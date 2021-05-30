Bill Maher’s latest show with James Carville and Nicholas Kristof:

Update: And. . . . readers dd and cesar sent another link to the entire show. Try this one.
Also, reader Debra sent a summary of the show, which, she says, wasn’t nearly as good as the original. Note, though, that the summary is at Fox News Entertainment. However, I think there are some clips of the show online. I recommend you watching the link above ASAP!
Reader Enrico sent a link to the full Bill Maher show on HBO two days ago.I watched about half an hour of it this morning and enjoyed it, especially James Carville discussing politics and wokeness in his LSU shirt. Maher gave Nick Kristof a bit of a lesson in Israeli history, but I didn’t get to the end of that before the ducks called me to the pond.
Right now the show seems seems to have disappeared, but if anyone can find it legally, please give a link below and email me. In that hope, here are Enrico’s notes:Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO), May 28, 2021
4:50-7:22 (parts of monologue on there being no Senate commission on the Jan 6 capitol Hill riot);
21:00 start of discussion with James Carville and Nicholas Kristof: The GOP’s Slow-Moving Coup
26:05 -35:00 James Carville on the woke damaging the Democratic Party; followed by discussion of some of the woke shit (how it is counterproductive)
35:00 – 37:30 Las Vegas is reopening [pretty funny]
37:20 -46:45 Israel-Palestinian conflict [very interesting]; among other things, Bill schooling leftist on the history of the region
‘wokeness in his LSU shirt’ – LSU has bigger problems with the Sports Department than wokeness right now.
It was definitely one of his better shows. Perhaps it was due to him being off for a couple of weeks because of a positive COVID test.
One thing I remember from the show was that Kristof was a lot more accommodating to the Woke point of view than was Carville. Carville has been pretty vocal here and elsewhere on how Woke slogans are a big liability to Democrats in their campaigns.
I think what Carville will was attempting to say on the Woke business is – it is way over blown. I could be wrong but Bill hardly let anyone do much talking.
A great show. I particularly liked him saying he was vaccinated (clearly not anti-vax here) got the virus and wasn’t even knowing it. Good for the vaccine.
I also liked him for teaching (very summarily, of course) Kristof about Israel and the Middle East.
So many other good ones, such as Making Trump look bad/false flag. The man is soooooo funny.
One of his best shows.