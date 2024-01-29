Māori force indigenous prayer on secular district-council meeting

Meanwhile, the fun continues in New Zealand, as this article from Te Ao, which conveys Māori news, attests. In fact, there’s a video, so you can see the whole episode, as well as a transcript of the video.

Here’s what happened: A local district council met and one of the participants wanted to recite a Māori prayer—a karakia— to open the meeting. Here’s how Wikipedia characterizes the term:

Karakia are Māori incantations and prayer used to invoke spiritual guidance and protection. They are generally used to increase the spiritual goodwill of a gathering, so as to increase the likelihood of a favourable outcome, such as at a court hearing. They are also considered a formal greeting when beginning a ceremony.

The new mayor said “no”, saying was running a “secular council” that “respects everyone”. The Māori prayer woman kept insisting on reciting the prayer and the mayor kept saying “no”. As you’ll see in the video below, some minutes later she finally flouted the mayor and burst out reciting her prayer in Māori, while other council members chimed in or gave an “amen”. Here’s the text:

Conflict has erupted at a council meeting over a mayor’s decision to shutdown a wahine Māori councillor wishing to recite karakia, before the opening of business. Kaipara District Council met for the first time Wednesday, under new Mayor Craig Jepson, elected at October’s local elections. As is customary in councils and at the opening of parliament, Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora, of Te Moanaui o Kaipara, wanted to begin the meeting with a karakia. “Excuse me, just before we start, through the chair may I say the karakia?” Paniora said. Jepson charged on saying ‘you cannot interrupt, sorry’. Paniora stated her case explaining the tikanga of karakia, which appeared to trigger Jepson. “This is a council that’s full of people who are non-religious, religious, of different ethnicities and I intend to run a secular council here which respects everybody and I will not be veering from that. Thank you.” he rebuked. “I don’t agree with that.” Paniora said. “You cannot interject,” Jepson struck back. Paniora tried a final time by saying ‘Excuse me for those who do practice…’ but was ultimately shut down. “Councillor Paniora, you are not allowed to speak in this manner and we will continue with our meeting.” Jepson said. “It doesn’t really feel like a meeting,” a third councillor interjected. Paniora appeared to give up, however in a throw back 20 minutes later she said the karakia and members of her supporters sang Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi as part of her maiden speech. “Seen as I wasn’t able to do the karakia this morning, it’s better late than never.” she said. Fellow councillors and attendees in the public gallery could be heard closing the prayer in unison, with a collective ‘āmene’.

It’s clear that the article is written to show the hornéd secular mayor as the demon, even though New Zealand is a secular country. But of course the Māori must have special exemptions because they are indigenous. Note the repeated references that a karakia, which is in effect a verbal superstition (analogous to knocking on wood when you say something wishful) is customary. The mayor, whom I consider enlightened, wanted to change that. But he didn’t get away with it, and I’m betting he won’t be reelected! If this were in the U.S., also formally a secular country, the Freedom from Religion Foundation would be all over these councils, forcing them to stop saying their prayers.

The lesson: in New Zealand, when it comes to foisting superstition and religion on the public, the Māori always get their way. I hope to Ceiling Cat that they don’t suceeed in imbuing science education in schools with their superstitions, which they keep trying to do.

h/t: Luana