Readers’ wildlife photos

June 10, 2021 • 8:00 am

Today’s photos are from reader Dave, who notes that he has a new monthly edition of photos at this site. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Skyward:

Northern harrier (Circus hudsonius):

Juvenile European Starling (Sturnus vulgaris):

Fractal:

Western Honey Bee (Apis mellifera):

Glisten:

Common Grackle (Quiscalus quiscula):

Long-Legged Fly (Dolichopodidae):

Canada Geese (Branta canadensis):

Song Sparrow (Melospiza melodia):

Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):

