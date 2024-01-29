Two campus activities by pro-Palestinian students, one free speech, the other disruption

There have been two episodes of campus action by pro-Palestinian groups in the last week, both of which which include UChicago United for Palestine (UCUP) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). One of the episodes doesn’t worry me because it’s a form of free expression, but the other one does, as it seems to be yet another instance of violation of campus policies that go unpunished by the University.

Below is what I see as free expression: it’s an “art installation”—really a political statement—set up on the quad. It consists of 23,000 small colored flags, many bearing the names of dead Palestinian civilians as provided by Hamas, that together form a large Palestinian flag. Here it is:

It’s accompanied by two signs, the first one explaining the installation’s purpose. Click to enlarge.

Of course I object to the political spin on the sign, though of course I agree with the view that life is precious and not to be taken easily. But the civilian deaths in Gaza I blame entirely on Hamas. Beyond that, I dislike the “genocide” accusation and the claim that our campus is complicit in genocide, especially in investments (I have no idea if this is true; investments are kept confidential from the academic side of the university). And of course, UCUP and SJP know perfectly well what they mean by calling for a free Palestine “from the river to the sea”. It means a one-state solution that is a Palestinian state, with the Jews somehow “disappearing” along with their state of Israel.

The installation was vetted and approved by the University, as seen above and in the sign below. The authorities would have determined whether this violated any University rules and apparently it didn’t, so I’m fine with it. It’ll be up for another few days. Another sign:

However, according to an article in the Chicago Maroon, our student newspaper, after there was a demonstration at the flag installation on Friday, the demonstrators immediately marched over to our food hall and proceeded to have a “die-in” in Pret A Manger, a snack and coffee shop where many students go to chat over coffee. The “die-in” is described in the Maroon article below. Note the in photographs of the demonstrations, the Maroon has blurred the faces of protestors. I don’t think this is normal policy for a newspaper since it is, I believe, legal to show photographs people protesting in public. The only reason I can see to blur student faces, I think, is to hide their identities so they won’t be identified, doxxed, or punished. But that’s not a valid journalistic reason to alter photographs. I have long suspected that the Maroon is either friendly to or afraid of the pro-Palestinian organizations, and this only buttresses my suspecition.

Anyway, click below to read:

A quote from the Maroon (my bolding)

The march ended at Hutchinson Courtyard, where activists announced their next action: a “die-in” at Pret a Manger, which announced last month that it would be opening at least 40 locations in Israel. The organizers invited anyone interested in demonstrating to follow them inside the café. Those who stepped forward were warned of possible administrative punishment and the likelihood of doxing. More than two dozen students and faculty entered Pret a Manger and lay on the floor with white roses on their chests. Many students working or socializing in Pret left the building after the die-in began and were directed out the back entrance by the protest’s patron liaison. Throughout the protest, several patrons entered the coffee shop, stepping over the bodies to get to the counter and reach seats in the back. Shortly after the die-in began, Associate Director for Public Affairs Gerald McSwiggan arrived with three UCPD officers outside of Pret a Manger. At 1:05 p.m., McSwiggan and officers entered the shop from the rear entrance. Outside, student security marshals held up keffiyehs towards the windows of Pret to prevent photographs from being taken of the inside. McSwiggan and the UCPD officers remained at the scene until after the protesters dispersed. The die-in concluded at 1:15 p.m., when students stood up and exited the café to go outside. Demonstrators sang and yelled, “We believe that we will win!”

The times given suggest that the lie-in lasted roughly half an hour.

Looking at the university policy on demonstrations in buildings, this die-in, which obstructed entrance to the facility (neither employees or students could enter the front door as the demonstrators’ legs were reportedly against that door), it’s clear that this die-in violated our policies, which include this:

Additionally, to maintain a physically safe environment for all members of the University community, the number of people participating in a protest or demonstration must be considered and adhere to the occupancy limits of the protest or demonstration area. Walkways and entrances to and in buildings must always remain open to allow others safe access and egress as well as a clearly designated pathway through the area.

The disruption and violation of this “die-in” is also attested by the presence of McSwiggan and the three cops, as well as the warning given by the protestors themselves that those participating could be subject to “possible administrative punishment.”

In other words, what we have is a prohibited disruption of campus activity by campus protestors, something I’ve described before in a letter to the Maroon. This makes at least three times, and probably more, that this grou (SJP + UCUP) have violated campus rules in their demonstrations. One on occasion, after a sit-in in the admissions office that led to the arrest of 26 students and two professors, the charges were later dropped in court and we don’t have any idea whether there would be any “administrative punishment.”

The Maroon adds this [“Alivisatos’s meeting” refers to our President’s having met with the the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, which “aimed to enhance the partnership between [the University of Chicago] and Israeli research institutions and to make sure that every Jewish or Israeli student feels safe on campus,” according to a tweet from Cohen’s X account.”]

When asked for comment on the protest and Alivisatos’s meeting, McSwiggan replied with a statement to The Maroon. “As part of our commitment to free expression, the University is deeply committed to upholding the rights of protesters and speakers to express a wide range of views. Over more than a century, through a great deal of vigorous debate, the University has developed a consensus against taking social or political stances on issues outside its core mission,” the statement read. “The University’s longstanding position is that doing this through investments or other means would only diminish the University’s distinctive contribution—providing a home for faculty and students to espouse and challenge the widest range of social practices and beliefs. That idea received definitive treatment in the Kalven Report of 1967. As the report states, ‘The university is the home and sponsor of critics; it is not itself the critic.’ This principle continues to guide the University’s approach against taking collective positions on political or social issues outside its core mission, including calls for divestment.”

I’m not sure whether McSwiggan was implying that the “die-in” was a “form of free expression”—which would be deeply confusing because a “die-in” is not “free expression” on this campus—or simply making a general statement about university policy. I have asked for clarification, and when I receive it I’ll add it here.

I remain adamant in my view that the University needs to enforce its regulations against illegal and disruptive conduct by protestors, and I’d object to the non-enforcement above whether it involved pro-Palestinian or pro-Israeli students blocking access to a snack shop. My own view is that the cops should give illegal protestors a warning that if they didn’t leave within 10 or 15 minutes, they would be arrested. That’s plenty of warning. In this case, however, the cops and administrator stood by, doing nothing, until the demonstrators left.

One reason that our President met with the Israeli C0nsul General was “to make sure that every Jewish or Israeli student feels safe on campus.” That was a nice gesture, but if they really mean it, they need to stop these aggressive and illegal protests designed to intimidate, especially to those people sympathetic to Israel. The administration is not succeeding in creating an atmosphere of safety: I know several people who don’t feel safe around these demonstrators. And I don’t, either. If an emeritus faculty member doesn’t feel safe on campus, what about the Jewish and Israeli students? I am not easily intimidated, but SJP and UCUP specialize in intimidation, and, after criticizing the groups publicly, I’m always looking over my shoulder when on campus.

A year ago I could not imagine this happening on campus, and if I were told it would happen, I would have assumed that the University would do something to stop it. So far I’ve seen very little action. The rules need to be enforced.