property to the frontiers of US expansion where his trees stood as symbols that Indigenous communities had been extirpated.
Not that the sugar on the crust is uniquely American. Sugar cane was first brought to the US by Jesuits in 1751, but most US sugar remained an import until the Haitian revolution. When enslaved workers seized the French colony in 1791, European capitalists sought new sugar cane fields and workers. French merchants of sugar and slavery landed in Louisiana in the late 1700s. Within 50 years, the US produced a quarter of the world’s sugar cane, and New Orleans had become a concomitant hub of the slave trade. After emancipation, the economics of sugar shifted. The American civil war pushed the frontier of sugar westward. Hawaii’s sugar plantations grew during US Reconstruction. When the Philippines was a US colony between 1898 and 1946, Filipino workers were exempted from the “Asiatic barred zone”’ to work in the US sugar plantations in Hawaii, replacing more militant Japanese labourers.
Not that the gingham on which our apple pie rests is uniquely American. Columbus recorded cotton being used and worn during his first voyage by his Indigenous hosts. The gingham pattern likely originated in south-east Asia, the word deriving from the Malay genggang, a striped cloth that arrived in Europe as Europe colonized Asia. Cotton from India became central to the British East India Company, representing three-quarters of the corporation’s exports by 1766. As Sven Beckert’s Empire of Cotton tells, this war capitalism enslaved and committed acts of genocide against millions of Indigenous people in North America, and millions of Africans and their descendants through the transatlantic slave trade. In the process, cotton laid the basis of finance, police and government that made the United States.
. . . Since this is quite a lot to acknowledge, it is easier to misremember. In the drama of nationalist culture, the bloody and international origins of the apple pie are subject to a collective amnesia.
No comment, save to say that this is The 1619 Project applied to a dessert. I could argue that some of this is ridiculously accusatory (i.e., apple pie is just a variant of an English pumpkin pie), but the article satirizes itself. Not only that, but it effaces its serious points in a dumb endeavor to show the “bloody and international origins of the apple pie.”
Patel then goes on to indict everything involved in the American food chain, showing that “the apple pie is as American as stolen land, wealth, and labor. We live its consequences today.” Will you ever be able to eat another slice of apple pie after reading that?
Here are the other sins in the pie food chain:
Farms: white owned and racially segregated.
Food system as a whole: women are overrepresented, and the pay is dreadful (This is one of those complaints that is true but that’s true but has been made many times before).
Tipping. Agreed; we should abolish it and raise servers’ wages. But what does this have to do with pie?
Hamburgers. Not only was beef raised by cowboys, who were exploited workers, but the meat was processed by a meatpacking industry portraying in Upton Sinclair’s 1907 novel The Jungle. (Curiously, author Patel doesn’t delve into the present-day meat industry, very different from the one portrayed in Sinclair’s horrifying account.)
There’s a long discussion of various strikes in the food industry and in agriculture, but these are nearly a century old and have nothing obvious to do with either pie or present injustice.
Racial poverty that leads to more hunger in minority communities. I agree that this is a legacy of racism and slavery that persists, but there’s no mention of poverty in any groups other than minorities. What dominates the discussion here is not class but race.
Author Raj Patel is described as
the author of Stuffed and Starved: Markets, Power and the Hidden Battle for the World’s Food System. He is currently working on a documentary and book about the future of the food system
He’s deconstructed chicken nuggets the same way he’s done here.
As I said, the article is over the top in several ways, though some of its complaints are valid. Half of it involves a deconstruction of the pie, an endeavor that is both pathetic and humorous, and goes to show only that you can take any food object—indeed, any object—and show that it is racist.
Some of the history no longer applies, and some of the injustices Patel describes have been largely rectified. My major complaint about the piece is one that I absorbed from Grania: it doesn’t accomplish anything. The points about exploitation of food workers has been done many times before, and to make your thesis by deconstructing pie does nothing except alienate (or amuse) people who eat pie. I doubt that this article will rectify a single particle of injustice, but it does provide Patel with a way to dine out on oppression.
If you want to make a political point, you don’t do it this way: I can’t imagine Orwell writing such an over-the-top, near satirical screed. When I read it, instead of getting outraged I simply changed the famous 1946 quotation of theologian Martin Niemöller in my mind:
First they came for apple pie, and I did not speak out—because I do not eat apple pie.
Then they came for the hamburgers, and I did not speak out—for I am cutting back on red meat.
Then they came for the chicken nuggets and I did not speak out—for I do not eat nuggets and don’t even know what’s in them.
Then they came for Coca-Cola—and I could no longer buy the world a Coke because there were no eaters left.
Quoting Niemoller reminds me of the latest (ludicrous and overblown) non-controversy involving Elin Hilderbrand:
“Hilderbrand’s latest novel Golden Girl (Hodder), faced a social media backlash over a passage in which a character refers to Anne Frank. A passage in the book reads: “You’re suggesting I hide here all summer?” Vivi asks. “Like…like Anne Frank?” “
But pumpkins came from the “new world” so any English pumpkin pie recipe is cultural appropriation OF American foods. Anyway…
Not necessarily. Pumpkins came from the New World, but pies made using them seem to be an English invention, according to Wikipedia. There are recipes for pumpkin pies that date from the Tudor period
So I can well believe. The UK and pies are hard to imagine without each other. It’s all silly, in any case, the notion of some foodstuff or recipe “belonging” to some place or culture, when the people who invented it have all been dead for centuries.
“Not necessarily. Pumpkins came from the New World, but pies made using them seem to be an English invention, according to Wikipedia. There are recipes for pumpkin pies that date from the Tudor period”
I can feel the racism and oppression dying from our discussion as stimulated by the article already – well done, Raj Patel, well done.
According to Wikipedia, apple pie is English and cites a recipe from the time of Chaucer: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_pie#English_style Which seems an odd detail for the eminent Raj Patel to have got wrong.
We get it! America bad! Burn it all down! I am still waiting to here the plans for a society that has no flaws. When they destroy the food chain, who’s going to get fed? We know it won’t be “white people” (careful Asians and Hispanics and other rich kulaks, this might include you), since they are the problem and their elimination is the solution.
I have to question the assertion that the recipe for apple pie is derived from an English recipe for pumpkin pie. As a New World foodstuff, the recipe for this new-fangled pumpkin pie would have had to be based on an extant recipe for, oh, i dunno…a pie made with apples?
Well, at least he laid of cherry pie — which, according to H. Rap Brown, is as American as violence.
“off” — still no 15-minute edit function.
You have to wonder if the enemies of the West encourage or originated these stupid ideas because it seems to aim at destroying the West from within.
I suppose from now on, the only appropriate condiment for all meals will be a huge dollop of Burning Guilt.
Incidentally, i notice that Edward de Bono has died. Can i be first to speculate about his funeral? Do we reckon he’ll be buried laterally? Or Outside The Box?
Very good, Neil!
It’s always telling when The Graun doesn’t allow comments on columns like this. Is it possible they feel just the slightest bit of shame for printing such claptrap in their quest for clicks?
I never knew the origin of “First they came …” – excellent!
As for apple pie extending white supremacy, I offer dentistry :
Dentistry increases whiteness and white supremacy of teeth. Sugar in apples and brown (!!) sugar promote the dark black color of dental cavities. Dentists – or should we say, Racists – destroy Black dental bodies with their deliberately learned techniques and instruments for exerting whiteness to oppress decay by Black bodies. Voices that pass over teeth are then rendered exclusively white. Thus, dentistry is a collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas.
[for the inspiration of the final sentence, see Andrew Sullivan’s Daily Dish on Orwell, highlighted here on WEIT : https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2021/06/05/sullivan-on-orwell-on-language/ ]
A couple of weeks ago, a young female Black Lives Matter activist was shot in the head at a London party and remains in a serious critical condition. Claims that she was targeted for her activism, which were promoted by a black-led political party, Taking the Initiative party (TTIP) that she co-founded, were denied by the police. TTIP tried to deny reports that the people behind the shooting were black, saying that it had “multiple sources present at the incident who have confirmed to us that the attackers were all wearing balaclavas” and that it was “disgusted by the way that this narrative has been portrayed as a ‘Black on Black crime’ and a ‘gang crime,’ not acknowledging that this is a hate crime or a targeted attack at worst”.
Needless to say, when the prime suspect appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder he wasn’t a white supremacist. The Guardian covered the story in its early days, but has gone very quiet since the arrests (four other men were released under investigation) and is one of the very few news outlets here not to have found the space/time to report that on 7 June the victim’s mother and the police appealed for witnesses, as none of the thirty party guests (presumably including the TTIP’s “multiple sources”) had come forward.
Call me a cynic, but it would seem that black lives only matter to The Grauniad and the TTIP when the perpetrators are white. (I wrote to the paper pointing out the lack of recent reporting but it didn’t publish my letter.) The paper’s Wokeism is manifested not only in the nonsense that it prints, but also in the news stories it suppresses.
Patel had the makings of a good argument to blow up the idea of cultural appropriation, showing that even something as American as apple pie has roots elsewhere, but he drew the wrong conclusion.
The Guardian is aimed at a British audience, many of whom probably don’t know things that Americans would consider to be common knowledge. “Nothing new” doesn’t necessarily apply to British people.
That being said, the article was drearily predictable and it looks like it was poorly researched. For example, to check the claim that apple pie was derived from an English pumpkin pie recipe, I followed his link and I really don’t think it says that, although the time line does work.
The Guardian increasingly seems to be aimed at a global readership, especially in the US, New Zealand and Australia, I think?
Why yes, yes I will. 🙂