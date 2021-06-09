Today’s diverse photos come from Ian Churchill, whose Flickr site is here. Ian’s captions are indented. Click the photos to enlarge them.
Amanita muscaria, [the “fly agaric”], Horsell Common, England:
Baby European Herring Gulls [Larus argentatus,]Wadars Wildlife rescue, Worthing, England:
Crocodile, Black River, Jamaica:
Damselfly, Woods Mill, England:
Deer, Petworth Park, England:
Iguana? Tulum, Mexico:
European Robin [Erithacus rubecula], Brighton, England:
Seals, Juneau, Alaska, US:
Grey Squirrel [Sciurus carolinensis] eating mealworms from bird feeder, Brighton, England:
Humpback Whale [Megaptera novaeangliae], Juneau, Alaska, US:
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Great photos. I love how iguanas often look as if they are posing for their pictures.
Great pix, with lots of variety. You’ve really been getting around!
Some great photos today – thanks for sharing!
ctenosaur = spinytail iguana = genus Ctenosaura, I think, same family as genus Iguana
How do I submit photos?