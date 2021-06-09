Readers’ wildlife photos

June 9, 2021 • 8:00 am

Today’s diverse photos come from Ian Churchill, whose Flickr site is here. Ian’s captions are indented. Click the photos to enlarge them.

Amanita muscaria, [the “fly agaric”], Horsell Common, England:


Baby European Herring Gulls [Larus argentatus,]Wadars Wildlife rescue, Worthing, England:


Crocodile, Black River, Jamaica:


Damselfly, Woods Mill, England:


Deer, Petworth Park, England:

 

Iguana? Tulum, Mexico:


European Robin [Erithacus rubecula], Brighton, England:

 

Seals, Juneau, Alaska, US:

 

Grey Squirrel [Sciurus carolinensis] eating mealworms from bird feeder, Brighton, England:


Humpback Whale [Megaptera novaeangliae], Juneau, Alaska, US:

5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

Leave a Reply