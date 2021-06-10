Again I beseech thee to send in thy photos. Thanks!
Today’s photos are from reader Dave, who notes that he has a new monthly edition of photos at this site. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Skyward:
Northern harrier (Circus hudsonius):
Juvenile European Starling (Sturnus vulgaris):
Fractal:
Western Honey Bee (Apis mellifera):
Glisten:
Common Grackle (Quiscalus quiscula):
Long-Legged Fly (Dolichopodidae):
Canada Geese (Branta canadensis):
Song Sparrow (Melospiza melodia):
Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Very nice photos, thanks!
That harrier really looks like it’s engaged in vertical takeoff and/or landing!
Beautifully done! You really have an eye for things out there.
Very Nice.