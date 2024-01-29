Māori force indigenous prayer on secular district-council meeting

Meanwhile, the fun continues in New Zealand, as this article from Te Ao, which conveys Māori news, attests. In fact, there’s a video, so you can see the whole episode, as well as a transcript of the video.
Here’s what happened: A local district council met and one of the participants wanted to recite a Māori prayer—a karakia— to open the meeting. Here’s how Wikipedia characterizes the term:
Karakia are Māori incantations and prayer used to invoke spiritual guidance and protection. They are generally used to increase the spiritual goodwill of a gathering, so as to increase the likelihood of a favourable outcome, such as at a court hearing. They are also considered a formal greeting when beginning a ceremony.
The new mayor said “no”, saying was running a “secular council” that “respects everyone”. The Māori prayer woman kept insisting on reciting the prayer and the mayor kept saying “no”. As you’ll see in the video below, some minutes later she finally flouted the mayor and burst out reciting her prayer in Māori, while other council members chimed in or gave an “amen”. Here’s the text:
Conflict has erupted at a council meeting over a mayor’s decision to shutdown a wahine Māori councillor wishing to recite karakia, before the opening of business.
Kaipara District Council met for the first time Wednesday, under new Mayor Craig Jepson, elected at October’s local elections.
As is customary in councils and at the opening of parliament, Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora, of Te Moanaui o Kaipara, wanted to begin the meeting with a karakia.
“Excuse me, just before we start, through the chair may I say the karakia?” Paniora said.
Jepson charged on saying ‘you cannot interrupt, sorry’.
Paniora stated her case explaining the tikanga of karakia, which appeared to trigger Jepson.
“This is a council that’s full of people who are non-religious, religious, of different ethnicities and I intend to run a secular council here which respects everybody and I will not be veering from that. Thank you.” he rebuked.
“I don’t agree with that.” Paniora said.
“You cannot interject,” Jepson struck back.
Paniora tried a final time by saying ‘Excuse me for those who do practice…’ but was ultimately shut down.
“Councillor Paniora, you are not allowed to speak in this manner and we will continue with our meeting.” Jepson said.
“It doesn’t really feel like a meeting,” a third councillor interjected.
Paniora appeared to give up, however in a throw back 20 minutes later she said the karakia and members of her supporters sang Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi as part of her maiden speech.
“Seen as I wasn’t able to do the karakia this morning, it’s better late than never.” she said.
Fellow councillors and attendees in the public gallery could be heard closing the prayer in unison, with a collective ‘āmene’.
It’s clear that the article is written to show the hornéd secular mayor as the demon, even though New Zealand is a secular country. But of course the Māori must have special exemptions because they are indigenous. Note the repeated references that a karakia, which is in effect a verbal superstition (analogous to knocking on wood when you say something wishful) is customary. The mayor, whom I consider enlightened, wanted to change that. But he didn’t get away with it, and I’m betting he won’t be reelected! If this were in the U.S., also formally a secular country, the Freedom from Religion Foundation would be all over these councils, forcing them to stop saying their prayers.
The lesson: in New Zealand, when it comes to foisting superstition and religion on the public, the Māori always get their way. I hope to Ceiling Cat that they don’t suceeed in imbuing science education in schools with their superstitions, which they keep trying to do.
You can see the video and article by clicking below:
h/t: Luana
19 thoughts on “Māori force indigenous prayer on secular district-council meeting”
There was a video I saw a while back, and wasn’t sure what to make of it – so I thought to put it here, perhaps to compare with the prayer : New Zealand MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke performing haka in her opening speech at the podium. I guess an eXtwitter link is necessary :
https://x.com/basitch943/status/1751607112671662154?s=46
… I guess I don’t see any issue there – it’s pretty intense, and I kind of like it (though I have no idea what it means). Parliament was singing along.
I was not sure if that constitutes a secular/non-secular line-blurring. I do not think so.
I love seeing a woman leading a good haka. Haka is not religious and she had the floor and was giving a speech and the haka had context. Haka is part of the NZ culture and there are different ones. They are meant to get ready for battle which I think fitted the context of her speech.
Thanks – and, presumably, reciting the haka was voluntary on the part of the other … MPs (or other positions).
I suppose when some sort of group chant or attempt at a deep mystical contact with places numinous is going on – s.g. The Lord’s Prayer, or the prayer which is the subject of this post – that’d be when a right to privacy was violated.
Though, how that right is defined is unclear, generally.
It’s not really reciting more than performing. Check the All Blacks haka who perform it at the beginning of every rugby match.
AH – this becomes clear now.
If the Maori officials are struggling to see why their demands are inappropriate, simply substitute any other religious incantation instead of their own. Would they be ok with coercing the group with “Allah Akbar” or “In Jesus’ Name” prior to conducting public business?
It would be an interesting case if something like that were attempted here in the US. By Supreme Court ruling, city council meetings may begin with a Christian prayer ceremony, seeing how it has been a long established practice. But it would be interesting to see what would happen if such a meeting were opened with a tribal ceremony, along with some coercion to get people to participate or at least sit still for it.
You might think the FFRF would be all over this prayer stuff if it happened in the U.S. I hope so but I’ll bet otherwise. An indigenous incantation will be given a free pass in the name of inclusion and reconciliation. They’ll claim it’s not really “religious” in some narrow, special-pleading, post-hoc sense of the word and so not a 1A breach. You just wait. You just don’t have the numbers in the U.S. to see this coming.
I wondered this, too. It would be interesting to have an official statement on this from FFRF — or a discussion. As you say, two values are colliding.
I’ve asked this of my regular contact in FFRF. Apparently the issue hasn’t yet been formally addressed. I’m keeping an eye out for any references.
I’m a monthly donor, and lately FFRF’s newspaper — Freethought Today — has been publishing some of my light-hearted contributions fairly regularly. (Current issue included.)
Some years before Covid I generated an FFRF “billboard” for myself on their website, a copy of which I occasionally drop into an X-Twitter posting:
https://x.com/Jon_Alexandr/status/1749153657910939861
(The photo is of me before my official Roman Catholic “communion” ceremony.)
Gods are everywhere but nowhere… well no one died so there is that.
Leave it at home or on the Marae but it has no business in council meetings… gods don’t pay rates!
This is actually fairly old, from late 2022. Of course there were accusations of racism from the usual quarters, and the mayor was forced to back down to an extent: https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/480344/kaipara-mayor-unbans-karakia-from-council-meetings
Some people tout the idea of the “secular karakia”, and claim that reciting a karakia is not necessarily a religious practice, more a cultural one. Either way, they can still be pretty tedious to sit through, especially when most people don’t understand the language.
It’s a power thing. It’s even better if it’s in a different language.
I think the current situation is that Kaipara Council members take turns to open the meetings as each person sees fit, but the openings are not part of official business.
Here’s a karakia from a November 2023 meeting of the Raupo (part of the Kaipara Council’s area) drainage committee.
Kia hora te marino,
Kia whakapapa pounamu te moana
Hei huarahi mā tātou i te rangi nei
Aroha atu, aroha mai
Tātou i a tātou katoa
May peace be widespread,
May the sea be like greenstone
A pathway for all of us this day.
Let us show respect for each other, for one another,
Bind us all together
Nothing religiously objectionable in this case.
My beef with karakia and formal Maori welcomes when my woke teachers’ union used them, was that some were quite long-winded and they contributed nothing (as far as I could tell) to the issues we were there to discuss, yet discussions of important motions were often rushed because of insufficient time.
There’s a discussion of the issue from a secular Maori perspective here:
https://twitter.com/TeHenare/status/1549919513033854980
I still find even the so-called secular ones vaguely annoying myself.
That was a great twitter thread. Worth reading
Maori society, like many traditional, including Muslim, societies, does not have a concept of secularity, or even of individuality. Often the tribe or the clan is the unit of society, not the individual, and there is no “religion” distinct from social order, family responsibilities or the way things are done. To use H. L. A. Hart, the Maori Rule of Recognition is not the NZ constitution or body of laws, but their own religion and cultural practices of the ancestors. Ironically, this situation reveals that secularity and even formal Science, are Western and ultimately Christian constructs. Thus, it is really a form of colonization, a powerful eradicating form of colonialism, to insist on secularism or Science as the arbiters of what is legal or true.
Somehow Muslims that come to America manage to get it into their heads that they can’t impose their religious beliefs on America. And now you’re telling me that the Maori, who are, after all, citizens of New Zealand, a secular country, are simply unable to comprehend that most of the rest of the country doesn’t share their religious beliefs? And that they don’t have the ability to withhold imposing their prayers and religions on others? After all, these are not only adults but councilpersons, and you’re telling me they don’t know this. And that they can”t refrain when the Mayor tells them that it’s not appropriate? That is behaving more like children than adults. It’s just arrant nonsense to say that it is “a form of colonization” to say that science tells us what is true. As for what’s “legal,” I don’t see how religion adds anything to secularism, and nobody pretends that science tells us what is legal.
Sorry, but your argument is obtuse and you’re treating the Maori as if they were ignorant children, evincing the soft bigotry of low expectations.
As for the rest of your comments, secularity is not a Western concept, any more than religion is a Western concept. Formal science originated in the West but is not worldwide, and what does that have to do with this discussion, unless you’re telling me that the Maori don’t know what “science” is, which is clearly false. Finally, it’s ridiculous to claim that science is an “ultimately Christian concept.” Plenty of Greeks and Egyptians were doing a form of science before there was Christianity, and I’d love to hear your argument (not really) that science itself is a Christian concept.
But you really hit rock bottom when you claim that science (which is by nature secular) is not an arbiter of what is true, but that religion is. Give me a break, please? Does Matauranga Maori tell us what is true? I’d love to hear those truths.
Am in agreement with everything you’ve said in reply to Mr Baird, Prof, but there’s an important typo in your third line of the third paragraph – I think you meant science is “now worldwide”.