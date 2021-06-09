Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Bulver

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “Bulver”, came with a long explanation. (You may have to go to its Patreon page to see it, which is what I did.)
Today I learned a new word: Bulverism. It was coined by CS Lewis. The Wikipedia entry explains it all:
In Lewis’s own words:
“You must show that a man is wrong before you start explaining why he is wrong. The modern method is to assume without discussion that he is wrong and then distract his attention from this (the only real issue) by busily explaining how he became so silly. In the course of the last fifteen years I have found this vice so common that I have had to invent a name for it. I call it “Bulverism”. Some day I am going to write the biography of its imaginary inventor, Ezekiel Bulver, whose destiny was determined at the age of five when he heard his mother say to his father—who had been maintaining that two sides of a triangle were together greater than a third—”Oh you say that because you are a man.” “At that moment”, E. Bulver assures us, “there flashed across my opening mind the great truth that refutation is no necessary part of argument. Assume that your opponent is wrong, and explain his error, and the world will be at your feet. Attempt to prove that he is wrong or (worse still) try to find out whether he is wrong or right, and the national dynamism of our age will thrust you to the wall.” That is how Bulver became one of the makers of the Twentieth Century.”
And the 21st.
I think that the author (and the barmaid, who always represents the voice of reason) are talking about the classic Wokeist technique of attacking your opponent’s character rather than their argument.
Am I being stupid in saying that surely the best way of showing that someone is wrong is by explaining it?
No, you’re not. There’s a potential ambiguity in Lewis’ use of “explain”, although I think his full discussion resolves it. The distinction is between explaining the facts of the matter, vs. explaining why a particular person has a particular view. Suppose I claim the Empire State Building is the greatest building in the world. You disagree with me, and explain to me that other buildings are taller/wider/hold more people/have greater floor space, etc. This would be an argument, the form of which Lewis would approve, about why I was wrong. If you disagree with me, and point out that, since I’m from New York, my claims on such matters should not be taken seriously, then you are being a Bulverist. It’s pretty much the same as making an ad hominem argument– to bulverize is to attack the speaker, and not what they said.
Seems close kin to the traditional informal logical fallacy argumentum ad hominem.
Thank you for articulating this issue around “explain”. The ambiguity makes it hard to just allude to the error in simple phrasing.
A similar difficulty hits when I see someone arguing on the lines I would describe as “We should be asking why would someone in your position be asserting these ideas” or “psychoanalyzing your opponent”. This is just about the same thing, considering how closely related ‘explain’ and ‘why’ are.
To those noting how this resembles ad hominem, I would answer that yes, it *is* ad hominem — but undisguised, acknowledged, blatant. Here the Bulverist, facing a response of “you’re using ad hominem” would not respond “No I’m not” as might be done in ordinary argument, but rather “Maybe well so, and it is entirely justified — we should not be hearing from a narrow range of voices”.
Confused me too until I got to the last panel. “Why they are wrong” refers not to the facts that refute their argument, but to which perceived character flaws and conflicts of interest etc allegedly brought them to the “wrong” conclusion.
For example, I don’t think that trans women should be allowed to compete against women in sports as a general rule (exceptions may apply). A lot of people disagree with me and some will give reasoned (but wrong IMO) arguments against my position. However, some will just label me transphobic and declare victory.
sooo…. I can see how this is distinct from ad hominem, but… how is it distinct from challenging claims, or explaining how something works – that Bulverism is taking a one way street? “You shut up and I tell you why you are wrong?”
This helps https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bulverism
How is it distinct from ad hominem? To me, it is a form of ad hominem.
The better examples of bulverism are Republicans, Evangelicals and other right wing dingbats. Democrats are “liberals”,”socialists”, communists”, etc. which makes them the enemy and unworthy of consideration.